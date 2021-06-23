Theratechnologies : Financial Document 06/23/2021 | 04:11pm EDT Send by mail :

THERA technologies MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis, or MD&A, provides Management's point of view on the financial position and results of operations of Theratechnologies Inc., on a consolidated basis, for the twelve-month period ended November 30, 2020, or Fiscal 2020, compared to the twelve-month period ended November 30, 2019, or Fiscal 2019. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this MD&A to "Theratechnologies", the "Company", the "Corporation", "we", "our", "us" or similar terms refer to Theratechnologies Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This MD&A is dated February 24, 2021, was approved by our Board of Directors on February 24, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with our audited annual consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as at November 30, 2020, or Audited Financial Statements. Except as otherwise indicated, the financial information contained in this MD&A and in our Audited Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or IASB. The Company's functional and reporting currency is the United States dollar, or USD. All monetary amounts set forth in this MD&A and the Audited Financial Statements are expressed in USD, unless otherwise noted. In this MD&A, the use of EGRIFTA SV® (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and the use of Trogarzo® (ibalizumab-uiyk) injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. The use of tesamorelin refers to the use of our tesamorelin compound for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in the general population. Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management, collectively, "forward-looking statements". In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "project", "predict", "intend", "potential", "continue" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Theratechnologies Inc. 2015 Peel, 11th Floor Montreal, Quebec H3A 1T8 our expectations regarding the commercialization of EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® ;

and Trogarzo ; our ability and capacity to grow the sales of EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® successfully in the United States;

and Trogarzo successfully in the United States; our capacity to meet supply and demand for our products;

the market acceptance of EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® in the United States;

and Trogarzo in the United States; the continuation of our collaborations and other significant agreements with our existing commercial partners and third-party suppliers and our ability to establish and maintain additional collaboration agreements;

third-party suppliers and our ability to establish and maintain additional collaboration agreements; our success in continuing to seek and in maintaining reimbursement for EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® by third-party payors in the United States;

and Trogarzo by third-party payors in the United States; the success and pricing of other competing drugs or therapies that are or may become available;

our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property rights in EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and tesamorelin;

, and tesamorelin; our success in obtaining reimbursement for Trogarzo ® in countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom;

in countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom; our ability and capacity to launch and successfully commercialize Trogarzo ® in various countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom;

in various countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom; the approval of a new formulation of tesamorelin, or F8 Formulation, by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA;

our capacity to develop a multi-dose pen injector, or Pen, for use with the F8 Formulation;

multi-dose pen injector, or Pen, for use with the F8 Formulation; our capacity to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial using tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH in the general population;

our capacity to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial using our peptide-drug conjugate TH1902 in various types of cancers;

peptide-drug conjugate TH1902 in various types of cancers; our capacity to pursue the development of our other peptide-drug conjugates in the field of oncology;

peptide-drug conjugates in the field of oncology; our capacity to acquire or in-license new products and/or compounds;

in-license new products and/or compounds; our expectations regarding our financial performance, including revenues, expenses, gross margins, profitability, liquidity, capital expenditures and income taxes;

our estimates regarding our capital requirements; and

our ability to meet the timelines set forth herein. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, 2 Theratechnologies Inc. 2015 Peel Street, 11th Floor Montreal, Québec H3A 1T8 performance or achievements expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking statements include that: the current pandemic and the measures implemented to control it will have limited material adverse effect on the Company's operations;

the vaccines recently developed to thwart the coronavirus will be safe and effective at combatting the coronavirus in its current form and in any variant form thereof;

sales of EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® in the United States will increase over time;

and Trogarzo in the United States will increase over time; our commercial practices in the United States, Canada and the countries of the European Union where we commercialize our products will not be found to be in violation of applicable laws;

the long-term use of EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® will not change their respective current safety profile;

long-term use of , and Trogarzo will not change their respective current safety profile; no recall or market withdrawal of EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® will occur;

, and Trogarzo will occur; no laws, regulation, order, decree or judgment will be passed or issued by a governmental body negatively affecting the marketing, promotion or sale of EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® in countries where such products are commercialized;

and Trogarzo in countries where such products are commercialized; continuous supply of EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® will be available;

, and Trogarzo will be available; our relations with third-party suppliers of EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® will be conflict-free and such third-party suppliers will have the capacity to manufacture and supply EGRIFTA ® , EGRIFTA SV ® and Trogarzo ® to meet market demand on a timely basis;

third-party suppliers of , and Trogarzo will be conflict-free and such third-party suppliers will have the capacity to manufacture and supply , and Trogarzo to meet market demand on a timely basis; no biosimilar version of tesamorelin will be approved by the FDA;

our intellectual property will prevent companies from commercializing biosimilar versions of tesamorelin in the United States;

Trogarzo ® will be added to the list of reimbursed drugs by countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom;

will be added to the list of reimbursed drugs by countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom; the FDA will approve the F8 Formulation and the use of the Pen with the F8 Formulation;

we will agree with the FDA on a final Phase 3 clinical trial design to begin studying tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH in the general population;

we will succeed in recruiting patients and in conducting our Phase 3 clinical trial studying tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH in the general population; 3 Theratechnologies Inc. 2015 Peel Street, 11th Floor Montreal, Québec H3A 1T8 we will succeed in recruiting and in conducting our Phase 1 clinical trial studying TH1902 in various types of cancers;

we will have the financial means to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial studying tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH in the general population and a Phase 1 clinical trial studying TH1902 in various types of cancers;

our research and development activities will yield positive results;

the data obtained from our market research on the potential market for the treatment of NASH in the general population and on the potential market for Trogarzo ® in the United States and in the European Union are accurate;

in the United States and in the European Union are accurate; our European infrastructure is adequate to successfully launch and commercialize Trogarzo ® in key European countries;

in key European countries; the timelines set forth herein will not be materially adversely impacted by unforeseen events that could arise as of the date of this MD&A; and

our business plan will not be substantially modified. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking statements and circumstances discussed in this MD&A may not occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of our risks in greater detail under "Risk Factors" (below) but additional risks and uncertainties, including those that we do not know about or that we currently believe are immaterial, may also adversely affect the forward-looking statements, our business, financial condition and prospects. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this MD&A. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, unless required by law. We qualify all of the information presented in this MD&A, and particularly our forward-looking statements, with these cautionary statements. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. We have two approved medicines (EGRIFTA SV® and Trogarzo®) for people living with HIV and a promising pipeline of investigational medicines in other areas of high unmet need, including NASH and oncology. The Company has a sales and marketing infrastructure to commercialize its products in the United States and Europe, and we continue to assess the market for potential product acquisitions or in-licensing transactions that would be complementary to our business. FY2020 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS In July 2020, the Company completed the evaluation and development of the F8 Formulation of tesamorelin.

In August 2020, the Company completed the transition to EGRIFTA SV ® from the original formulation of EGRIFTA ® .

from the original formulation of . In September 2020, the Company announced its intent to develop tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH in the general population. 4 Theratechnologies Inc. 2015 Peel Street, 11th Floor Montreal, Québec H3A 1T8 In November 2020, the Company filed an investigational new drug application, or IND with the FDA for the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH.

In December 2020, the Company received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating tesamorelin for the treatment of NASH. The Company intends to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial by the end of the third quarter of calendar year 2021.

In December 2020, the Company filed an IND application with the FDA for the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial evaluating TH1902 for the treatment of various cancers.

first-in-human clinical trial evaluating TH1902 for the treatment of various cancers. In January 2021, the Company received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for the Phase 1 clinical trial of TH1902. The Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to be initiated in the second quarter of calendar year 2021.

In February 2021, Theratechnologies received fast track designation from the FDA for TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of patients with sortilin positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy. OUR MEDICINES The Company has two approved medicines for people living with HIV, namely Trogarzo® in the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom, and EGRIFTA SV® in the United States. EGRIFTA® is commercially available in Canada. Sales of EGRIFTA® in Canada are not material to our business. EGRIFTA SV® is a new formulation of EGRIFTA® that was approved by the FDA for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and launched in the United States in November 2019. Unlike EGRIFTA®, EGRIFTA SV® can be kept at room temperature, comes in a single vial and has a higher concentration resulting in a smaller volume of administration. Trogarzo® was the first HIV treatment approved with a new mechanism of action in more than 10 years. It is the first in a new class of antiretrovirals, or ARV, and is a long-acting ARV therapy that can lead to an undetectable viral load in heavily treatment-experienced adult HIV-infected patients when used in combination with other ARVs. The treatment is infused once every two weeks. Trogarzo® was approved by the FDA in March 2018 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1, or HIV-1, infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant, or MDR, HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen. Trogarzo® was also approved by the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, in September 2019 for the treatment of adults infected with MDR HIV-1 for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive antiviral regimen. Trogarzo® is currently commercially available in Germany and the Company expects to launch Trogarzo® in key additional European countries later in 2021 and in 2022. A number of patients are also being treated with Trogarzo® in some European countries through early access programs. Trogarzo® will be launched on a country-by-country basis across Europe as it gains public reimbursement in each such country. In addition, the Company has filed a marketing authorization application, or MAA, in Israel for Trogarzo®. 5 Theratechnologies Inc. 2015 Peel Street, 11th Floor Montreal, Québec H3A 1T8 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

