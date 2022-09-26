Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Theratechnologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-09-23 pm EDT
2.900 CAD   +2.11%
07:31aTheratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
GL
07:31aTheratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
GL
09/19Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

09/26/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on October 13, 2022 to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Philippe Dubuc and Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.  

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call Date:October 13, 2022
Conference Call Time:8:30 AM ET
North America Dial-in:1- 877-513-4119
International Dial-in:1- 412-902-6615
Access Code:0675980
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
North America Dial-in:1- 877-344-7529
International Dial-in:1- 412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 1261932
Replay End DateOctober 20, 2022

The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/69eduxxu

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investors:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-438-315-8563   
ir@theratech.com

Media Contact:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800

 


All news about THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
07:31aTheratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business..
GL
07:31aTheratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business..
GL
09/19Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
GL
09/19Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference
GL
09/19THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.(TSX : TH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/12Theratechnologies Says Preclinical Study Demonstrates Efficacy of TH1902 in Certain Can..
MT
09/12THERATECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Says TH1902 Study Published in Pharmaceutics Demonstrates Inhibi..
MT
09/12Theratechnologies TH1902 Study Published in Pharmaceutics Demonstrates Inhibition of Hu..
GL
09/12Theratechnologies Inc. TH1902 Study Published in Pharmaceutics Demonstrates Inhibition ..
CI
08/02Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net income 2022 -66,5 M -49,0 M -49,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 203 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,90 CAD
Average target price 3,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn A. Svoronos Chairman
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.08%203
CSL LIMITED-4.33%87 783
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.73%38 653
BIOGEN INC.-17.56%28 700
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-49.86%25 210
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-31.77%19 085