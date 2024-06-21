NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING & PROXY FORM
THERACRYF PLC
(FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC)
(REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, please consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent professional adviser authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your holding of ordinary shares in TheraCryf plc ("TheraCryf" or the "Company"), you should hand this document, together with the accompanying Form of Proxy, to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held
in the Block 11 Lecture Theatre, Alderley Park Conference Centre, Cheshire, United Kingdom SK10 4TG on Thursday 18 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m. is set out at the end of this document, together with the Form of Proxy to be used at the meeting.
Forms of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, BN99 6DA or by email to proxyvotes@equiniti.com as soon as possible but in any event so as to be received by not later than 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024.
TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING & PROXY FORM
LETTER FROM THE CHAIR
THERACRYF PLC (FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC) (REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)
DIRECTORS
REGISTEREDOFFICE
Dr Alan Barge (Non-Executive Director)
TheraCryf plc
Dr Sue Foden(Non-Executive Chairman)
Alderley Park
Toni Hänninen (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)
Congleton Road
Dr Huw Jones (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)
Nether Alderley
Cheshire
United Kingdom
SK10 4TG
DEAR SHAREHOLDER,
Please ﬁnd attached the notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of TheraCryf plc to be held at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday 18 July 2024 in the Block 11 Lecture Theatre, Alderley Park Conference Centre, Cheshire, United Kingdom SK10 4TG.
The resolutions to be put to the meeting include adoption of the Annual Report and Accounts, approval of the Directors' remuneration report, the reappointment of the Auditors and approval of their remuneration, the appointment and re-appointment of the Directors, and the renewal of authorities to allot shares and disapply the statutory pre-emption rights to a limited extent.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1 is an ordinary resolution to receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the period ended on 31 March 2024, together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors on those accounts.
Resolution 2 is an ordinary resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2024.
Resolution 3 is an ordinary resolution to approve the reappointment of RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which accounts are laid and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
Resolution 4 and 5 relate to the re-appointment of Dr Alan Barge (Non-Executive Director) and Dr Huw Jones (CEO) as Directors of the Company, both of whom are retiring as Directors at this AGM in accordance with article 85 the Company's Articles of Association ("Articles"). In line with best corporate governance practice. Resolution 6 relates to the appointment of Toni Hänninen, who was elected as a Director of the Company after the previous AGM. In accordance with article 90 of the Company's Articles, Toni is putting himself up for appointment. The performance of the Directors being submitted for appointment and reappointment has been evaluated, and the Board recommends shareholders vote in favour of their appointment.
Resolution 7 is an ordinary resolution to grant authority to the Directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot shares in the Company or to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £349,000 (representing approximately one-third of the Company's issued share capital at the date of this letter). This power and the authority conferred by Resolution 7 shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM and the date falling 15 months following the date of the AGM.
LETTER FROM THE CHAIR CONTINUED
THERACRYF PLC (FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC) (REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
Resolution 8 is a special resolution which will empower the Directors, pursuant to section 570(1) of the Act, to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 as if the statutory pre-emption provisions of section 561 of the Act did not apply to such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities: (a) in connection with a rights issue or an open offer but allowing the Directors to make provision to deal with the possibility of fractional entitlements and legal or regulatory restrictions and (b) in connection with an offer for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of £209,400 (representing approximately 20 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at the date of this letter). This power and the authority conferred by Resolution 7 shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM and the date falling 15 months following the date of the AGM.
The Directors consider it important to renew the power conferred by Resolution 8 and therefore recommend to the shareholders that Resolution 8 is passed. If the Company utilises this power, it will do so to take advantage of market opportunities which may present themselves, and the Company will seek to achieve the best price for the relevant equity securities it can reasonably obtain.
ACTION TO BE TAKEN
The Board encourages engagement with shareholders and looks forward to welcoming you to the AGM.
A Form of Proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed. Shareholders are advised to complete and return the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to arrive at the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, as soon as possible, but in any event to be received no later than 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024. Alternatively, if you are a member of CREST, you may register the appointment of a proxy by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. Further details are set out in the Notes section of this Notice of AGM.
The return of a Form of Proxy does not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish. Whether you plan to participate in the AGM or not, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes via proxy in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM as early as possible.
RECOMMENDATION
The Directors consider that the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole and most likely to promote the success of the Company, and they recommend shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial shareholdings.
Yours faithfully
Dr Susan Foden
Chair
17 June 2024
TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
THERACRYF PLC (FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC) (REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)
Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held in the Block 11 Lecture Theatre, Alderley Park Conference Centre, Nether Alderley, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4TG on Thursday 18 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m.
to consider, and if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions, of which the resolutions numbered 1 to 7 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 8 will be proposed as a special resolution.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
- To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2024, the Directors' Report, and the Report of the Independent Auditors on those accounts.
- To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2024.
- To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the meeting until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which accounts are laid and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
- To re-appoint Dr Alan Barge, who is retiring in accordance with Article 85 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, is offering himself for re-election as a Director.
- To re-appoint Dr Huw Jones, who is retiring in accordance with Article 85 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, is offering himself for re-election as a Director.
- To appoint Toni Hänninen, who is retiring in accordance with Article 90 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, is offering himself for election.
-
That, in substitution for any previous authorities, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for,
or convert any securities into, shares in the Company:
- up to an aggregate nominal amount of £349,000 (being approximately one-third of the current issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this notice); and
- in addition to the amount referred to in paragraph
(i) above, up to a further aggregate nominal amount
of £349,000 in connection with or pursuant to an offer by way of a rights issue to: (a) holders of ordinary shares made in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date that the Directors may determine for such allotment, and (b) holders of any other class of equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) entitled to participate therein or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates,
or legal, regulatory or practical difﬁculties which may arise under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever, provided that this authority shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting) at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 15 months after the passing of this resolution (if earlier) except that the Directors may, before the expiry of
such period, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after the expiry of such period and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights in pursuance of that offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
-
That, subject to the passing of resolution 7 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act (in substitution for any previous authority) to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 7 above or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited
to the allotment of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares as follows:
- the allotment of equity securities in connection with
any offer by way of rights issue or an open offer of relevant equity securities where the equity securities respectively attributed to the interests of all holders of relevant equity securities are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of relevant equity securities held by them but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary
or expedient to deal with equity securities which represent fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates
or on account of either legal or practical problems arising in connection with the laws or requirements of any regulatory or other authority in any jurisdiction; and
- otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (a),
up to an aggregate nominal amount of £209,400 (being approximately 20 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this notice), provided that the power conferred by this resolution shall expire (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the date which is the earlier of 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution and the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Section 571 Period") but so that the Company may at any time prior to the expiry of the Section 571 Period, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted pursuant to these authorities after the expiry of the Section 571 Period and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as
if the authorities hereby conferred had not expired.
- the allotment of equity securities in connection with
By order of the Board
Dr Sue Foden
Director
17 June 2024
NOTES
- A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is also entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote on a show of hands and on a poll instead of him or her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. Appointment of a proxy will not preclude
a member from attending and voting in person at the AGM. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated.
- Where a Shareholder appoints more than one proxy,
each proxy must be appointed in respect of different shares comprised in his or her shareholding which must be identiﬁed on the proxy form. Each such proxy will have the right to vote on a poll in respect of the number of votes attaching to the number of shares in respect of which the proxy has been appointed. Where more than one joint Shareholder purports to appoint a proxy in respect of the same shares, only the appointment by the most senior Shareholder will be accepted as determined by the order in which their names appear in the Company's register
of members (i.e. ﬁrst named being the most senior).
If you wish your proxy to speak at the meeting, you should appoint a proxy other than the chairman of the meeting and give your instructions to that proxy.
- A corporation which is a Shareholder may appoint one
or more corporate representatives who have one vote each on a show of hands and otherwise may exercise on behalf of the Shareholder all of its powers as a Shareholder provided that they do not do so in different ways in respect of the same shares.
- In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufﬁcient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. The vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding (i.e. ﬁrst named being the most senior).
-
A Form of Proxy is enclosed for use by members. To be valid it should be completed, signed and delivered (together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certiﬁed copy of such power of authority) to the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA or by email to proxyvotes@equiniti.com, to be received not later than 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024 or (i) in the case of a poll taken more than 48 hours after it is demanded, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll, (ii) in the case only of an instrument in hard copy form or any authority or copy thereof, where the poll is not taken forthwith but is taken not more than 48 hours after it was demanded, be delivered at the meeting at which the poll was demanded to the chairman of the meeting or to the Secretary or any Director, or (iii) in the case of any adjourned meeting, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting. Shareholders who intend to appoint more than one proxy can obtain additional forms of proxy from Equiniti Limited. Alternatively, the form provided may be photocopied prior to completion.
The Forms of Proxy should be returned in the same envelope and each should indicate that it is one or more than one appointments being made.
- CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
-
In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & International Limited's ("Euroclear") speciﬁcations, and must contain the information required for such instruction, as described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com). The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent (ID RA19)
by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024.
For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the time stamp applied to the message by the CREST Application Host) from which the Company's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated
to the appointee through other means.
TheraCryf plc (formerly Evgen Pharma plc)
NOTES CONTINUED
- CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors, or voting service providers should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider, to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
- The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001. If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Company's Registrars. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.
- In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001 and section 360B(2) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company speciﬁes that only those Shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024 or, in the event that the meeting is adjourned, in such register not later than 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend, or vote (whether in person or by proxy) at the meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at the relevant time. Changes after the relevant time will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.
- In accordance with section 439 of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors seek shareholder approval for the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 24 to 27 of the Annual Report and Accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2024. The vote on Resolution 2 is advisory only and the entitlement of any Director to remuneration is not conditional on Resolution 2 being passed.
- None of the e-mail addresses and fax numbers referred to in this document may be used for any purpose other than those speciﬁed.
- The Company's website is www.theracryf.com.
-
As at 17 June 2024 (being the latest business day prior
to the printing of this notice) the Company's issued share capital consists of 427,346,895 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each, carrying one vote each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 427,346,895.
- The following documents will be available for inspection at the registered ofﬁce of the Company at Alderley Park, Congleton Road Nether, Alderley, Cheshire, United Kingdom, SK10 4TG during normal business hours on any week day (public holidays excepted) from the date of this notice until the date of the AGM, and at the place of the meeting for one hour before the meeting and at the meeting itself:
- copies of the Directors' service agreements and letters of appointment; and
- the constitutional documents of the Company, comprising its Memorandum and Articles.
FORM OF PROXY
THERACRYF PLC (FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC) (REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)
FOR USE BY ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD IN THE BLOCK 11 LECTURE THEATRE, ALDERLEY PARK CONFERENCE CENTRE, ALDERLEY PARK, CONGLETON ROAD, NETHER ALDERLEY, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, SK10 4TG ON THURSDAY 18 JULY 2024 AT 2.30 P.M.
I/We (block capitals)
of
being (a) holder(s) of ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in the capital of the Company hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(1) or
as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 18 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof. The proxy may vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion on any amendment to a resolution or any other business before the meeting.
Enter the number of shares in relation to which your proxy is authorised or leave the box blank to authorise your proxy to act in relation to your full voting entitlement.
Please indicate by ticking this box if this is one of more than one appointment of a proxy in respect of your holding.
Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate space how you wish your votes to be cast.
If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please indicate this with an "X" in the vote withheld box opposite that resolution.
To the extent this form is returned without an indication as to how the proxy is to vote, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his discretion.
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Withheld
- To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2024, the Directors' Report and the Report of the Independent Auditors on those accounts.
- To receive the Directors' Remuneration Committee Report and the Report of the Independent Auditors on the auditable part of the Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March, 2024.
- To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
4 To reappoint Dr Alan Barge as a Director of the Company.
5 To reappoint Dr Huw Jones as a Director of the Company.
6 To appoint Toni Hänninen as a Director of the Company.
- To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot relevant securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Special Resolution
- Subject to passing of resolution 7, to authorise the Directors of the Company to disapply the statutory pre-emption rights.
Dated:
2024
Signature:
(note 3)
Notes
- If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting insert the name in the space provided and delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting". A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The completion and return of this form shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person.
-
You may, if you wish, appoint more than one proxy, but each must be appointed in respect of a speciﬁed number of shares within your holding. If you wish to do this, each proxy must be appointed by means of a separate form. Additional forms may be obtained from the registrars by telephoning the Company's Registrars
on +44 (0) 371 384 2030. Alternatively you may photocopy this form the required number of times before completing it. When appointing more than one proxy, you must ﬁll in the blank provided on each form to indicate the number of your shares in respect of which the proxy is to be appointed. If you fail to do so, the appointment will be rejected as invalid. You must also tick the box on each form to indicate it is one of more than one appointment in respect of your holding. All the forms should be returned in the same envelope. If you are only appointing one proxy, you can cross out all reference to the number of shares or leave the box for the number of shares uncompleted, in which case the appointment will be taken to be for your full holding. The Forms of Proxy should be returned in the same envelope and each should indicate that it is one or more than one appointment being made.
- In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by a duly authorised ofﬁcer or an attorney.
-
To be valid, this form of proxy should be completed, signed and delivered (together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certiﬁed copy of such power of authority) to the Company's registrars Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, BN99 6DA or by email
to proxyvotes@equiniti.com, to be received not later than on Tuesday 16 July 2024 at 2.30 p.m. or (i) in the case of a poll taken more than 48 hours after it is demanded, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and (ii) in the case of any adjourned meeting, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting.
- In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufﬁcient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. The vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.
- A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
