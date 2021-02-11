Log in
Theratechnologies : To Announce Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
THERATECHNOLOGIES TO ANNOUNCE FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020

Montreal, Canada - February 11, 2021 - Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced, today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A conference call will be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm.Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until March 04, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 8274898. The audio replay is also available until February 25, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com,on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

-30-

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs 514-336-7800

For investor inquiries: Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations 617-356-1009 lgibson@theratech.com

1

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 83,9 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net income 2020 -24,7 M -19,4 M -19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 325 M 256 M 256 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,27 CAD
Last Close Price 3,46 CAD
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.8.46%256
MERCK KGAA0.50%74 406
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD47.27%36 824
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.10.34%15 937
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.31.74%9 054
YUHAN CORPORATION-11.19%3 931
