  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Theratechnologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:50 2023-02-15 pm EST
1.180 CAD   -1.67%
08:11aTheratechnologies Sets Path to Resume TH1902 Clinical Development
DJ
08:00aTheratechnologies Outlines Updated Plan to Amend Protocol of Phase 1 Oncology Clinical Trial
MT
07:31aTheratechnologies Announces Path to Resume TH1902 Clinical Development
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies Sets Path to Resume TH1902 Clinical Development

02/16/2023 | 08:11am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Theratechnologies Inc. said Thursday it aims to resume patient enrollment with a revised protocol for its Phase 1 oncology clinical trial, with the aim of resubmission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Montreal-based biopharmaceutical company said it analyzing data and preparing responses to questions received from the FDA, work that is well under way and will be considered by the company's scientific advisory committee as part of a meeting scheduled for the latter half of March when analyses are expected to be ready.

The company said that once expert advice is considered, it intends to promptly amend the protocol and re-submit to the FDA.

The study's enrollment was voluntary paused on Dec. 1, and Theratechnologies said it formed an advisory committee to help determine the best developmental path forward for TH1902, the company's lead investigational peptide drug conjugate candidate for the treatment of cancer.

Theratechnologies said when the clinical trial has resumed, it will evaluate partnerships for TH1902 as the company seeks to generate positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by fiscal year-end.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 0810ET

Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2022 -63,8 M -47,6 M -47,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 98,8%
