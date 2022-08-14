Themis Medicare : Loss of share certificate

TML: CS: BSE/NSE CORR: 2022-23 14th August , 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Ltd. Mumbai-400001 "Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra - East, Mumbai- 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub:- Intimation under regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"]

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited has received the below mentioned intimation / request for Loss of Share Certificate / issuance of duplicate share certificate from the following shareholder:

Name Folio No. Cert. No. Number Dist. No. Dist. No. of Shares From To MANILAL 00005966 8592 100 3575101 3575200 CHHEDA

We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the Shareholder.

This may be taken as compliance under the Listing Regulations.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED

Sangameshwar Iyer

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Themis Medicare Limited

Corporate Office: 11/12 Udyog Nagar, S V Road, Goregaon (W), Mumbai - 400 104, India

*Tel.: 91-22-67607080*Fax:91-22-67607070/ 28746621

Regd. Office: Plot No. 69-A, G.I.D.C., Industrial Estate, Vapi-Gujarat

CIN No.: L24110GJ1969PLC001590 *Tel/ Fax No.: Regd. Off.: 0260-2431447/ 2430219

*E-mail: themis@themismedicare.com*Website: www.themismedicare.com