    TBPH   KYG8807B1068

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(TBPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
10.07 USD   +0.20%
Theravance to Buy GSK's Stake as Part of $250 Million Buyback

09/19/2022 | 04:32am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Theravance Biopharma Inc. on Monday said it plans to buy back $250 million in stock through a three-step process.

The biopharmaceutical company, which has about 76.4 million shares outstanding and sports a market capitalization of nearly $770 million, said it agreed to buy the roughly 9.6 million shares held by U.K. pharma major GSK PLC for $9.75 apiece, a 3% discount to Friday's closing price of $10.07.

GSK, with a 12.6% stake, is Theravance's second-largest shareholder, according to data from FactSet.

Theravance also said it plans to launch a Dutch auction tender offer in the near term to buy back about $95 million worth of stock, followed by about $60 million in open-market repurchase, adding that it aims to complete the program by the end of next year.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 0632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -1.21% 1321.4 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. 0.20% 10.07 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
All news about THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
06:20aTheravance Biopharma to Buy GSK's Entire Stake in Company; Plans Share Buybacks
MT
06:16aTHERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aTheravance Biopharma, Inc. Initiates $250 Million Capital Return Program
PR
04:32aTheravance to Buy GSK's Stake as Part of $250 Million Buyback
DJ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Heal..
CI
09/13THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/06Theravance Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/25THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/04THERAVANCE BIO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 96,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 77,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Average target price 10,57 $
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick E. Winningham Chairman
Andrew Asa Hindman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Graham Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Burton Gordon Malkiel Independent Director
William D. Young Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.-8.87%770
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-22.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.6.40%254 712