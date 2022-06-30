Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Theraclion
  News
  Summary
    ALTHE   FR0010120402

THERACLION

(ALTHE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-06-30 am EDT
1.115 EUR   -2.62%
THERACLION : AGM 2022 Présentation
PU
Theraclion SA Announces the Launch of SONOVEIN® HD
CI
France's Theraclion Commences Patient Treatment In Varicose Vein Therapy Study In US
MT
Theraclion : AGM 2022 Présentation

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
AGM

Présentation

Yann Duchesne

David Caumartin

David Auregan

Paris - 30 juin 2022

Déroulé de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte

Malakoff, le 30 juin 2022

  • Ouverture de l'assemblée par le Président
  • Constitution du bureau
    • Président Yann Duchesne
    • Scrutateurs David Auregan & David Caumartin
    • Secrétaire David Auregan
  • Annonce du quorum AGO&AGE 9 428 770 voix soit 39,505% / Dépôts des documents sur le bureau
  • Présentation de l'activité au cours de l'exercice clos le 31 décembre
    2021
  • Présentation des comptes de l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021
  • Présentation des rapports du commissaire aux comptes
  • Présentation par le Secrétaire des résolutions
  • Clôture de l'assemblée

2

© 2021 Theraclion

28.06.2022

Management

Présentation de l'activité 2022

David Caumartin

Paris - Juin 2022

THERACLION'S LEADERSHIP TEAM

Yann Duchesne

Executive Chairman

  • Former Managing Partner of McKinsey
    France
  • Senior Partner in private equity fund
    Doughty Hanson
  • Group CEO of industrial and commercial conglomerate IBL Group
  • Chairman of pharmaceutical group
    Medis
  • Founding shareholder of California- based biotechnology company Phylex

David Caumartin

Chief Executive Officer

  • CEO of Theraclion since 2014
  • 14 years at GE Healthcare:
  1. Sales
  1. Marketing
  1. Product Development
    1. Computed Tomography and Radiology (8yr) o Global Mammography Activity Director (4yr)
  • VP Strategy in Mergers & Acquisitions at Alstom Thermal Power (2012-2014)
  • France Biotech Vice President since 2018

THERACLION

102, rue Etienne Dolet 92240 Malakoff

T +33 1 55 48 90 70

  1. contact@theraclion.com

Finance:

david.auregan@theraclion.com

Marketing:

anja.kleber@theraclion.com

April 2022

HIGH INTENSITY FOCUSED ULTRASOUND (HIFU)

A Technology & Theraclion achievements

Technology

Spherical transducer

Concentrate at the focal

point

Variable depth

Adjustable focus

Theraclion's improvements

Focused acoustic wave

through the tissue with an effect at

the focal point

Localized tissue

heating (85°C)

Wide range of bioeffects

4 Principle of action

Non-thermalThermal ablation

Theraclion's R&D

Hyper-thermia Histotripsy

29 Biological effects

Image guided

Target to be treated

Cooling disposable

therapy

As small as 1x1.5mm or

device

Ultrasound vision

as large as 10x16mm

To control skin effects

co-registered on the target

including

Vascular occlusion

Vaso-constriction

Tissue destruction

5

© 2022 Theraclion

June 22

Disclaimer

Theraclion SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,48 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 10,5 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,3x
EV / Sales 2022 26,0x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
David Caumartin Chief Executive Officer
David Auregan Chief Financial Officer
Yann Duchesne Executive Chairman
Michel Nuta Chief Medical Officer
Jeremie Anquez Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERACLION-12.60%34
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.70%209 792
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.15%181 021
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-43.62%72 721
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-26.88%59 707
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.07%56 311