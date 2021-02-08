Log in
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

Theratechnologies : Participation in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

02/08/2021 | 04:03pm EST
February 08, 2021
Participation in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Paul Levesque, President & Chief Executive Officer and Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to all interested parties.

The discussion will focus on TH1902, our lead peptide-drug conjugate for the treatment of various cancers derived from our SORT1+ Technology™, that recently received Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

To register for the event, please click here.

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 21:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 83,9 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net income 2020 -28,9 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 306 M 240 M 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,27 CAD
Last Close Price 3,26 CAD
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.2.19%239
MERCK KGAA0.57%73 823
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD41.66%32 139
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.13.18%16 299
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.30.69%8 468
YUHAN CORPORATION-12.12%3 866
