Theravance to Buy GSK's Stake as Part of $250 Million Buyback

By Colin Kellaher

Theravance Biopharma Inc. on Monday said it plans to buy back $250 million in stock through a three-step process.

The biopharmaceutical company, which has about 76.4 million shares outstanding and sports a market capitalization of nearly $770 million, said it agreed to buy the roughly 9.6 million shares held by U.K. pharma major GSK PLC for $9.75 apiece, a 3% discount to Friday's closing price of $10.07.

GSK, with a 12.6% stake, is Theravance's second-largest shareholder, according to data from FactSet.

Theravance also said it plans to launch a Dutch auction tender offer in the near term to buy back about $95 million worth of stock, followed by about $60 million in open-market repurchase, adding that it aims to complete the program by the end of next year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 0632ET