Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBPH   KYG8807B1068

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(TBPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theravance Biopharma hypotension drug fails to meet primary goal

04/04/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a form of low-blood pressure failed to show significant improvement in the overall patient population of a late-stage study, but showed a benefit in patients with a rare neurological disorder.

The drug, ampreloxetine, was being tested in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), a rare disorder where there is a sustained fall in systolic blood pressure within three minutes of standing.

The company said that analyses for overall patients showed that while those receiving the drug had a 40% reduction in odds that the treatment may fail compared to placebo, the result was not statistically significant.

The entire group included patients with Parkinson's disease and a neurodegenerative disorder of a peripheral nervous system, as well as those with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions.

Further analysis of subgroups showed MSA patients benefited most from the use of the drug, with a 72% reduction in odds that the treatment may fail.

While the same benefit was not apparent in patients with Parkinson's or the neurodegenerative disorder called pure autonomic failure, Theravance said it continues to analyze the data.

"Given the clear unmet need for MSA patients suffering from symptomatic nOH, we are engaging potential partners and planning health authority interactions to determine a path forward in hopes of expediting ampreloxetine as a possible treatment option for people with MSA," Theravance Chief Executive Officer Rick Winningham said in a statement.

The company said the drug was well-tolerated, with no new safety signals identified. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
04:27pTHERAVANCE BIOPHARMA : Announces Results from Study 0170, a Second Phase 3 Study of Amprel..
PU
04:19pTheravance Biopharma says hypotension drug failed to meet primary goal
RE
04:14pTHERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pTheravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Results from Study 0170, a Second Phase 3 Study of..
PR
03/28Protagonist Therapeutics Names Asif Ali Finance Chief
MT
02/28THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/24HC Wainwright Adjusts Theravance Biopharma's Price Target to $12 From $8, Reiterates Bu..
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Theravance Biopharma, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23THERAVANCE BIO : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23Earnings Flash (TBPH) THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA Posts Q4 Revenue $14.9M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,0 M - -
Net income 2022 42,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 718 M 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,46 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick E. Winningham Chairman
Andrew Asa Hindman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Graham Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Burton Gordon Malkiel Independent Director
William D. Young Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.-14.39%718
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.16%468 571
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.10%325 339
PFIZER, INC.-12.67%289 996
ABBVIE INC.20.15%287 339
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.96%264 090