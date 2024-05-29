We have further characterised SFX-01 by completing the clinical study report for our Phase 1b healthy volunteer study using our commercial grade tablet that performed as expected. This is in readiness for interactions with regulatory authorities as we prepare for further clinical trials in patients, notably in GBM through our collaboration with the Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands. Initial pre-clinical results from this collaboration are encouraging.

Successful delivery against our strategic objectives has included the following: extending our cash runway through prudent ﬁnancial management, securing non-dilutive funding for our lead internal programme for SFX-01 in GBM through to clinical evaluation and, with our other academic collaborators, observing further evidence of potential utility of SFX-01 in cancers that we have not studied before and that represent high unmet medical needs.

In a challenging period for non-revenue Biotech companies, we have delivered against our strategic objectives in the year whilst conserving cash. We completed a strategic review in the period that demonstrated the need to broaden our pipeline and reduce reliance on a single asset. The internal focus on SFX-01 in brain cancer coupled with an out-license transaction in neurodevelopmental disorders led us, post period, to conclude a major acquisition Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, a company focused on behavioural brain disease.

Whilst we have announced a dispute with our partner Stalicla SA on delivery of a ﬁnancial milestone, I am pleased to report that constructive discussions continue on its resolution.

During the year we said goodbye

to Barry Clare who retired as Chairman in September 2023. We would like

to express our gratitude and thanks

to Barry for the enormous contributions to the Company over the years. Susan Clement Davies retired from the Board in December 2023 after ﬁve years' service to pursue other commitments to whom we also express our thanks for her guidance and support as an NED. In September 2023, we extended a warm welcome to Toni Hänninen as our new CFO and later in January 2024, as an executive director of the Company. Toni brings considerable experience to the Company from his time in large public and private companies and AIM listed biotech companies, most recently Faron, and has been instrumental in the successful delivery of the acquisition of Chronos. We are delighted to have him on board.

Post period we delivered against another strategic objective, the expansion of our pipeline via acquisition of complementary assets. Chronos Therapeutics Ltd has potential class leading assets in behavioural brain disorders, areas that are both resurgent for our potential pharma partners and represent high unmet medical needs. The accompanying small capital raise announced in early April 2024 allows us to extend our cash runway further whilst we seek non-dilutive funding for these exciting programmes.

In this spirit, all members of the management team have foregone opportunities for cash bonus payments for the year 2023-2024 and have agreed to take share options to an equivalent value in their place.