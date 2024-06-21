NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING & PROXY FORM

THERACRYF PLC (FORMERLY EVGEN PHARMA PLC) (REGISTERED IN ENGLAND & WALES NO. 09246681)

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

Resolution 8 is a special resolution which will empower the Directors, pursuant to section 570(1) of the Act, to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 as if the statutory pre-emption provisions of section 561 of the Act did not apply to such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities: (a) in connection with a rights issue or an open offer but allowing the Directors to make provision to deal with the possibility of fractional entitlements and legal or regulatory restrictions and (b) in connection with an offer for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of £209,400 (representing approximately 20 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at the date of this letter). This power and the authority conferred by Resolution 7 shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM and the date falling 15 months following the date of the AGM.

The Directors consider it important to renew the power conferred by Resolution 8 and therefore recommend to the shareholders that Resolution 8 is passed. If the Company utilises this power, it will do so to take advantage of market opportunities which may present themselves, and the Company will seek to achieve the best price for the relevant equity securities it can reasonably obtain.

ACTION TO BE TAKEN

The Board encourages engagement with shareholders and looks forward to welcoming you to the AGM.

A Form of Proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed. Shareholders are advised to complete and return the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it so as to arrive at the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, as soon as possible, but in any event to be received no later than 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 16 July 2024. Alternatively, if you are a member of CREST, you may register the appointment of a proxy by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. Further details are set out in the Notes section of this Notice of AGM.

The return of a Form of Proxy does not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish. Whether you plan to participate in the AGM or not, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes via proxy in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM as early as possible.

RECOMMENDATION

The Directors consider that the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and

its shareholders as a whole and most likely to promote the success of the Company, and they recommend shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial shareholdings.

Yours faithfully

Dr Susan Foden

Chair

17 June 2024