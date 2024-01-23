By Adriano Marchese

Theratechnologies shares were sharply lower Tuesday morning after the company said U.S. regulators will continue to review its formulation to treat HIV-related weight imbalances.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, shares trading in Toronto were down over 13% at 2.15 Canadian dollars ($1.59).

The biopharmaceutical company said it has received a correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stating that it will continue its review of Theratechnologies' supplemental biologics license application for the F8 formulation of tesamorelin.

Tesamorelin is a treatment for HIV-associated lipodystrophy, syndromes that cause fat loss in some parts of the body while gaining it in others.

The FDA told Theratechnologies that it is continuing its review of the application beyond the Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

