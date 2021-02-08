Theratechnologies : Participation in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Paul Levesque, President & Chief Executive Officer and Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to all interested parties.

The discussion will focus on TH1902, our lead peptide-drug conjugate for the treatment of various cancers derived from our SORT1+ Technology™, that recently received Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

