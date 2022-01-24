Log in
    ALTHE   FR0010120402

THERACLION

(ALTHE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/24 05:32:59 am
1.35 EUR   -2.88%
05:14aTHERACLION : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
03:41aFrance's Theraclion Appoints New Chairman
MT
2021THERACLION : is deploying its scalable robotic platform SONOVEIN® in Europe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theraclion : Inside Information / Other news releases

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
Yann Duchesne appointed new executive chairman to lead major shift in Theraclion's strategy

Malakoff, 24th January 2021 - THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for noninvasive echotherapy,

announces today the appointment of Yann Duchesne as Chairman of the Board of Directors after the tragic death of Christopher Bödtker mid-december. Yann Duchesne is a seasoned French executive & CEO who served on numerous boards globally. He will lead Theraclion to the next level of development and value creation.

Christopher Bödtker, had been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Theraclion in April 2020. He made a tremendous contribution to Theraclion through his financial discipline and entrepreneurial passion. "Christopher has enabled the financing to complete the technological advances that will allow the deployment of our disruptive technology, echotherapy®. Theraclion is today in the position to make extracorporeal surgery a reality" said David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

Ex-Mckinsey Managing Partner for France, Yann Duchesne was then a Senior Partner in a leading Private Equity in London, before becoming the CEO of a major industrial and commercial conglomerate. During the past 20 years, he has been on many Boards of listed or private equity owned companies, frequently as Chairman. In the healthcare space, Yann served many significant pharma companies while at McKinsey and today is the chairman of a pharmaceutical group (Medis) and is a founding shareholder in a California based biotech (Phylex).

Yann Duchesne's vision is to grow Theraclion in 3 major therapeutical areas in 3 geographies: Varicose veins, in the USA (seeking FDA clearance) and in Europe; Thyroid, in Europe and in China; Breast cancer, mostly in the USA. In order to achieve these ambitious goals, Theraclion will secure financing and strategic partnerships and will focus mostly on critical technical and clinical milestones, talent motivation and retention. Yann Duchesne's ambition is to bring Theraclion amongst the world leaders treatment device with robotics & artificial intelligence.

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN® and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse®.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breath innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.comand our patient website https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

Contacts Theraclion

David Auregan

Anja Kleber

Chief Operating Officer

VP Marketing, Market Access & Sales Francophonia

david.auregan@theraclion.com

anja.kleber@theraclion.com

Disclaimer

Theraclion SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THERACLION
2021Theraclion?s First Varicose Veins Treatment in Hong-Kong Opens Perspectives in Asia
CI
2021THERACLION : Half-year report
CO
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GeNeuro, Nike, Thermo Fischer...
2021THERACLION : results show strong recovery, allowing ambitious plans
PU
2021THERACLION : Half-year results
CO
2021THERACLION : Shares Soar 16% On US FDA Nod For First Vein Therapy Trial
MT
2021FDA Approves the 1st Trial with Theraclion's Vein Therapy in the US
CI
Financials
Sales 2020 2,05 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 7,43 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,7 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 97,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 4,65 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Caumartin Chief Executive Officer
David Auregan Chief Financial Officer
Christopher S. Bödtker Chairman
Michel Nuta Chief Medical Officer
Samuel G. Levy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERACLION6.11%36
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.03%228 678
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.76%200 403
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.98%96 286
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-7.72%77 272
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.05%70 331