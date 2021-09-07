Theratechnologies : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Montreal, Canada - September 7, 2021 - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13 - 15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET in the 'Events' section of the Company's investor relations website or via the virtual conference link, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

