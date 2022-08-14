Log in
    530199   INE083B01016

THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED

(530199)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
800.00 INR   -0.12%
06:13aTHEMIS MEDICARE : Loss of share certificate
PU
07/28Themis Medicare's Consolidated Profit Plummets in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/28Themis Medicare Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Themis Medicare : Loss of share certificate

08/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
TML: CS: BSE/NSE CORR: 2022-23

14th August , 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Ltd.

Mumbai-400001

"Exchange Plaza",

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Bandra - East, Mumbai- 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub:- Intimation under regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"]

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited has received the below mentioned intimation / request for Loss of Share Certificate / issuance of duplicate share certificate from the following shareholder:

Name

Folio No.

Cert. No.

Number

Dist. No.

Dist. No.

of Shares

From

To

MANILAL

00005966

8592

100

3575101

3575200

CHHEDA

We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the Shareholder.

This may be taken as compliance under the Listing Regulations.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED

Sangameshwar Iyer

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Themis Medicare Limited

Corporate Office: 11/12 Udyog Nagar, S V Road, Goregaon (W), Mumbai - 400 104, India

*Tel.: 91-22-67607080*Fax:91-22-67607070/ 28746621

Regd. Office: Plot No. 69-A, G.I.D.C., Industrial Estate, Vapi-Gujarat

CIN No.: L24110GJ1969PLC001590 *Tel/ Fax No.: Regd. Off.: 0260-2431447/ 2430219

*E-mail: themis@themismedicare.com*Website: www.themismedicare.com

Disclaimer

Themis Medicare Limited published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 307 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2021 357 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
Net Debt 2021 688 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 7 360 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Themis Medicare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sachin Dinesh Patel Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Tushar J. Dalal Chief Financial Officer
Hoshang Noshirwan Sinor Chairman
Sangameshwar Iyer Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vijay Gopikishan Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED-15.58%92
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.8.01%27 526
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.45%19 040
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.28%15 752
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.18.49%12 368
CIPLA LIMITED8.80%10 411