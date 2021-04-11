Log in
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
Summary 
Summary

Theratechnologies : Posters And Abstracts Presented at AACR 2021

04/11/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
April 11, 2021
Posters And Abstracts Presented at AACR 2021
  • AACR Poster #1439 - Increasing potency of anticancer drugs through SORT1+ Technology™: A new targeted approach for treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers: Click here to view the poster
  • AACR Abstract #1439 - Increasing potency of anticancer drugs through SORT1+ Technology™: A new targeted approach for treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers: Click here to view the abstract
  • AACR Poster #1439 Presentation - Increasing potency of anticancer drugs through SORT1+ Technology™: A new targeted approach for treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers: Click here to view the presentation

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
