Themis Medicare : Loss of share certificate

TML: CS: BSE/NSE CORR: 2022-23
14th August , 2022
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Ltd.
Mumbai-400001
"Exchange Plaza",
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Bandra - East, Mumbai- 400 051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub:- Intimation under regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"]
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited has received the below mentioned intimation / request for Loss of Share Certificate / issuance of duplicate share certificate from the following shareholder:
Name
|
Folio No.
|
Cert. No.
|
Number
|
Dist. No.
|
Dist. No.
|
of Shares
|
From
|
To
|
MANILAL
|
00005966
|
8592
|
100
|
3575101
|
3575200
|
CHHEDA
|
We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the Shareholder.
This may be taken as compliance under the Listing Regulations.
Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For THEMIS MEDICARE LIMITED
Sangameshwar Iyer
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Themis Medicare Limited
Corporate Office: 11/12 Udyog Nagar, S V Road, Goregaon (W), Mumbai - 400 104, India
*Tel.: 91-22-67607080*Fax:91-22-67607070/ 28746621
Regd. Office: Plot No. 69-A, G.I.D.C., Industrial Estate, Vapi-Gujarat
CIN No.: L24110GJ1969PLC001590 *Tel/ Fax No.: Regd. Off.: 0260-2431447/ 2430219
*E-mail: themis@themismedicare.com*Website: www.themismedicare.com
Disclaimer
Themis Medicare Limited published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 10:12:02 UTC.