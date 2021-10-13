Theratechnologies : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (in thousands of United States dollars) - Form 6-K

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
Theratechnologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.
The interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Theratechnologies Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (together referred to as the Company and individually as the subsidiaries of the Company).
Theratechnologies Inc. is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in Québec, Canada. The
Company's head office is located at 2015 Peel Street, Suite 1100, Montréal, Québec, H3A 1T8.
1
Basis of preparation
a)
Accounting framework
These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (interim financial statements), including comparative information, have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Certain information, in particular the accompanying notes normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, has been omitted or condensed. These interim financial statements do not include all disclosures required under IFRS and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2020 and the notes thereto.
These interim consolidated financial statements have been authorized for issue by the Company's Audit Committee on October 12, 2021.
b)
Basis of measurement
The Company's interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on going concern and historical cost bases, except for bonds and money market funds, derivative financial assets, liabilities related to cash-settledshare-based arrangements and derivative financial liabilities, which are measured at fair value. Effective December 1, 2019, lease liabilities are measured at the present value of lease payments not paid at commencement date. Equity-classifiedshared-based payment arrangements are measured at fair value at grant date pursuant to IFRS 2, Share-based Payment.
The methods used to measure fair value are discussed further in Note 12.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
c)
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of the Company's interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods.
Information about critical judgments in applying accounting policies and assumptions and estimation uncertainties that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the interim financial statements are disclosed in Note 1 of the annual consolidated financial statements as at November 30, 2020.
d)
Functional and presentation currency
The Company's functional currency is the United States dollar (USD).
All financial information presented in USD has been rounded to the nearest thousand.
2
Significant accounting policies
The significant accounting policies as disclosed in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2020 have been applied consistently in the preparation of these interim financial statements, except as described below.
Deferred Financing Costs
Deferred financing costs consists of fees charged by underwriters, attorneys, accountants, and other fees directly attributable to future issuances of shares. Provided these costs are determined to be recoverable, these costs are deferred and charged subsequently against the gross proceeds of the related equity transaction on a proportionate basis when it occurs. If at such time, the Company deems that these costs are no longer recoverable, they will be expensed as a component of finance expenses.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
8
Lease liabilities
Carrying value
$
Balance as at December 1, 2019
3,192
Accretion expense
215
Lease payments
(568
)
Effect of change in exchange rates
141
Balance as at November 30, 2020
2,980
Accretion expense
153
Lease payments
(477
)
Effect of change in exchange rates
39
Balance as at August 31, 2021
2,695
Current portion
(462
)
Non-current portion
2,233
9
Share capital and warrants
a) Public offering
On January 19, 2021, the Company completed a public offering for the sale and issuance of 16,727,900 units at a price of $2.75 per unit for a gross cash consideration of $46,002, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.
Each unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a Warrant) and is classified in Share Capital and Warrants within equity. As at August 31, 2021, 221,900 Warrants were exercised and there were 8,142,050 Warrants outstanding. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $3.18 at any time until January 19, 2024.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
b)
Milestone oncology
In March 2021, the Company issued 481,928 common shares under the terms of the acquisition agreement entered into with all of the shareholders of Katana Biopharma Inc. (Katana) for Katana's in-licensed oncology platform. The purchase price for the oncology platform provided for share-based consideration to be issued upon attainment of two milestones. The first milestone consisted in initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TH1902 for the treatment of Sortilin positive solid tumors. This milestone was achieved in March 2021. The estimated fair value of the share-based consideration of $668 initially recorded in contributed surplus on the date of the acquisition was reclassified to share capital in the second quarter.
c)
ATM program
Under the terms of a sales agreement dated July 23, 2021, the Company may issue and sell from time to time its common shares, having an aggregate offering price of up to US $50,000, through or to the Agent, as agent or principal, in the United States. Sales of the common shares will be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market distributions" (ATM). No common shares will be sold on the TSX or on other trading markets in Canada as "at-the-market distributions". Subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, the Agent will use its commercially reasonable efforts to sell the common shares from time to time, based upon the Company's instructions. The Common Shares would be issued at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale and, as a result, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The Agent will be entitled to compensation at a fixed commission rate of three percent (3.0%) of the gross sales price per common share sold. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the common shares. Either the Company or the Agent may terminate the sales agreement in their sole discretion at any time by giving written notice. As at August 31, 2021, no common shares were issued. Total costs of $341 incurred in connection with the ATM program were recorded as deferred financing costs in the Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.
d)
Stock option plan
The Company has established a stock option plan (Plan) under which it can grant its directors, officers, employees, researchers and consultants non-transferable options for the purchase of common shares. The exercise date of an option may not be later than 10 years after the grant date. A maximum number of 7,700,000 options can be granted under the Plan. Generally, the options vest at the grant date or over a period of up to three years. As at August 31, 2021, 3,924,250 options could still be granted by the Company (2020 - 2,292,697) under the Plan.
All options are to be settled by the physical delivery of common shares.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
Changes in the number of options outstanding during the past two years were as follows:
Weighted average exercise price per option
Number of
options
CAD
USD
Options exercisable in CA$
Options as at November 30, 2019 - CA$
2,415,784
3.93
2.96
Granted - CA$
1,077,721
3.06
2.25
Forfeited - CA$
(130,146
)
5.08
3.63
Exercised (share price: CA$3.77 (US$2.68))
(60,000
)
3.38
2.40
Options outstanding as at August 31, 2020 - CA$
3,303,359
3.61
2.62
Options as at November 30, 2020 - CA$
3,203,693
3.59
2.76
Granted - CA$
1,057,831
3.94
3.10
Forfeited - CA$
(113,461
)
4.11
3.27
Exercised (share price: CA$4.18 (US$3.36))
(665,000
)
1.11
0.89
Options outstanding as at August 31, 2021 - CA$
3,483,063
4.15
3.29
Options exercisable as at August 31, 2021 - CA$
1,899,924
4.51
3.58
Options exercisable in US$
Options as at November 30, 2020 - US$
12,500
-
2.35
Granted - US$
102,608
-
3.18
Options outstanding as at August 31, 2021 - US$
115,108
-
3.09
Options exercisable as at August 31, 2021 - US$
-
-
-
During the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, $1,493 (2020 - $1,152) was recorded as share-based compensation expense for the Plan. The fair value of options granted during the period was estimated at the grant date using the Black-Scholes model and the following weighted average assumptions:
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
2021
Options exercisable in US$
Risk-free interest rate
1.22%
Expected volatility
64%
Average option life in years
8.5 years
Grant-date share price
$2.83
Option exercise price
$2.83
The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield on a Canadian government or U.S. zero-coupon issue, with a remaining term equal to the expected term of the option. The volatility is based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life. The life of the options is estimated taking into consideration the vesting period at the grant date, the life of the option and the average length of time similar grants have remained outstanding in the past. The dividend yield was excluded from the calculation, since it is the present policy of the Company to retain all earnings to finance operations and future growth.
The following table summarizes the measurement date weighted average fair value of stock options granted during the following periods:
Number
of options
Weighted
average grant
date fair value
Options exercisable in CA$
For the three-month period ended August 31, 2021
38,500
$2.26 (CAD$2.85)
For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021
1,057,831
$2.16 (CAD$2.72)
For the three and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2020
1,077,721
$1.60 (CAD$2.08)
Number
of options
Weighted
average grant
date fair value
Options exercisable in US$
For the three-month period ended August 31, 2021
21,515
2.34
For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021
102,608
1.98
The Black-Scholes model used by the Company to calculate option values was developed to estimate the fair value of freely tradable, fully transferable options without vesting restrictions, which significantly differ from the Company's stock option awards. This model also requires four highly subjective assumptions, including future stock price volatility and average option life, which greatly affect the calculated values.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
e)
Stock appreciation rights (SARs)
On October 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a SARs plan for its consultants that entitles the grantee to a cash payment based on the increase in the stock price of the Company's common shares from the grant date to the settlement date. The exercise date of an SAR may not be later than 10 years after the grant date. Generally, the SARs vest over a period of three years.
During the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, $35 (2020 - $16) was recorded as share-based compensation expense for the SARs plan. Since these awards will be cash-settled, the fair value of SARs granted is estimated at each reporting period using the Black-Scholes model and the following weighted average assumptions.
Measurement
date as at
August 31, 2021
Risk-free interest rate
1.22%
Expected volatility
64%
Average option life in years
7.5 years
Period-end share price
$3.61 (CAD$4.55)
SAR exercise price
$4.45 (CAD$5.62)
The risk-free interest rate is based on the implied yield on a Canadian government zero-coupon issue, with a remaining term equal to the expected term of the SAR. The volatility is based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life. The life of the SARs is estimated taking into consideration the vesting period at the grant date, the life of the SARs and the average length of time similar grants have remained outstanding in the past. The dividend yield was excluded from the calculation, since it is the present policy of the Company to retain all earnings to finance operations and future growth.
The following table summarizes the measurement date weighted average fair value of SARs granted during the period ended:
For the three-month period ended August 31
Number
of SARs
Weighted
average grant
date fair value
2021
75,000
$1.98 (CAD$2.50)
At August 31, 2021, 115,000 SARs were outstanding. The liability related to the SARs of $75 (November 30, 2020: $41) is included in Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
f)
Loss per share
For the three and nine-month periods August 31, 2021 and 2020, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding was calculated as follows:
For the three-month periods
ended August 31,
2021
2020
Issued common shares as at June 1
94,820,639
77,013,411
Effect of share options exercised
116,141
-
Effect of broker warrants exercised
14,984
-
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
94,951,764
77,013,411
For the nine-month periods
ended August 31,
2021
2020
Issued common shares as at December 1
77,013,411
76,953,411
Effect of share options exercised
277,683
31,018
Effect of public issue of common shares
14,021,350
-
Effect of broker warrants exercised
118,403
-
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
91,430,847
76,984,429
For the nine-month period ended August 31, 2021, 3,598,171 (2020 - 3,303,359) share options, 8,142,050 Warrants and 3,872,053 common shares potentially issuable from the conversion of the $57,500 aggregate principal amount of notes, that may potentially dilute loss per share in the future, were excluded from the weighted average number of diluted common shares calculation as their effect would have been anti-dilutive.
10
Supplemental cash flow disclosures
The Company entered into the following transactions which had no impact on its cash flows:
August 31,
2021
$
August 31,
2020
$
Additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
6
Deferred financing costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
262
-
Initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
-
3,192
Reclassification of other liabilities to right-ofuse-assets
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
11
Financial instruments
The nature and extent of the Company's exposure to risks arising from financial instruments are consistent with the disclosure in the annual consolidated financial statements as at November 30, 2020.
12
Determination of fair values
Certain of the Company's accounting policies and disclosures require the determination of fair value, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the following methods. When applicable, further information about the assumptions made in determining fair values is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability.
Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value
In establishing fair value, the Company uses a fair value hierarchy based on levels as defined below:
Level 1: Defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices in active markets.
Level 2: Defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable.
Level 3: Defined as inputs that are based on little or no observable market data, therefore requiring entities to develop their own assumptions.
Other financial assets and financial liabilities
The Company has determined that the carrying values of its short-term financial assets and financial liabilities, including cash, trade and other receivables and accounts payable and accrued liabilities, approximate their fair value because of their relatively short period to maturity.
Bonds and money market funds and derivative financial assets and liabilities are stated at fair value, determined by inputs that are primarily based on broker quotes at the reporting date (Level 2).
The fair value of the convertible unsecured senior notes, including the equity portion, as at August 31, 2021, was approximately $52,325 (Level 1) based on market quotes.
Share-based payment transactions
The fair value of the employee stock options are measured based on the Black-Scholes valuation model. Measurement inputs include share price on measurement date, exercise price of the instrument, expected volatility (based on weighted average historical volatility adjusted for a period equal to the expected life, weighted average expected life of the instruments (based on historical experience and general option holder behaviour), expected dividends, and the risk-free
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars)
interest rate (based on government bonds). Service and non-market performance conditions attached to the transactions, if any, are not taken into account in determining fair value.
The deferred stock units liability is recognized at fair value and considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy for financial instruments. The fair value is determined using the quoted price of the common shares of the Company.
13
Operating segments
The Company has a single operating segment. Over 95% (2020 - 97%) of the Company's revenues are generated from one customer, RxCrossroads, which is domiciled in the United States.
For the nine-month periods
ended August 31,
2021
$
2020
$
RxCrossroads
48,477
45,512
Others
2,592
1,418
51,069
46,930
All of the Company's non-current assets are located in Canada and Ireland. Of the Company's non-current assets of $29,235, $28,051 as at August 31, 2021 are located in Canada and $1,184 are located in Ireland (November 30, 2020: $35,335, of which $34,006 were in Canada and $1,329 were in Ireland).
Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:07 UTC.