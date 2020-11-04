Theranexus : Presentation of the results of the phase 1b clinical study of THN201 for Alzheimer's disease at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD)

PRESENTATION OF THE RESULTS OF THE PHASE IB CLINICAL STUDY OF

THN201 FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AT THE CLINICAL TRIALS ON

ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE CONFERENCE (CTAD)

The conference will take place remotely from 4 to 7 November 2020.

Lyon, 4 November 2020 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, is pleased to announce the presentation of the results of the Phase Ib study of THN201, "Effects of THN201, a combination of donepezil and low dose mefloquine, on cognition and quantitative EEG in healthy subjects during a scopolamine challenge," by Professor Régis Bordet, principal investigator for the THN201 study (University of Lille, Lille Teaching Hospital, Inserm), at the CTAD virtual conference from 4 to 7 November at 1pm CET.

THN201 is a proprietary combination of donepezil (the first-line treatment for managing Alzheimer's disease-related neurocognitive disorders) and mefloquine, an approved drug that has been repositioned at low doses as an agent for modulating the neuron-glia interface.

In January 2020, the results of the Phase Ib study revealed an extension of the pharmacological profile of the drug candidate THN201 compared to donepezil monotherapy. This extension is consistently reflected in greater speed of memory documented by the Cognitive Drug Research (CDR) computerized assessment1 and increased gamma-band activity measured by quantified EEG analyses related to cognitive activity.2 Data regarding the other measured pharmacological endpoints revealed that the profiles of THN201 and donepezil are similar.

"I am honored to present the results of the Phase Ib study of THN201 at CTAD. The convergence of positive effects of THN201 on high-level cognitive functions such as executive processes suggests potential for differentiation compared to donepezil, which would be worth further exploration in patients suffering from neurocognitive disorders," explains Professor Régis Bordet.