WHAT WE DO
WE ARE LEADING DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL MEDICINES IN ONCOLOGY AND BEHAVIOURAL BRAIN DISEASES
WITH HIGH UNMET CLINICAL
NEEDS; OUR FOCUS IS IN GLIOBLASTOMA,
ADDICTIVE AND ANXIETY
DISORDERS, FATIGUE
AND NARCOLEPSY.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
SFX-01 ENTRY INTO PATIENTS WITH GLIOBLASTOMA
PLANNED VIA NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING
• Grant awarded by the Netherlands government
INSIGHTFUL PHASE1B STUDY ON
administered by the Dutch Cancer Society for
pre-clinical work and a clinical trial in GBM led
COMMERCIAL GRADE TABLETS COMPLETED,
by Dr Marjolein Geurts, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam
FORMAL CLINICAL STUDY REPORT (CSR)
• €1.1m project, Theracryf provides drug and expertise
COMPILED FOR FUTURE REGULATORY WORK
• Grant work commenced on schedule
• SFX-01 Phase 1b study conﬁrmed PK proﬁle
on 1 October 2023
• Evidence of activity of SFX-01 in GBM cells from
for the commercial grade formulation
Netherlands' patients corroborating previous
• No serious adverse events (SAEs) observed
data from academic partners in Italy and
as expected
New Zealand
• CSR review conﬁrmed that total drug and
active metabolites were present at levels where
biological activity is seen in laboratory work
SFX-01 IN OTHER CANCERS
• Collaboration on bowel cancer
BOARD CHANGES
commenced funded by the USA
• Retirement of Chair Barry Clare and
National Cancer Institute and the
Non Executive director Susan Clement-Davies
University of Michigan
• Senior Independent Non Executive director
• Evidence of activity of SFX-01 observed
Dr Susan Foden appointed Chair
in models of colon cancer by
• Dr Alan Barge appointed Senior Independent
University of Michigan collaborators
Director, Chair of Remuneration and Audit
Committees
• Retirement of CFO and Executive Director,
Richard Moulson
• Toni Hänninen appointed as CFO
and Executive Director
OTHER UPDATES
• Dispute notice issued
to partner Stalicla SA,
constructive discussions
continue on its
resolution
POST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
- Acquisition of Chronos Therapeutics Ltd adds substantial pre-clinical neuropsychiatry portfolio effective 5 April
- Adds orexin-1 antagonist (Ox-1) programme in addiction and impulsivity and atypical dopamine transporter inhibitor (DAT) programme in fatigue and narcolepsy
- Predominantly a share based transaction,
adds additional specialist investors to the company
- Resurgent area for Pharma with multi billion transactions in neuropsychiatry completed in December
- Name change to TheraCryf plc and ticker symbol change to TCF effective 26 April 2024
- 0.9m gross raised in a placing and retail offer. Management and board invested approximately 10% of the raise
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Post tax loss of £3.1m (2023: loss of £4.0m)
-
Cash outﬂow from operations
of £3.4m (2023: outﬂow of £4.9m)
- Cash and short-term investments and cash on deposit at 31 March
2024 of £2.0m (31 March 2023: £5.0m)
OVERVIEW
THERACRYF AT A GLANCE
WHO WE ARE
We are a clinical-stage,UK-based biotechnology company focussed on proﬁtable segments in oncology and neuropsychiatry.
Our lead clinical asset, SFX-01 is a unique, patented form
of delivering sulforaphane which has shown potential in the treatment of a number of cancers, neurodevelopmental disorders and other diseases.
We are the only company with a pharmaceutical grade sulforaphane molecule in clinical development. SFX-01, exploits sulforaphane's activity in three separate biochemical pathways; inhibition of STAT3 and SHP2, of importance in cancers, and up-regulation of Nrf2, a pathway of signiﬁcance in a number of different diseases, including Autism Spectrum Disorder. Recent early data suggests SFX-01 may improve radiotherapy treatment in a synergistic manner most likely through action on a combination of these targets.
SFX-01 has been shown to be unusually well tolerated in patients in the ﬁeld of oncology.
OUR TECHNOLOGY
Our patented Sulforadex® technology synthesises sulforaphane into a well-tolerated, stable pharmaceutical ingredient, unlocking its medical and commercial potential.
WHAT WE DO
We collaborate with academics and biopharma companies from around the world to identify the most attractive targets for potential treatment with our sulforaphane-based drugs and more recently our acquired neuropsychiatry portfolio.
We focus on the application of SFX-01 in cancers and neurodevelopmental diseases where there is strong clinical need and attractive commercial opportunity and execute early clinical research.
We seek complementary assets and technologies in order to broaden our pipeline in oncology and neuropsychiatry.
OUR MISSION
Our business model is to develop our drugs up to Phase II proof of concept clinical trials, and then license to larger pharmaceutical companies able to commercialise them.
In addition to our internal disease focus we will consider opportunistic partnerships and out-licensing in other areas where we are convinced of the scientiﬁc and commercial rationale.
OUR STRATEGY AND BUSINESS MODEL
SFX-01 will continue to be provided to academic groups for pre-clinical evaluation in selected disease models. The Company will have the right to access the pre-clinical and clinical data generated by academic partners on fair commercial terms to advance its clinical and commercial development. Since the principal funding for these trials will be obtained by the investigator/ institution they have limited impact on our cash reserves.
We believe this strategy offers the best route to enhance shareholder value and the opportunity for all stakeholders to beneﬁt from the undoubted potential of SFX-01 and our broader technology platform.
Exploiting our leading, patented technology
in sulforaphane science in a semi-virtual business model via outsourcing of R&D. Managed by senior, highly experienced in-house management
team
Broadening our pipeline
Developing our lead
through acquisition/licensing
molecule, SFX-01,
of other molecules or companies
in selected cancers to deliver
complementary to our
phase II proof of
programmes exempliﬁed
OUR
concept data, and then
by our post period acquisition of
out-license
Chronos Therapeutics.
OBJECTIVES
To improve disease outcomes
and generate attractive
returns for our shareholders
through:
Supporting academic
and commercial partners
Early partnering of non-core
who have a compelling
indications with suitable
scientiﬁc rationale for
licensees exempliﬁed by the
studying sulforaphane in
out-license of SFX-01 to Stalicla
cancer indications or in other
SA in neurodevelopmental
diseases and markets beyond
diseases
our development
programmes
OUR PROGRESS
OUR PROGRESS
CLINICAL PROGRESS
In the last year we completed the clinical study report
for our Phase Ib trial in human volunteers on schedule and in readiness for further interactions with regulatory authorities. Positive data has been generated regarding the absorption of sulforaphane into the body from our novel enteric coated tablet and the creation in the body of active metabolites The study conﬁrmed the safe and well-tolerated proﬁle of SFX-01 with no serious adverse events (98.2% of all events were mild in nature). The levels of active drug and metabolites seen in the volunteers are in the range where profound biological activity is seen in laboratory experiments.
Our collaborator Dr Marjolein Geurts, neuro-oncologist at the Erasmus Medical Centre Rotterdam, Netherlands was awarded a grant from the Netherlands government administered by the Dutch cancer society, KWF for a €1.1m total project value for in vitro, in vivo pre-clinical experiments on SFX-01 followed by a window of opportunity clinical study in GBM patients. This will minimise our costs of reaching clinical proof of concept and maximise our cash runway whilst delivering data on our lead internal programme.
OUT-LICENSING
In late 2020 we concluded a transaction worth up USD160.5m in milestones, for the global rights for lead asset SFX-01 in neurodevelopmental disorders and schizophrenia to STALICLA SA, a private Swiss biotech company specialising in the identiﬁcation of speciﬁc phenotypes of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) using its proprietary precision medicine platform. We retain the global rights for all other indications.
In February 2024 we gave a notice of dispute to Stalicla. The TheraCryf Board of directors believes that the Company has met the terms required to satisfy the milestone, according to the License Agreement, and thus the payment due. Discussions continue constructively on the resolution
of the dispute.
OVERVIEW
OUR PROGRESS CONTINUED
PRE-CLINICAL COLLABORATIONS
The Company beneﬁts from the support of a number of academic and clinical collaborators that are interested in the potential of sulforaphane and SFX-01.
Experiments conducted under the Dutch government grant to the Erasmus MC using tissue from GBM tumours has shown biological activity of SFX-01 corroboration earlier work by our collaborators in Italy and New Zealand.
In May last year we commenced a collaboration with Università Sapienza di Roma to investigate the hypothesis that SFX-01 could enhance the action of radiotherapy in cancer patients. In vitro data from radio-sensitisation studies has provided evidence that this might be the case and implies a role for SFX-01 in a variety of cancers where radiotherapy is a standard treatment.
In the experiments conducted by the La Sapienza group, reversal of resistance to radiation was found in cells that were deliberately modiﬁed to be resistant to radiation. During the reporting period these experiments were extended to in vivo mouse models whereby rhabdomyosarcoma cells are implanted into the animals allowing treatment effects to be evaluated in life in a more disease relevant condition. SFX-01 was shown to be effective in these models after oral administration complementing the earlier in vitro results. SFX-01 was also given in combination with a radiotherapy regime where it was shown to act synergistically, resulting in a more positive outcome than would be expected by simply adding the two agents together.
A further collaboration with the University of Michigan to investigate the potential anti-tumour effects of SFX-01 in colorectal cancer has demonstrated biological activity of SFX-01 in models of this common cancer. Further data will be released from this collaboration in the coming year.
OUR PIPELINE
Discovery
Pre-clinical POC
SFX-01 - Breast Cancer
SFX-01 - Neurodevelopmental Disorders
SFX-01 - Glioblastom
SFX-01 - Rhabdomyosarcoma
NCE* - Ox1 in Addiction
NCE* - Ox1 in Anxiety
NCE* - DAT in Fatigue and Narcolepsy
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
* Post period due to the acquisition of Chronos Therapeutics
STRATEGIC REPORT
GLIOMA IS THE MOST COMMON FORM OF BRAIN TUMOUR AFFECTING AROUND FIVE PER 100,000 PEOPLE.
Strong preclinical data has been generated in a new solid tumour indication, glioblastoma (GBM), with further preclinical work underway and designs for a Phase Ib/IIa trial being assessed.
Glioma is the most common form of brain tumour affecting around ﬁve per 100,000 people. The more severe, grade IV classiﬁcation, glioblastoma, is a very serious form of brain tumour representing 45% of all cases and has a poor prognosis with median survival of around 14 months. The ﬁve-year survival of the severe grades is 5%.
06
STRATEGIC
REPORT
08 Chair's Statement
09 Chief Executive's Review of Performance
13 Key Performance Indicators
14 Financial Review
14 S172 Companies Act Statement
15 Principal Risks and Uncertainties
Image:
Tissue from a glioblastoma brain tumour.
CHAIR'S STATEMENT
CHAIR'S STATEMENT
Post period we delivered against another strategic objective, the expansion of our pipeline via acquisition of complementary assets.
In a challenging period for non-revenue Biotech companies, we have delivered against our strategic objectives in the year whilst conserving cash. We completed a strategic review in the period that demonstrated the need to broaden our pipeline and reduce reliance on a single asset. The internal focus on SFX-01 in brain cancer coupled with an out-license transaction in neurodevelopmental disorders led us, post period, to conclude a major acquisition Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, a company focused on behavioural brain disease.
Successful delivery against our strategic objectives has included the following: extending our cash runway through prudent ﬁnancial management, securing non-dilutive funding for our lead internal programme for SFX-01 in GBM through to clinical evaluation and, with our other academic collaborators, observing further evidence of potential utility of SFX-01 in cancers that we have not studied before and that represent high unmet medical needs.
We have further characterised SFX-01 by completing the clinical study report for our Phase 1b healthy volunteer study using our commercial grade tablet that performed as expected. This is in readiness for interactions with regulatory authorities as we prepare for further clinical trials in patients, notably in GBM through our collaboration with the Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands. Initial pre-clinical results from this collaboration are encouraging.
Whilst we have announced a dispute with our partner Stalicla SA on delivery of a ﬁnancial milestone, I am pleased to report that constructive discussions continue on its resolution.
During the year we said goodbye
to Barry Clare who retired as Chairman in September 2023. We would like
to express our gratitude and thanks
to Barry for the enormous contributions to the Company over the years. Susan Clement Davies retired from the Board in December 2023 after ﬁve years' service to pursue other commitments to whom we also express our thanks for her guidance and support as an NED. In September 2023, we extended a warm welcome to Toni Hänninen as our new CFO and later in January 2024, as an executive director of the Company. Toni brings considerable experience to the Company from his time in large public and private companies and AIM listed biotech companies, most recently Faron, and has been instrumental in the successful delivery of the acquisition of Chronos. We are delighted to have him on board.
Post period we delivered against another strategic objective, the expansion of our pipeline via acquisition of complementary assets. Chronos Therapeutics Ltd has potential class leading assets in behavioural brain disorders, areas that are both resurgent for our potential pharma partners and represent high unmet medical needs. The accompanying small capital raise announced in early April 2024 allows us to extend our cash runway further whilst we seek non-dilutive funding for these exciting programmes.
In this spirit, all members of the management team have foregone opportunities for cash bonus payments for the year 2023-2024 and have agreed to take share options to an equivalent value in their place.
I thank the whole team for their continuing loyalty and dedication during this time.
Finally, it gives me great pleasure
to share with you that Professor Allan Young, Chair of Mood Disorders and Director of the Centre for Affective Disorders at the Institute of Psychiatry, Kings College London has accepted our invitation to guide us in clinical strategic planning for our two new assets.
Allan brings extensive knowledge and experience in a wide area of neuroscience, is recognised worldwide as a leading expert in his ﬁeld and a clinical leader in the evaluation of promising new approaches to address complex neuropsychiatric disorders.
The board looks forward to another year of delivery on SFX-01 approaching the ﬁrst clinical trial in GBM, to completing the integration of Chronos Therapeutics and to further funding and development of our expanded portfolio of potentially class-leading medicines.
Dr Susan Foden
Chair
27 May 2024
