Theraclion : AGM 2022 Présentation
AGM
Présentation
Yann Duchesne
David Caumartin
David Auregan
Déroulé de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte
Malakoff, le 30 juin 2022
-
Ouverture de l'assemblée par le Président
-
Constitution du bureau
-
-
Président Yann Duchesne
-
Scrutateurs David Auregan & David Caumartin
-
Secrétaire David Auregan
-
Annonce du quorum AGO&AGE 9 428 770 voix soit 39,505% / Dépôts des documents sur le bureau
-
Présentation de l'activité au cours de l'exercice clos le 31 décembre
2021
-
Présentation des comptes de l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021
-
Présentation des rapports du commissaire aux comptes
-
Présentation par le Secrétaire des résolutions
-
Clôture de l'assemblée
2
© 2021 Theraclion
28.06.2022
Management
Présentation de l'activité 2022
David Caumartin
THERACLION'S LEADERSHIP TEAM
Yann Duchesne
Executive Chairman
-
Former Managing Partner of McKinsey
France
-
Senior Partner in private equity fund
Doughty Hanson
-
Group CEO of industrial and commercial conglomerate IBL Group
-
Chairman of pharmaceutical group
Medis
-
Founding shareholder of California- based biotechnology company Phylex
David Caumartin
Chief Executive Officer
-
CEO of Theraclion since 2014
-
14 years at GE Healthcare:
-
Sales
-
Marketing
-
Product Development
-
-
Computed Tomography and Radiology (8yr) o Global Mammography Activity Director (4yr)
-
VP Strategy in Mergers & Acquisitions at Alstom Thermal Power (2012-2014)
-
France Biotech Vice President since 2018
THERACLION
102, rue Etienne Dolet 92240 Malakoff
T +33 1 55 48 90 70
-
contact@theraclion.com
Finance:
david.auregan@theraclion.com
Marketing:
anja.kleber@theraclion.com
HIGH INTENSITY FOCUSED ULTRASOUND (HIFU)
A Technology & Theraclion achievements
Technology
Spherical transducer
Concentrate at the focal
point
Variable depth
Adjustable focus
Theraclion's improvements
Focused acoustic wave
through the tissue with an effect at
the focal point
Localized tissue
heating (85°C)
Wide range of bioeffects
4 Principle of action
Non-thermalThermal ablation
Theraclion's R&D
Hyper-thermia Histotripsy
29 Biological effects
Image guided
Target to be treated
Cooling disposable
therapy
As small as 1x1.5mm or
device
Ultrasound vision
as large as 10x16mm
To control skin effects
co-registered on the target
including
Vascular occlusion
Vaso-constriction
Tissue destruction
5
© 2022 Theraclion
June 22
