Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., incorporated on August 6, 2007, is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company is developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, and for daily health. The Company's flagship product, QuadraMune, is a multi-patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechin gallate, and thymoquinone. Its synergistic blend of ingredients helps the immune system fight off common and complex ailments and promotes healthy T Cell activity. The Company also sells certain nutraceuticals. The Company has also developed an allogenic version of StemVacs and has filed patents to cover activating universal donor immune system cells called dendritic cells in a manner so that upon injection they reprogram the body's natural killer (NK) cells.