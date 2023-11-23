TheraVet launches osteosarcoma study

TheraVet, a biotechnology company pioneering the treatment of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces the launch of a clinical trial measuring the efficacy of cementoplasty with BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma combined with stereotactic radiotherapy (SBRT) in patients with osteosarcoma.



' Canine osteosarcoma is usually treated by limb amputation to ensure local control of the tumor, and adjuvant chemotherapy to delay the onset of metastases '.



A promising alternative is percutaneous cementoplasty. This consists in the percutaneous injection of a bone cement - such as BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma - at the level of the bone tumor, which provides analgesia and bone consolidation, thus preventing fractures

Pathologiques ' indicates the company.



