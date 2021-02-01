Theradiag : Posts 2020 Revenue of 10.4 Million, up 8.0%

Theradiag will hold a videoconference in French at 2 pm (CET) today.

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and Theranostics, today reported its 2020 annual revenue and its cash position at December 31, 2020, figures that are currently being audited.

2020 revenue of €10.4 million

In thousands of euros FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue* 10,413 9,638 +8.0% of which: Theranostics 5,120 4,432 +15.5% of which: IVD 5,293 5,206 +1.7% *Figures currently being audited

Over the year to December 31, 2020, Theradiag recorded revenue of €10.4 million, up 8% compared with the €9.6 million in 2019, in line with the strategic plan drawn up by the Company.

The Theranostics business disclosed further strong growth of 15.5% in 2020, and this business now accounts for 49% of Theradiag’s total revenue. Despite an unprecedented public health situation and the extension of plans blancs emergency plans in hospitals since mid-March 2020, this performance illustrates the solidity of this segment’s business model.

In the United States, Theradiag notably achieved excellent performances reflecting the resounding success of its partnership with HalioDX. Sales of TRACKER® range tests grew by 53% in this region compared with 2019. In France, where activity is now well established, sales on this segment grew by 4%. The Company’s export business maintained a robust level of activity, with sales increasing by 15%.

IVD (in vitro diagnostics) activity recorded a slight increase of 1.7% in revenue in 2020, to €5.3 million. It should be noted that the first half of 2019 included considerable non-recurring sales of instrumentation concluded with former partner HOB.

However, this base effect was offset by an opportunistic activity, Covid tests. Theradiag quickly took the initiative to mobilise its internal energies and resources to contribute to efforts to fight the pandemic. Sales related to the fight against Covid amounted to around €900 K in 2020, 95% of which were sales of antigenic tests.

On the IVD segment, as well as its core activity in autoimmunity incorporating quality controls and its screening and serology activities for fighting Covid, Theradiag is intending to accentuate its niche specialization strategy in areas such as genetics and male fertility.

Cash position

At December 31, 2020, Theradiag had net cash of €3.5 million, including a PGE state-guaranteed loan of €1.9 million, compared with €2.9 million at December 31, 2019 and €1.7 million at June 30, 2020.

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: “Exceeding the symbolic and historic €10 million annual revenue level represents a remarkable performance achieved despite the unprecedented 2020 public health and economic context. This milestone is the result of the execution of our strategic orientations. Firstly, the restructuring of our business mix to focus more on Theranostics, which now accounts for half of the Company’s sales. Secondly, the internationalization of our Company’s activities through our partnership with HalioDX that has enabled us to post sales growth of 34% in the United States. In 2021, we intend to maintain this momentum in order to gradually improve our performance indicators”.

“Theradiag’s 2020 growth performances within this hostile context emphasize our Company’s sturdiness. I would particularly like to congratulate the Theradiag teams for their devotion and unwavering commitment. They represent key factors in our success”, added Pierre Morgon, Chairman of Theradiag’s Board of Directors.

Reminder of the Company’s 2020 highlights

- Publication of excellent results for the new TRACKER® range i-Tracker® kits at the ECCO Congress

- CE marking for the first four i-Tracker® test kits in its TRACKER® range: Infliximab and Adalimumab

- Approval of an initial Covid-19 test, the ‘RT-PCR’.

- Signing of an exclusive licensing agreement for the production of Covid-19 viral proteins and a global collaboration agreement with the University of Tours

- Launch of the marketing of an antigen test

- Creation of a second site in Tours

Financial calendar:

- FY 2020 results, March 22, 2021, before market opening

- Annual General Meeting, May 6, 2021

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER® range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2020, the Company posted revenue of €10.4 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

