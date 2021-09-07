Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Theratechnologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TH   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theratechnologies : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montreal, Canada - September 7, 2021 - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13 - 15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET in the 'Events' section of the Company's investor relations website or via the virtual conference link, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

- XXX -

For investor and media inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009

Disclaimer

Theratechnologies Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 20:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:12pTHERATECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investm..
PU
09/01THERATECHNOLOGIES : to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss Tesamorelin for ..
PU
08/20SNC LAVALIN : Ontario Affirms Gatekeeping Function Of Robust Leave Test For Secu..
AQ
08/13THERATECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Announces Publication of TH1902 Preclinical Data in Pe..
MT
08/13Theratechnologies, Inc. Announces Publication of TH1902 Preclinical Data in P..
CI
08/04Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conf..
GL
07/29THERATECHNOLOGIES : Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Theratechnologies to Hold From ..
MT
07/27THERATECHNOLOGIES : Establishes New At-The-Market Facility (Form 6-K)
PU
07/26THERATECHNOLOGIES : Dual Listed Theratechnologies Establishes New At-The-Market ..
MT
07/26THERATECHNOLOGIES : Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 94,6 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net income 2021 -25,2 M -19,9 M -19,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 433 M 343 M 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Theratechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,56 CAD
Average target price 4,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Lévesque President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Dubuc Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dawn Svoronos Chairman
Christian Marsolais Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Gérald A. Lacoste Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.42.95%345
MERCK KGAA46.78%106 245
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD28.47%32 509
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.43.03%19 396
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-28.40%8 224
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.81%5 459