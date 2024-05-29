THERACRYF PLC

(FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC)

ANNUAL REPORT & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2024

FOCUSSING ON ONCOLOGY AND NEUROPSYCHIATRY

WHAT WE DO

WE ARE LEADING DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL MEDICINES IN ONCOLOGY AND BEHAVIOURAL BRAIN DISEASES

WITH HIGH UNMET CLINICAL

NEEDS; OUR FOCUS IS IN GLIOBLASTOMA,

ADDICTIVE AND ANXIETY

DISORDERS, FATIGUE

AND NARCOLEPSY.

OVERVIEW

  1. Highlights of the Year
  2. TheraCryf at a Glance
  3. Our Strategy and Business Model
  4. Our Progress

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

08

Chair's Statement

18

Board of Directors

09

Chief Executive's Review of Performance

20

Directors' Report

13

Key Performance Indicators

22

Corporate Governance Report

14

Financial Review

24

Remuneration Committee Report

14

S172 Companies Act Statement

28

Audit Committee Report

15

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

29

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated and Company Statements of Financial Position
  3. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Consolidated and Company Statements of Cash Flows
  6. Notes to the Financial Statements

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

IBC Addresses and Advisers

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

SFX-01 ENTRY INTO PATIENTS WITH GLIOBLASTOMA

PLANNED VIA NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING

• Grant awarded by the Netherlands government

INSIGHTFUL PHASE1B STUDY ON

administered by the Dutch Cancer Society for

pre-clinical work and a clinical trial in GBM led

COMMERCIAL GRADE TABLETS COMPLETED,

by Dr Marjolein Geurts, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam

FORMAL CLINICAL STUDY REPORT (CSR)

• €1.1m project, Theracryf provides drug and expertise

COMPILED FOR FUTURE REGULATORY WORK

• Grant work commenced on schedule

• SFX-01 Phase 1b study conﬁrmed PK proﬁle

on 1 October 2023

• Evidence of activity of SFX-01 in GBM cells from

for the commercial grade formulation

Netherlands' patients corroborating previous

• No serious adverse events (SAEs) observed

data from academic partners in Italy and

as expected

New Zealand

• CSR review conﬁrmed that total drug and

active metabolites were present at levels where

biological activity is seen in laboratory work

SFX-01 IN OTHER CANCERS

• Collaboration on bowel cancer

BOARD CHANGES

commenced funded by the USA

• Retirement of Chair Barry Clare and

National Cancer Institute and the

Non Executive director Susan Clement-Davies

University of Michigan

• Senior Independent Non Executive director

• Evidence of activity of SFX-01 observed

Dr Susan Foden appointed Chair

in models of colon cancer by

• Dr Alan Barge appointed Senior Independent

University of Michigan collaborators

Director, Chair of Remuneration and Audit

Committees

• Retirement of CFO and Executive Director,

Richard Moulson

• Toni Hänninen appointed as CFO

and Executive Director

OTHER UPDATES

• Dispute notice issued

to partner Stalicla SA,

constructive discussions

continue on its

resolution

POST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquisition of Chronos Therapeutics Ltd adds substantial pre-clinical neuropsychiatry portfolio effective 5 April
    • Adds orexin-1 antagonist (Ox-1) programme in addiction and impulsivity and atypical dopamine transporter inhibitor (DAT) programme in fatigue and narcolepsy
    • Predominantly a share based transaction,
      adds additional specialist investors to the company
    • Resurgent area for Pharma with multi billion transactions in neuropsychiatry completed in December
    • Name change to TheraCryf plc and ticker symbol change to TCF effective 26 April 2024
  • 0.9m gross raised in a placing and retail offer. Management and board invested approximately 10% of the raise

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Post tax loss of £3.1m (2023: loss of £4.0m)
  • Cash outﬂow from operations
    of £3.4m (2023: outﬂow of £4.9m)
  • Cash and short-term investments and cash on deposit at 31 March
    2024 of £2.0m (31 March 2023: £5.0m)

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

01

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

OVERVIEW

THERACRYF AT A GLANCE

WHO WE ARE

We are a clinical-stage,UK-based biotechnology company focussed on proﬁtable segments in oncology and neuropsychiatry.

Our lead clinical asset, SFX-01 is a unique, patented form

of delivering sulforaphane which has shown potential in the treatment of a number of cancers, neurodevelopmental disorders and other diseases.

We are the only company with a pharmaceutical grade sulforaphane molecule in clinical development. SFX-01, exploits sulforaphane's activity in three separate biochemical pathways; inhibition of STAT3 and SHP2, of importance in cancers, and up-regulation of Nrf2, a pathway of signiﬁcance in a number of different diseases, including Autism Spectrum Disorder. Recent early data suggests SFX-01 may improve radiotherapy treatment in a synergistic manner most likely through action on a combination of these targets.

SFX-01 has been shown to be unusually well tolerated in patients in the ﬁeld of oncology.

OUR TECHNOLOGY

Our patented Sulforadex® technology synthesises sulforaphane into a well-tolerated, stable pharmaceutical ingredient, unlocking its medical and commercial potential.

WHAT WE DO

We collaborate with academics and biopharma companies from around the world to identify the most attractive targets for potential treatment with our sulforaphane-based drugs and more recently our acquired neuropsychiatry portfolio.

We focus on the application of SFX-01 in cancers and neurodevelopmental diseases where there is strong clinical need and attractive commercial opportunity and execute early clinical research.

We seek complementary assets and technologies in order to broaden our pipeline in oncology and neuropsychiatry.

OUR MISSION

Our business model is to develop our drugs up to Phase II proof of concept clinical trials, and then license to larger pharmaceutical companies able to commercialise them.

In addition to our internal disease focus we will consider opportunistic partnerships and out-licensing in other areas where we are convinced of the scientiﬁc and commercial rationale.

02

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OUR STRATEGY AND BUSINESS MODEL

SFX-01 will continue to be provided to academic groups for pre-clinical evaluation in selected disease models. The Company will have the right to access the pre-clinical and clinical data generated by academic partners on fair commercial terms to advance its clinical and commercial development. Since the principal funding for these trials will be obtained by the investigator/ institution they have limited impact on our cash reserves.

We believe this strategy offers the best route to enhance shareholder value and the opportunity for all stakeholders to beneﬁt from the undoubted potential of SFX-01 and our broader technology platform.

Exploiting our leading, patented technology

in sulforaphane science in a semi-virtual business model via outsourcing of R&D. Managed by senior, highly experienced in-house management

team

Broadening our pipeline

Developing our lead

through acquisition/licensing

molecule, SFX-01,

of other molecules or companies

in selected cancers to deliver

complementary to our

phase II proof of

programmes exempliﬁed

OUR

concept data, and then

by our post period acquisition of

out-license

Chronos Therapeutics.

OBJECTIVES

To improve disease outcomes

and generate attractive

returns for our shareholders

through:

Supporting academic

and commercial partners

Early partnering of non-core

who have a compelling

indications with suitable

scientiﬁc rationale for

licensees exempliﬁed by the

studying sulforaphane in

out-license of SFX-01 to Stalicla

cancer indications or in other

SA in neurodevelopmental

diseases and markets beyond

diseases

our development

programmes

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

03

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

OVERVIEW

OUR PROGRESS

CLINICAL PROGRESS

In the last year we completed the clinical study report

for our Phase Ib trial in human volunteers on schedule and in readiness for further interactions with regulatory authorities. Positive data has been generated regarding the absorption of sulforaphane into the body from our novel enteric coated tablet and the creation in the body of active metabolites The study conﬁrmed the safe and well-tolerated proﬁle of SFX-01 with no serious adverse events (98.2% of all events were mild in nature). The levels of active drug and metabolites seen in the volunteers are in the range where profound biological activity is seen in laboratory experiments.

Our collaborator Dr Marjolein Geurts, neuro-oncologist at the Erasmus Medical Centre Rotterdam, Netherlands was awarded a grant from the Netherlands government administered by the Dutch cancer society, KWF for a €1.1m total project value for in vitro, in vivo pre-clinical experiments on SFX-01 followed by a window of opportunity clinical study in GBM patients. This will minimise our costs of reaching clinical proof of concept and maximise our cash runway whilst delivering data on our lead internal programme.

OUT-LICENSING

In late 2020 we concluded a transaction worth up USD160.5m in milestones, for the global rights for lead asset SFX-01 in neurodevelopmental disorders and schizophrenia to STALICLA SA, a private Swiss biotech company specialising in the identiﬁcation of speciﬁc phenotypes of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) using its proprietary precision medicine platform. We retain the global rights for all other indications.

In February 2024 we gave a notice of dispute to Stalicla. The TheraCryf Board of directors believes that the Company has met the terms required to satisfy the milestone, according to the License Agreement, and thus the payment due. Discussions continue constructively on the resolution

of the dispute.

04

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OUR PROGRESS CONTINUED

PRE-CLINICAL COLLABORATIONS

The Company beneﬁts from the support of a number of academic and clinical collaborators that are interested in the potential of sulforaphane and SFX-01.

Experiments conducted under the Dutch government grant to the Erasmus MC using tissue from GBM tumours has shown biological activity of SFX-01 corroboration earlier work by our collaborators in Italy and New Zealand.

In May last year we commenced a collaboration with Università Sapienza di Roma to investigate the hypothesis that SFX-01 could enhance the action of radiotherapy in cancer patients. In vitro data from radio-sensitisation studies has provided evidence that this might be the case and implies a role for SFX-01 in a variety of cancers where radiotherapy is a standard treatment.

In the experiments conducted by the La Sapienza group, reversal of resistance to radiation was found in cells that were deliberately modiﬁed to be resistant to radiation. During the reporting period these experiments were extended to in vivo mouse models whereby rhabdomyosarcoma cells are implanted into the animals allowing treatment effects to be evaluated in life in a more disease relevant condition. SFX-01 was shown to be effective in these models after oral administration complementing the earlier in vitro results. SFX-01 was also given in combination with a radiotherapy regime where it was shown to act synergistically, resulting in a more positive outcome than would be expected by simply adding the two agents together.

A further collaboration with the University of Michigan to investigate the potential anti-tumour effects of SFX-01 in colorectal cancer has demonstrated biological activity of SFX-01 in models of this common cancer. Further data will be released from this collaboration in the coming year.

OUR PIPELINE

Discovery

Pre-clinical POC

SFX-01 - Breast Cancer

SFX-01 - Neurodevelopmental Disorders

SFX-01 - Glioblastom

SFX-01 - Rhabdomyosarcoma

NCE* - Ox1 in Addiction

NCE* - Ox1 in Anxiety

NCE* - DAT in Fatigue and Narcolepsy

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

* Post period due to the acquisition of Chronos Therapeutics

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

05

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

STRATEGIC REPORT

GLIOMA IS THE MOST COMMON FORM OF BRAIN TUMOUR AFFECTING AROUND FIVE PER 100,000 PEOPLE.

Strong preclinical data has been generated in a new solid tumour indication, glioblastoma (GBM), with further preclinical work underway and designs for a Phase Ib/IIa trial being assessed.

Glioma is the most common form of brain tumour affecting around ﬁve per 100,000 people. The more severe, grade IV classiﬁcation, glioblastoma, is a very serious form of brain tumour representing 45% of all cases and has a poor prognosis with median survival of around 14 months. The ﬁve-year survival of the severe grades is 5%.

06

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STRATEGIC

REPORT

08 Chair's Statement

09 Chief Executive's Review of Performance

13 Key Performance Indicators

14 Financial Review

14 S172 Companies Act Statement

15 Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Image:

Tissue from a glioblastoma brain tumour.

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

07

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

STRATEGIC REPORT

CHAIR'S STATEMENT

Post period we delivered against another strategic objective, the expansion of our pipeline via acquisition of complementary assets.

In a challenging period for non-revenue Biotech companies, we have delivered against our strategic objectives in the year whilst conserving cash. We completed a strategic review in the period that demonstrated the need to broaden our pipeline and reduce reliance on a single asset. The internal focus on SFX-01 in brain cancer coupled with an out-license transaction in neurodevelopmental disorders led us, post period, to conclude a major acquisition Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, a company focused on behavioural brain disease.

Successful delivery against our strategic objectives has included the following: extending our cash runway through prudent ﬁnancial management, securing non-dilutive funding for our lead internal programme for SFX-01 in GBM through to clinical evaluation and, with our other academic collaborators, observing further evidence of potential utility of SFX-01 in cancers that we have not studied before and that represent high unmet medical needs.

We have further characterised SFX-01 by completing the clinical study report for our Phase 1b healthy volunteer study using our commercial grade tablet that performed as expected. This is in readiness for interactions with regulatory authorities as we prepare for further clinical trials in patients, notably in GBM through our collaboration with the Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands. Initial pre-clinical results from this collaboration are encouraging.

Whilst we have announced a dispute with our partner Stalicla SA on delivery of a ﬁnancial milestone, I am pleased to report that constructive discussions continue on its resolution.

During the year we said goodbye

to Barry Clare who retired as Chairman in September 2023. We would like

to express our gratitude and thanks

to Barry for the enormous contributions to the Company over the years. Susan Clement Davies retired from the Board in December 2023 after ﬁve years' service to pursue other commitments to whom we also express our thanks for her guidance and support as an NED. In September 2023, we extended a warm welcome to Toni Hänninen as our new CFO and later in January 2024, as an executive director of the Company. Toni brings considerable experience to the Company from his time in large public and private companies and AIM listed biotech companies, most recently Faron, and has been instrumental in the successful delivery of the acquisition of Chronos. We are delighted to have him on board.

Post period we delivered against another strategic objective, the expansion of our pipeline via acquisition of complementary assets. Chronos Therapeutics Ltd has potential class leading assets in behavioural brain disorders, areas that are both resurgent for our potential pharma partners and represent high unmet medical needs. The accompanying small capital raise announced in early April 2024 allows us to extend our cash runway further whilst we seek non-dilutive funding for these exciting programmes.

In this spirit, all members of the management team have foregone opportunities for cash bonus payments for the year 2023-2024 and have agreed to take share options to an equivalent value in their place.

I thank the whole team for their continuing loyalty and dedication during this time.

Finally, it gives me great pleasure

to share with you that Professor Allan Young, Chair of Mood Disorders and Director of the Centre for Affective Disorders at the Institute of Psychiatry, Kings College London has accepted our invitation to guide us in clinical strategic planning for our two new assets.

Allan brings extensive knowledge and experience in a wide area of neuroscience, is recognised worldwide as a leading expert in his ﬁeld and a clinical leader in the evaluation of promising new approaches to address complex neuropsychiatric disorders.

The board looks forward to another year of delivery on SFX-01 approaching the ﬁrst clinical trial in GBM, to completing the integration of Chronos Therapeutics and to further funding and development of our expanded portfolio of potentially class-leading medicines.

Dr Susan Foden

Chair

27 May 2024

08

TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)

2024 Annual Report & Financial Statements

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TheraCryf plc published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 17:48:15 UTC.