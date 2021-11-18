Log in
Theravance Biopharma to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

11/18/2021 | 06:01am EST
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of respiratory medicines, will participate in a fireside chat as follows: 

  • Evercore ISI 4th Annual HEALTHCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30, at 11:20 am ET (8:20 am PT/4:20 pm GMT)

Webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of respiratory medicines. Its core purpose is to create medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illness.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of respiratory expertise to discover and develop transformational medicines that make a difference. These efforts have led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its respiratory pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient respiratory needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the US and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Contact: Gail B. Cohen
Corporate Communications / 917-214-6603

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-participate-in-an-upcoming-investor-conference-301427456.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.


