Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On July 7, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of TherapeuticsMD, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") dismissed Grant Thornton LLP ("GT") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and engaged Berkowitz Pollack Brant ("BPB") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision to change the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was the result of a request for proposal process.

GT's reports on the Company's financial statements for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except that GT's reports on the Company's financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 included an explanatory paragraph describing the uncertainty of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and through the date of dismissal, there were no disagreements with GT on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of GT, would have caused GT to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the subsequent period through the date of dismissal, there have been no reportable events within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-Kpromulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the subsequent period to the date of its engagement, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf has consulted with BPB regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report or oral advice was provided to the Company that BPB concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K;or (iii) any reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided GT with a copy of this Form 8-Kon July 7, 2023, and requested that GT furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether it agrees with the statements made by the Company in this Item 4.01, and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. The letter of GT addressed to the SEC is attached hereto as Exhibit No. 16.1.