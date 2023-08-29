DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12 at 9:30 am ET (6:30 am PT/2:30 pm IST) and will be hosting in-person meetings with the investment community at the conference.

A Webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance.com, under the Investors section: Presentations and Events. A Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple symptom atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

