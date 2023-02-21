TheraVet : News Release

TheraVet signs an international distribution agreement for

BIOCERA-VET® covering 24 countries

Agreement signed with Vetpharma, a highly qualified team with a robust distribution network in support of commercialization BIOCERA-VET® now available in all continents

New high potential territories: Scandinavian countries, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Japan

Gosselies (Wallonia, Belgium), February 21, 2023 - 07.30 am CET - TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Vetpharma, a leading company in the marketing of veterinary products. This agreement represents a significant step forward for the distribution of BIOCERA-VET® product range, which is now available in the five continents.

Thanks to this agreement with Vetpharma, BIOCERA-VET will be distributed in Scandinavia (i.e., Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland), in Eastern Europe (i.e., Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Croatia and Hungary), in LATAM countries (i.e., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), in South Africa, Australia and in selected Asian countries (i.e., Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand & South Korea).

Altogether this agreement covers 24 countries representing over 150 million of dogs1,2,3,4 and where the awareness of animal healthcare needs is currently increasing, particularly in major countries like the Scandinavians, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Brazil where a CAGR of 13.1% is forecasted from 2022 to 2027 for the animal healthcare market5.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vetpharma will leverage its 46-year experience in the marketing of veterinary products to promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET® in these new promising regions.

Jose Maria, Managing Director at Vetpharma comments: "We are very pleased to announce this exclusive distribution agreement with Theravet. The BIOCERA-VET® range of products allows us to expand our offer with new, innovative, and highly effective solutions for veterinarians; as well as contributing to improve the quality of life of our pets."

