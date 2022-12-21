Advanced search
    ALTHX   FR0013286259

THERANEXUS

(ALTHX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:17 2022-12-21 am EST
1.688 EUR   -0.12%
Theranexus : Theranexus announces its financial calendar for 2023
AT
Theranexus : Theranexus announces participation in the 41st annual j.p. morgan healthcare conference january 9-12, 2023 in san francisco
AT
Theranexus : Theranexus and bbdf present progress on the batten-1 program at the translational research conference for the management of ncls on 3 and 4 november, 2022 in chicago
AT
Theranexus : THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

12/21/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Lyon, France – 21 December 2022 – 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.

Indicative calendar

Events Dates
Cash position as at December 31th 2022 18 January 2023
(before stock exchange)
2022 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2023 12 April 2023
Cash position as at June 30th 2023 11 July 2023
2023 Half-Year Results 28 September 2023
Cash position as at September 30th 2022  17 October 2023

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at http://www.theranexus.com
Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln


Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com		  








NEWCAP
Théo Martin/Pierre Laurent
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu		  








FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77749-theranexus_pr_financial-calendar.pdf

12:05pTheranexus : Theranexus announces its financial calendar for 2023
12/20Theranexus : Theranexus announces participation in the 41st annual j.p. morgan healthcare ..
11/02Theranexus : Theranexus and bbdf present progress on the batten-1 program at the translati..
10/20Theranexus : Theranexus and inserm transfert sign a strategic alliance to identify advance..
10/19Theranexus : Theranexus publishes its cash position as of 30 September 2022
09/27Theranexus : Theranexus announces its financial results for the first half of 2022
09/27Theranexus Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
09/27THERANEXUS : 1st-half-year results
09/08Theranexus : Theranexus and BBDF finalize recruitment for phase I/II trial to evaluate Bat..
07/12Theranexus : Theranexus publishes its cash position as of 30 june 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,70 M -7,12 M -7,12 M
Net cash 2022 0,35 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,04 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 58,9%
Managers and Directors
Franck Joseph Louis Mouthon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Bertrand Lambert Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mathieu Bernard Mari Charveriat COO, Director, CSO & Deputy CEO
Marie Sebille Chief Medical Officer
Jérôme Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERANEXUS-65.86%10
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.18%78 342
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.78%75 270
BIONTECH SE-34.62%41 969
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%31 506
GENMAB A/S15.21%28 279