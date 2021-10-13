Theratechnologies : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (in thousands of United States dollars) - Form 6-K

Log in
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(in thousands of United States dollars)

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Three- and nine-month periods ended

August 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Table of Contents Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

Note

August 31,
2021

$

November 30,
2020

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

32,446 12,737

Bonds and money market funds

19,138 8,031

Trade and other receivables

13,107 12,430

Tax credits and grants receivable

406 755

Inventories

27,293 25,145

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,568 5,189

Derivative financial assets

809 520

Total current assets

97,767 64,807

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

782 865

Right-of-use assets

2,268 2,618

Intangible assets

22,183 24,529

Other assets

3,661 7,323

Deferred financing costs

9(c) 341 -

Total non-current assets

29,235 35,335

Total assets

127,002 100,142

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

35,300 34,815

Provisions

5 3,274 1,947

Other obligations

6 4,965 4,666

Current portion of lease liabilities

8 462 425

Income taxes payable

41 16

Deferred revenue

28 50

Total current liabilities

44,070 41,919

Non-current liabilities

Convertible unsecured senior notes

7 53,752 52,403

Lease liabilities

8 2,233 2,555

Other liabilities

9(e) 75 41

Total non-current liabilities

56,060 54,999

Total liabilities

100,130 96,918

Equity

Share capital and warrants

9 335,716 287,312

Equity component of convertible unsecured senior notes

4,457 4,457

Contributed surplus

12,457 12,065

Deficit

(325,347) (300,129)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(411) (481)

Total equity

26,872 3,224

Total liabilities and equity

127,002 100,142
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements. (1)
Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

For the three-month
periods ended August 31, 		For the nine-month
periods ended August 31,
Note

2021

$

2020

$

2021

$

2020

$

Revenue

3 17,852 14,049 51,069 46,930

Operating expenses

Cost of sales

Cost of goods sold

4,283 4,611 13,187 15,780

Other production-related costs

- 280 - 811

Amortization of other assets

1,221 1,220 3,662 3,661

Research and development expenses

(net of tax credits of $92 and $209

(2020 - $196 and $196)) for the

three and nine-month periods

8,296 4,183 19,596 11,224

Selling expenses

7,657 7,025 20,716 20,327

General and administrative expenses

3,633 2,699 11,079 8,975

Total operating expenses

25,090 20,018 68,240 60,778

Loss from operating activities

(7,238) (5,969) (17,171) (13,848)

Finance income

4 64 528 143 749

Finance costs

4 (2,318) (1,327) (4,752) (4,019)
(2,254) (799) (4,609) (3,270)

Loss before income taxes

(9,492) (6,768) (21,780) (17,118)

Income taxes

(18) - (44) -

Net loss

(9,510) (6,768) (21,824) (17,118)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to net profit

(loss) in the future:

Net change in fair value of financial

assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(FVOCI)

(35) (11) (96) 8

Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations

433 (451) 166 (495)
398 (462) 70 (487)

Total comprehensive loss

(9,112) (7,230) (21,754) (17,605)

Basic and diluted loss per share

9 (f) (0.10) (0.09) (0.24) (0.22)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements. (2)
Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021
Note Share capital
and warrants
Number
of shares 		Amount Equity
component
of convertible
notes 		Contributed
surplus 		Deficit Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss 		Total
$ $ $ $ $ $

Balance as at November 30, 2020

77,013,411 287,312 4,457 12,065 (300,129) (481) 3,224

Total comprehensive loss

Net loss

- - - - (21,824) - (21,824)

Other comprehensive income:

Net change in fair value of FVOCI financial assets

- - - - - (96) (96)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

- - - - - 166 166

Total comprehensive loss

- - - - (21,824) 70 (21,754)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Public issue of common shares and warrants

9 (a) 16,727,900 46,002 - - - - 46,002

Share issue costs

- - - - (3,394) - (3,394)

Exercise of warrants

221,900 706 - - - - 706

Share issue - Oncology

9 (b) 481,928 668 - (668) - - -

Share-based compensation plan:

Share-based compensation for stock option plan

9 (d) - - - 1,493 - - 1,493

Exercise of stock options:

Monetary consideration

9 (d) 665,000 595 - - - - 595

Attributed value

- 433 - (433) - - -

Total contributions by owners

18,096,728 48,404 - 392 (3,394) - 45,402

Balance as at August 31, 2021

95,110,139 335,716 4,457 12,457 (325,347) (411) 26,872
For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2020
Share capital and warrants
Number
of shares 		Amount Equity
component
of convertible
notes 		Contributed
surplus 		Deficit Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss 		Total
$ $ $ $ $ $

Balance as at November 30, 2019

76,953,411 287,035 4,457 10,783 (277,462) 21 24,834

Total comprehensive loss

Net loss

- - - - (17,118) - (17,118)

Other comprehensive income:

Net change in fair value of FVOCI financial assets

- - - - - 8 8

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

- - - - - (495) (495)

Total comprehensive loss

- - - - (17,118) (487) (17,605)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Share based compensation plan:

Share based compensation for stock option plan

- - - 1,152 - - 1,152

Exercise of stock options:

Monetary consideration

60,000 145 - - - - 145

Attributed value

- 132 - (132) - - -

Total contributions by owners

60,000 277 - 1,020 - - 1,297

Balance as at August 31, 2020

77,013,411 287,312 4,457 11,803 (294,580) (466) 8,526
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements. (3)
Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

For the three-month periods ended August 31, For the nine-month periods ended August 31,
Note

2021

$

2020

$

2021

$

2020

$

Cash flows from (used in)

Operating activities

Net loss

(9,510) (6,768) (21,824) (17,118)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property and equipment

61 62 174 183

Amortization of intangible assets and other assets

2,016 2,016 6,047 5,816

Amortization of right-of-use assets

112 111 338 329

Share-based compensation for stock option plan and stock appreciation rights

401 349 1,527 1,168

Write-down of inventories

- 282 - 676

Change in fair value of derivative financial assets

(48) (141) (272) 108

Change in fair value of liability related to deferred stock unit plan

50 140 273 (100)

Interest on convertible unsecured senior notes

847 838 2,482 2,482

Interest income

(64) (32) (143) (278)

Foreign exchange

969 (586) 335 (550)

Accretion expense

612 485 1,801 1,508
(4,554) (3,244) (9,262) (5,776)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

Trade and other receivables

(2,800) 3,967 (700) 1,896

Tax credits and grants receivable

50 (193) 367 (193)

Inventories

1,157 (984) (2,178) (5,152)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

948 773 618 1,442

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,843 579 827 228

Provisions

(717) (642) 1,327 (72)

Deferred revenue

- 21 (22) (21)

Income tax payable

19 - 25 -

Deferred financing costs

(79) - (79) -
1,421 3,521 185 (1,872)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

(3,133) 277 (9,077) (7,648)

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term obligation

- (3,500) - (3,500)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

354 - 595 145

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

78 - 706 -

Proceeds from issue of common shares and warrants

- - 46,002 -

Share issue costs

(36) - (3,394) -

Interest paid on convertible unsecured senior notes

(1,653) (1,653) (3,306) (3,306)

Payments of lease liabilities

(159) (141) (477) (417)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(1,416) (5,294) 40,126 (7,078)

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of bonds and money market funds

- 701 640 2,959

Acquisition of bonds and money market funds

(1,180) (5) (11,614) (56)

Interest received

47 57 (273) 355

Proceeds from sale of derivative financial assets

- - - (17)

Acquisition of intangible assets

- - (39) -

Acquisition of property and equipment

(48) (7) (94) (20)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(1,181) 746 (11,380) 3,221

Net change in cash

(5,730) (4,271) 19,669 (11,505)

Cash, beginning of period

38,235 21,440 12,737 28,661

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(59) 73 40 86

Cash, end of period

32,446 17,242 32,446 17,242

Supplemental cash flow disclosures

10
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements. (4)
Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

Theratechnologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

The interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Theratechnologies Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (together referred to as the Company and individually as the subsidiaries of the Company).

Theratechnologies Inc. is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in Québec, Canada. The

Company's head office is located at 2015 Peel Street, Suite 1100, Montréal, Québec, H3A 1T8.

1

Basis of preparation

a)

Accounting framework

These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (interim financial statements), including comparative information, have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Certain information, in particular the accompanying notes normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, has been omitted or condensed. These interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required under IFRS and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2020 and the notes thereto.

These interim consolidated financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Company's Audit Committee on October 12, 2021.

b)

Basis of measurement

The Company's interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on going concern and historical cost bases, except for bonds and money market funds, derivative financial assets, liabilities related to cash-settledshare-based arrangements and derivative financial liabilities, which are measured at fair value. Effective December 1, 2019, lease liabilities are measured at the present value of lease payments not paid at commencement date. Equity-classifiedshared-based payment arrangements are measured at fair value at grant date pursuant to IFRS 2, Share-based Payment.

The methods used to measure fair value are discussed further in Note 12.

(5)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

c)

Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of the Company's interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods.

Information about critical judgments in applying accounting policies and assumptions and estimation uncertainties that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the interim financial statements are disclosed in Note 1 of the annual consolidated financial statements as at November 30, 2020.

d)

Functional and presentation currency

The Company's functional currency is the United States dollar (USD).

All financial information presented in USD has been rounded to the nearest thousand.

2

Significant accounting policies

The significant accounting policies as disclosed in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2020 have been applied consistently in the preparation of these interim financial statements, except as described below.

Deferred Financing Costs

Deferred financing costs consists of fees charged by underwriters, attorneys, accountants, and other fees directly attributable to future issuances of shares. Provided these costs are determined to be recoverable, these costs are deferred and charged subsequently against the gross proceeds of the related equity transaction on a proportionate basis when it occurs. If at such time, the Company deems that these costs are no longer recoverable, they will be expensed as a component of finance expenses.

(6)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

3

Revenue

Net sales by product were as follows:

For the three-month

periods ended August 31,


2021

$



2020

$


EGRIFTA® and EGRIFTA SVTM

11,224 6,864

Trogarzo®

6,628 7,185
17,852 14,049
For the nine-month
periods ended August 31,

2021

$



2020

$


EGRIFTA® and EGRIFTA SVTM

30,256 24,648

Trogarzo®

20,813 22,282
51,069 46,930

Net sales by geography were as follows:

For the three-month

periods ended August 31,


2021

$



2020

$


United States

17,109 14,049

Europe

743 -
17,852 14,049

(7)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

For the nine-month

periods ended August 31,


2021

$



2020

$


Canada

287 231

United States

48,578 46,699

Europe

2,204 -
51,069 46,930
4

Finance income and finance costs

Note

For the three-month

periods ended August 31,


2021

$



2020

$


Net foreign currency gain

- 496

Interest income

64 32

Finance income

64 528

Accretion expense

6, 7, 8 (612 ) (485 )

Interest on convertible unsecured senior notes

(847 ) (838 )

Bank charges

(6 ) (5 )

Net foreign currency loss

(851 ) -

Loss on financial instruments carried at fair value

(2 ) 1

Finance costs

(2,318 ) (1,327 )

Net finance costs recognized in net profit or loss

(2,254 ) (799 )

(8)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

Note For the nine-month
periods ended August 31,

2021

$

2020

$

Net foreign currency gain

- 471

Interest income

143 278

Finance income

143 749

Accretion expense

6, 7, 8 (1,801 ) (1,508 )

Interest on convertible unsecured senior notes

(2,482 ) (2,482 )

Bank charges

(19 ) (21 )

Net foreign currency loss

(449 ) -

Loss on financial instruments carried at fair value

(1 ) (8 )

Finance costs

(4,752 ) (4,019 )

Net finance costs recognized in net profit or loss

(4,609 ) (3,270 )
5

Provisions

Chargebacks
and rebates

$

Returns

$

Other

$

Total

$

Balance as at November 30, 2019

2,182 247 55 2,484

Provisions made

10,314 948 2,973 14,235

Provisions used

(10,818 ) (935 ) (3,019 ) (14,772 )

Balance as at November 30, 2020

1,678 260 9 1,947

Provisions made

7,274 641 - 7,915

Provisions used

(6,120 ) (459 ) (9 ) (6,588 )

Balance as at August 31, 2021

2,832 442 - 3,274

(9)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

6

Other obligations

The movement in the other obligations is as follows:

Commercialization
rights - Trogarzo®
North American Territory

$

Commercialization
rights - Trogarzo®
European Territory

$

Total

$

Balance as at November 30, 2019

3,417 4,570 7,987

Payment

(3,500 ) - (3,500 )

Accretion expense

83 96 179

Balance as at November 30, 2020

- 4,666 4,666

Accretion expense

- 299 299

Balance as at August 31, 2021, all current

- 4,965 4,965

On October 1st, 2021, the payment for the commercialization Rights-Trogarzo European Territory was made by the Company.

7

Convertible unsecured senior notes

The movement in the carrying value of the convertible unsecured senior notes is as follows:

$

Convertible unsecured senior notes as at November 30, 2019

50,741

Accretion expense

1,662

Convertible unsecured senior notes as at November 30, 2020

52,403

Accretion expense

1,349

Convertible unsecured senior notes as at August 31, 2021

53,752

(10)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

8

Lease liabilities

Carrying value
$

Balance as at December 1, 2019

3,192

Accretion expense

215

Lease payments

(568 )

Effect of change in exchange rates

141

Balance as at November 30, 2020

2,980

Accretion expense

153

Lease payments

(477 )

Effect of change in exchange rates

39

Balance as at August 31, 2021

2,695

Current portion

(462 )

Non-current portion

2,233
9

Share capital and warrants

a) Public offering

On January 19, 2021, the Company completed a public offering for the sale and issuance of 16,727,900 units at a price of $2.75 per unit for a gross cash consideration of $46,002, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a Warrant) and is classified in Share Capital and Warrants within equity. As at August 31, 2021, 221,900 Warrants were exercised and there were 8,142,050 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $3.18 at any time until January 19, 2024.

(11)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

b)

Milestone oncology

In March 2021, the Company issued 481,928 common shares under the terms of the acquisition agreement entered into with all of the shareholders of Katana Biopharma Inc. (Katana) for Katana's in-licensed oncology platform. The purchase price for the oncology platform provided for share-based consideration to be issued upon attainment of two milestones. The first milestone consisted in initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TH1902 for the treatment of Sortilin positive solid tumors. This milestone was achieved in March 2021. The estimated fair value of the share-based consideration of $668 initially recorded in contributed surplus on the date of the acquisition was reclassified to share capital in the second quarter.

c)

ATM program

Under the terms of a sales agreement dated July 23, 2021, the Company may issue and sell from time to time its common shares, having an aggregate offering price of up to US $50,000, through or to the Agent, as agent or principal, in the United States. Sales of the common shares will be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market distributions" (ATM). No common shares will be sold on the TSX or on other trading markets in Canada as "at-the-market distributions". Subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, the Agent will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the common shares from time to time, based upon the Company's instructions. The Common Shares would be issued at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale and, as a result, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The Agent will be entitled to compensation at a fixed commission rate of three percent (3.0%) of the gross sales price per common share sold. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the common shares. Either the Company or the Agent may terminate the sales agreement in their sole discretion at any time by giving written notice. As at August 31, 2021, no common shares were issued. Total costs of $341 incurred in connection with the ATM program were recorded as deferred financing costs in the Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

d)

Stock option plan

The Company has established a stock option plan (Plan) under which it can grant its directors, officers, employees, researchers and consultants non-transferable options for the purchase of common shares. The exercise date of an option may not be later than 10 years after the grant date. A maximum number of 7,700,000 options can be granted under the Plan. Generally, the options vest at the grant date or over a period of up to three years. As at August 31, 2021, 3,924,250 options could still be granted by the Company (2020 - 2,292,697) under the Plan.

All options are to be settled by the physical delivery of common shares.

(12)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

Changes in the number of options outstanding during the past two years were as follows:

Weighted average exercise price per option
Number of
options 		CAD USD

Options exercisable in CA$

Options as at November 30, 2019 - CA$

2,415,784 3.93 2.96

Granted - CA$

1,077,721 3.06 2.25

Forfeited - CA$

(130,146 ) 5.08 3.63

Exercised (share price: CA$3.77 (US$2.68))

(60,000 ) 3.38 2.40

Options outstanding as at August 31, 2020 - CA$

3,303,359 3.61 2.62

Options as at November 30, 2020 - CA$

3,203,693 3.59 2.76

Granted - CA$

1,057,831 3.94 3.10

Forfeited - CA$

(113,461 ) 4.11 3.27

Exercised (share price: CA$4.18 (US$3.36))

(665,000 ) 1.11 0.89

Options outstanding as at August 31, 2021 - CA$

3,483,063 4.15 3.29

Options exercisable as at August 31, 2021 - CA$

1,899,924 4.51 3.58

Options exercisable in US$

Options as at November 30, 2020 - US$

12,500 - 2.35

Granted - US$

102,608 - 3.18

Options outstanding as at August 31, 2021 - US$

115,108 - 3.09

Options exercisable as at August 31, 2021 - US$

- - -

During the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, $1,493 (2020 - $1,152) was recorded as share-based compensation expense for the Plan. The fair value of options granted during the period was estimated at the grant date using the Black-Scholes model and the following weighted average assumptions:

2021 2020

Options exercisable in CA$

Risk-free interest rate

1.35% 0.95%

Expected volatility

70% 70%

Average option life in years

8.5 years 8.5 years

Grant-date share price

$ 3.13 (CA$3.94) $ 2.34 (CA$3.06)

Option exercise price

$ 3.13 (CA$3.94) $ 2.34 (CA$3.06)

(13)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

2021

Options exercisable in US$

Risk-free interest rate

1.22%

Expected volatility

64%

Average option life in years

8.5 years

Grant-date share price

$2.83

Option exercise price

$2.83

The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield on a Canadian government or U.S. zero-coupon issue, with a remaining term equal to the expected term of the option. The volatility is based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life. The life of the options is estimated taking into consideration the vesting period at the grant date, the life of the option and the average length of time similar grants have remained outstanding in the past. The dividend yield was excluded from the calculation, since it is the present policy of the Company to retain all earnings to finance operations and future growth.

The following table summarizes the measurement date weighted average fair value of stock options granted during the following periods:

Number
of options 		Weighted
average grant
date fair value

Options exercisable in CA$

For the three-month period ended August 31, 2021

38,500 $2.26 (CAD$2.85)

For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021

1,057,831 $2.16 (CAD$2.72)

For the three and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2020

1,077,721 $1.60 (CAD$2.08)
Number
of options 		Weighted
average grant
date fair value

Options exercisable in US$

For the three-month period ended August 31, 2021

21,515 2.34

For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021

102,608 1.98

The Black-Scholes model used by the Company to calculate option values was developed to estimate the fair value of freely tradable, fully transferable options without vesting restrictions, which significantly differ from the Company's stock option awards. This model also requires four highly subjective assumptions, including future stock price volatility and average option life, which greatly affect the calculated values.

(14)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

e)

Stock appreciation rights (SARs)

On October 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a SARs plan for its consultants that entitles the grantee to a cash payment based on the increase in the stock price of the Company's common shares from the grant date to the settlement date. The exercise date of an SAR may not be later than 10 years after the grant date. Generally, the SARs vest over a period of three years.

During the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, $35 (2020 - $16) was recorded as share-based compensation expense for the SARs plan. Since these awards will be cash-settled, the fair value of SARs granted is estimated at each reporting period using the Black-Scholes model and the following weighted average assumptions.

Measurement
date as at
August 31, 2021

Risk-free interest rate

1.22%

Expected volatility

64%

Average option life in years

7.5 years

Period-end share price

$3.61 (CAD$4.55)

SAR exercise price

$4.45 (CAD$5.62)

The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield on a Canadian government zero-coupon issue, with a remaining term equal to the expected term of the SAR. The volatility is based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life. The life of the SARs is estimated taking into consideration the vesting period at the grant date, the life of the SARs and the average length of time similar grants have remained outstanding in the past. The dividend yield was excluded from the calculation, since it is the present policy of the Company to retain all earnings to finance operations and future growth.

The following table summarizes the measurement date weighted average fair value of SARs granted during the period ended:

For the three-month period ended August 31
Number
of SARs 		Weighted
average grant
date fair value

2021

75,000 $1.98 (CAD$2.50)

At August 31, 2021, 115,000 SARs were outstanding. The liability related to the SARs of $75 (November 30, 2020: $41) is included in Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

(15)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

f)

Loss per share

For the three and nine-month periods August 31, 2021 and 2020, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding was calculated as follows:

For the three-month periods
ended August 31,
2021 2020

Issued common shares as at June 1

94,820,639 77,013,411

Effect of share options exercised

116,141 -

Effect of broker warrants exercised

14,984 -

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

94,951,764 77,013,411

For the nine-month periods
ended August 31,
2021 2020

Issued common shares as at December 1

77,013,411 76,953,411

Effect of share options exercised

277,683 31,018

Effect of public issue of common shares

14,021,350 -

Effect of broker warrants exercised

118,403 -

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

91,430,847 76,984,429

For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, 3,598,171 (2020 - 3,303,359) share options, 8,142,050 Warrants and 3,872,053 common shares potentially issuable from the conversion of the $57,500 aggregate principal amount of notes, that may potentially dilute loss per share in the future, were excluded from the weighted average number of diluted common shares calculation as their effect would have been anti-dilutive.

10

Supplemental cash flow disclosures

The Company entered into the following transactions which had no impact on its cash flows:

August 31,
2021

$

August 31,
2020

$

Additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9 6

Deferred financing costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

262 -

Initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

- 3,192

Reclassification of other liabilities to right-ofuse-assets

- 238

(16)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

11

Financial instruments

The nature and extent of the Company's exposure to risks arising from financial instruments are consistent with the disclosure in the annual consolidated financial statements as at November 30, 2020.

12

Determination of fair values

Certain of the Company's accounting policies and disclosures require the determination of fair value, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the following methods. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.

Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value

In establishing fair value, the Company uses a fair value hierarchy based on levels as defined below:

Level 1: Defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices in active markets.

Level 2: Defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable.

Level 3: Defined as inputs that are based on little or no observable market data, therefore requiring entities to develop their own assumptions.

Other financial assets and financial liabilities

The Company has determined that the carrying values of its short-term financial assets and financial liabilities, including cash, trade and other receivables and accounts payable and accrued liabilities, approximate their fair value because of their relatively short period to maturity.

Bonds and money market funds and derivative financial assets and liabilities are stated at fair value, determined by inputs that are primarily based on broker quotes at the reporting date (Level 2).

The fair value of the convertible unsecured senior notes, including the equity portion, as at August 31, 2021, was approximately $52,325 (Level 1) based on market quotes.

Share-based payment transactions

The fair value of the employee stock options are measured based on the Black-Scholes valuation model. Measurement inputs include share price on measurement date, exercise price of the instrument, expected volatility (based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life, weighted average expected life of the instruments (based on historical experience and general option holder behaviour), expected dividends, and the risk-free

(17)

Table of Contents

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars)

interest rate (based on government bonds). Service and non-market performance conditions attached to the transactions, if any, are not taken into account in determining fair value.

The deferred stock units liability is recognized at fair value and considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy for financial instruments. The fair value is determined using the quoted price of the common shares of the Company.

13

Operating segments

The Company has a single operating segment. Over 95% (2020 - 97%) of the Company's revenues are generated from one customer, RxCrossroads, which is domiciled in the United States.

For the nine-month periods
ended August 31,

2021

$



2020

$


RxCrossroads

48,477 45,512

Others

2,592 1,418
51,069 46,930

All of the Company's non-current assets are located in Canada and Ireland. Of the Company's non-current assets of $29,235, $28,051 as at August 31, 2021 are located in Canada and $1,184 are located in Ireland (November 30, 2020: $35,335, of which $34,006 were in Canada and $1,329 were in Ireland).

(18)

