    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
Theratechnologies Named Recipient of the 2021 ADRIQ Innovation Award in the "Life Sciences" Category

11/26/2021 | 01:07pm EST
MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that it was awarded of the 2021 Innovation Award in the “Life Sciences” category at the 31st ADRIQ Innovation Awards Gala held on November 25, 2021.

Every year, the ADRIQ (Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l'innovation du Québec) gala rewards Quebec-based companies for leadership in innovation in their respective field.

At the beginning of 2021, Theratechnologies received the United States Food and Drug Administration's "Fast-track" designation for TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of patients with advanced and recurrent solid tumors expressing the sortilin receptor and refractory to standard treatments. TH1902 is the lead peptide-drug conjugate derived from the SORT1+ Technology™ in oncology.

"It is quite rare to obtain the "fast-track" designation this early in the drug development process and this was achieved through spectacular preclinical data. We are very proud of this achievement and look forward to the future with great hope for patients," said Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies.

About TH1902
TH1902 combines Theratechnologies’ proprietary peptide to docetaxel. This peptide-drug conjugate is the lead candidate stemming from Theratechnologies’ SORT1+ Technology™ in oncology.

The Canadian Cancer Society and the Government of Quebec, through the Consortium Québécois sur la découverte du médicament (CQDM), contributes a total of 1.4 million dollars towards some of the research currently being conducted for the development of Theratechnologies’ targeted oncology platform.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

For media and investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
514 336-7800
communications@theratech.com


Financials
Sales 2021 87,6 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net income 2021 -28,9 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 408 M 319 M 319 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.35.74%322
CSL LIMITED12.16%104 045
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.26%56 681
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.54%47 054
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.2.15%36 742