The Arena Group and Sports Illustrated Media Group Score Record Results in November 2021 ComScore Ratings

SI hits Top 5 in sports category, while parent company now ranks in Top 50 Properties in the United States

The Arena Group (OTCQX: MVEN), a tech-powered media company, today reported that its sports media vertical, Sports Illustrated Media Group, continues to be one of the fastest growing sports properties in the United States according to ComScore, now ranking #5 across sports media, moving up six spots from its 2020 position (#11), marking a year over year audience growth metric of nearly 237%. It is the first time in the history of Sports Illustrated that it has entered the Top 5 of all sports sites.

Additionally, The Arena Group is now a Top 50 property in the United States, growing its overall audience by more than 36.1 million unique visitors (UVs) over the past year, and leaping three spots from October 2021 in the monthly rankings.

“Our team’s efforts to provide premium content on our platforms continue to drive rapid growth and tremendous momentum across our media properties,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group. “Sports Illustrated’s renaissance continues. Expanding audiences, differentiated content and unique digital experiences has led to rapid growth. Our focus on impactful journalism, local and national breaking news and SI bespoke franchises has had a tremendous impact.”

SI Media Group, a collective of leading online sports brands anchored by Sports Illustrated (SI.com), and featuring The Spun, FanNation, The Hockey News, Morning Read, and Athlon Sports, climbed two spots in ComScore’s Sports Category for mobile and desktop 13+ and 18+ audiences (with 64.4MM UV’s, +8.2MM UVs/+14% MoM rise for the mobile and desktop 13+). The ranking is based on unique users across desktop and mobile devices.

The Arena Group ranks at #49 on ComScore's MultiPlatform November Report for Desktop 2+ and Mobile 13+ audience with 82.1MM UVs (#51 for Mobile 18+). It is the first time in company history that it has made it on to ComScore's Top 50 list. A year-over-year comparison of this monthly data shows an impressive increase of 45 spots.

About The Arena Group:

The Arena Group, formerly Maven, creates dynamic, digital destinations that delight consumers with stories and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. The company's robust media ecosystem brings together consumers, publishers and advertisers while harnessing the authority of trusted brands and the editorial prowess of leading writers and editors. For more on best-in-class capabilities in direct sales and programmatic advertising, data, SEO, social, and operations, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com.

