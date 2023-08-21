Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.026308 million compared to USD 0.038749 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.5624 million compared to USD 1.19 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.049431 million compared to USD 0.123647 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.14 million compared to USD 1.79 million a year ago.
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:25 pm
