  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TheraVet SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVET   BE0974387194

THERAVET SA

(ALVET)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:25:50 2023-02-21 am EST
5.100 EUR   +85.45%
06:10aTheravet : News Release
PU
05:33aTheravet Signs Global Distribution Deal for Bone Substitutes for Dogs; Shares Up 52%
MT
2022TheraVet, Elvetis Strike Distribution Deal for Bone Substitutes Product Range in France
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TheraVet : News Release

02/21/2023 | 06:10am EST
TheraVet signs an international distribution agreement for

BIOCERA-VET® covering 24 countries

Agreement signed with Vetpharma, a highly qualified team with a robust distribution network in support of commercialization BIOCERA-VET® now available in all continents

New high potential territories: Scandinavian countries, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Japan

Gosselies (Wallonia, Belgium), February 21, 2023 - 07.30 am CET - TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Vetpharma, a leading company in the marketing of veterinary products. This agreement represents a significant step forward for the distribution of BIOCERA-VET® product range, which is now available in the five continents.

Thanks to this agreement with Vetpharma, BIOCERA-VET will be distributed in Scandinavia (i.e., Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland), in Eastern Europe (i.e., Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Croatia and Hungary), in LATAM countries (i.e., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), in South Africa, Australia and in selected Asian countries (i.e., Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand & South Korea).

Altogether this agreement covers 24 countries representing over 150 million of dogs1,2,3,4 and where the awareness of animal healthcare needs is currently increasing, particularly in major countries like the Scandinavians, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Brazil where a CAGR of 13.1% is forecasted from 2022 to 2027 for the animal healthcare market5.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vetpharma will leverage its 46-year experience in the marketing of veterinary products to promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET® in these new promising regions.

Jose Maria, Managing Director at Vetpharma comments: "We are very pleased to announce this exclusive distribution agreement with Theravet. The BIOCERA-VET® range of products allows us to expand our offer with new, innovative, and highly effective solutions for veterinarians; as well as contributing to improve the quality of life of our pets."

  1. Global state of Pet Care, Health for animal report
  2. https://petkeen.com/
  3. Annual Report Fediaf, 2020
  4. Statistica, 2023
  5. Market Data Forecast, Latin America Companion Animal Healthcare market, 2022

1

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet websiteor follow us on LinkedIn/ Facebook/ Twitter

About Vetpharma

Vetpharma is the veterinary division of Chemo, part of the Insud Pharma group, providing Animal Health solutions. Located in Barcelona, where the group was founded in 1977, Vetpharma counts on a highly qualified team with extensive experience in development, registration and marketing of veterinary medicinal products, API's and nutraceuticals

For more information, visit Vetpharmawebsite.

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET® has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET®.BIOCERA-VET® is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient & cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET® is declined in different lines:

  • BIOCERA-VET® BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardeningcalcium-phosphate cement
  • BIOCERA-VET® SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft
  • BIOCERA-VET® GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute
  • BIOCERA-VET® OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone

substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VETwebsite.

Contacts

TheraVet

NewCap

NewCap Belgique

Chief Operating Officer

Investor Relations and

Press Relations

Sabrina Ena

Financial Communications

Laure-Eve Monfort

investors@thera.vet

Théo Martin/Nicolas Fossiez

lemonfort@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: + 32 (0) 489 57 76 52

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Chief Corporate Officer

Julie Winand

Press Relations

investors@thera.vet

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

2

Disclaimer

Theravet SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
