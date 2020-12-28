Log in
THERANEXUS

(ALTHX)
Theranexus : THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2021

12/28/2020
Lyon, December 28, 2020 – Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.


February 1st, 2021: Cash position as at December 31th 2020

April 7, 2021: 2020 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2021

June 16, 2021: Annual Shareholders Meeting

July 8, 2021: Cash position as at June 30th 2021

September 30, 2021: 2021 Half-Year Results

October 19, 2021: Cash position as at September 30th 2021



Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following digital investor events :

January 11-14,2021: JP Morgan Healthcare

January 26-27, 2021: Biomed Invest Securities Conference

February 10, 2021: CF&B Small and Midcap Event



 

ABOUT THERANEXUS
Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as “glial cells”) in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com 

More information on:

http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln



Contacts

THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Financial and Administrative Director

investisseurs@theranexus.fr


ACTUS finance & communication

Guillaume LE FLOCH

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

theranexus@actus.fr

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr


