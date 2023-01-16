Theradiag : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results

Croissy-Beaubourg (France), January 16, 2023, 7.30 am CET - THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and Theranostics, today reported its 2022 annual revenue and its cash position at December 31, 2022.

Revenue* 12,205 11,125 +9.7% of which: Theranostics 6,357 5,771 +10.1% of which: IVD 5,848 5,354 +9.2%

*Figures currently being audited

Over the year to December 31, 2022, Theradiag generated revenue of €12.2 million, versus €11.1 million in 2021, an increase of 9.7%, in line with the Company's roadmap published on October 27, 20221. 55% of Theradiag's revenue was generated abroad in 2022, compared with 52% in 2021.

Theranostics activity recorded further solid growth in 2022, with revenue increasing by 10.1% despite Theradiag selling fewer instruments. The growth in Theranostics activity thus came from recurring sales of i-Tracker® tests, with the range having been expanded and adapted to these i-Track10 and equivalent systems. It should be noted that the worldwide active installed base of these systems has doubled since the end of 2021.

Geographically, regarding Theranostics activity, Theradiag has continued to expand its export business, with growth of +19.2%, notably thanks to the development of sales in Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. Activity was stable in the United States (-1%), where investment was reduced and the business model adjusted during the second half of 2022. Indeed, Theradiag is focusing on marketing its tests through a distributor in that country in order to improve profitability and lessen risks with the exemption of fixed costs. Lastly, in France, activity has resumed its positive momentum with sales growing by 3.2%.

Theranostics activity accounted for 52% of the Company's sales in 2022, as they did in 2021. The share of this activity's sales generated abroad increased to 68% in value terms, from 65% in 2021.

IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) activity also recorded a positive momentum, with sales increasing by 9.2% to €5.8 million. Its growth was particularly pronounced for export activity (excluding the United States). This positive trend comes despite COVID test activity ending in 2021.

1 Press release of October 27, 2022