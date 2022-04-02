Therma Bright : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS UNAUDITED)

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JANUARY 31, 2022

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice To Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Therma Bright Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

As at January 31, 2022

As at July 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Inventory (note 3)

Prepaid expenses

Sales taxes recoverable

$

253,679 $ 1,780,847 94,374 51,200 129,050 26,000 116,110 95,463

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Equipment (note 4)

Intangible asset (note 5)

593,213

1,953,510

Total assets

$

74,858 188,079

856,150

$

83,176 205,650 2,242,336

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)

$

1,249,247

$ 887,118

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt (note 7)

1,249,247 887,118

40,000 40,000

Total liabilities

1,289,247 927,118

Equity

Share capital (note 8)

Warrant reserve (note 9)

Share-based payments reserve (note 10)

Equity portion of convertible debentures

18,961,137 18,913,637

3,688,763 3,238,763

6,647,076 5,020,076

Deficit

271,545 (30,001,618)

271,545 (26,128,803)

Total equity

(433,097) 1,315,218

Total equity and liabilities

$

856,150

$ 2,242,336

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent event (note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Rob Fia"

Director

(Signed) "Joe Heng"

Director

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Revenue

Operating expenses

General and administrative Research and development Stock-based compensation expense

$

6,940 $

832

$

7,193

728,815 92,742 330,000 1,151,557

627,149 1,868,495

$

2,972

277,331

346,929

1,177,301 741,611

592,000 1,627,000 3,178,000

Total operating expenses

1,496,480

3,842,424 5,096,912

Loss from operations Other expenses

Loss on foreign exchange

Amortization

(1,144,617)

(1,495,648)

(3,835,231)

(5,093,940)

(3,351) (12,946)

(4,207) (25,820)

(11,694) (12,250)

(25,890) (26,127)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$ (1,160,914)

$ (1,525,675)

$ (3,872,815)

$ (5,132,317)

Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 11) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

219,526,033

199,002,080

219,506,026

196,607,384

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Six Months Six Months Ended Ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss for the period $ (3,872,815) $ (5,132,317) Adjustments for: Stock-based compensation expense 1,627,000 3,178,000 Warrants issued for consulting 450,000 - Shares and warrants issued for Orpheus - 347,000 Amortization 25,890 26,127 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Other receivables and prepaid expenses (103,050) 19,297 Inventory (43,174) (34,000) Sales tax recoverable (20,647) (64,729) Amounts payable and other liabilities 409,628 66,005 Net cash used in operating activities (1,527,168) (1,594,617) Investing activities Purchase of equipment - (100,000) Purchase of intangible asset - (200,000) Net cash used in investing activities - (300,000) Financing activities From directors received (repaid) - (40,798) Proceeds from shares issued - 262,625 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 1,312,375 Proceeds from exercise of options - 992,000 Share issue cost - (13,600) Net cash provided by financing activities - 2,512,602 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,527,168) 617,985 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,780,847 1,061,767 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period Other information Non-cash share issuance to settle obligations

$ 253,679 $ 1,679,752 $ 47,500 $ 370,000

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Therma Bright Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity / (Deficit) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Share based Equity portion

Share Shares to Warrant capital be issued reserve Deficit Total Balance, July 31, 2020 $ 11,059,857 $ 1,047,375 $ 3,378,218 $ 1,985,451 $ 271,545 $ (17,518,481) $ 223,965 Private placement 302,000 (987,375) 948,000 - - - 262,625 Shares issued for debt settlement 370,000 - - - - - 370,000 Share issue cost (13,600) - - - - - (13,600) Shares and warrants issued for Orpheus 175,000 - 172,000 - - - 347,000 Stock options exercised 1,990,525 (47,500) - (951,025) - - 992,000 Warrants exercised 2,153,128 75,000 (915,753) - - - 1,312,375 Stock-based compensation expense - - - 3,178,000 - - 3,178,000 Net loss for the period - - - - - (5,132,317) (5,132,317) Balance, January 31, 2021 $ 16,036,910 $ 87,500 $ 3,582,465 $ 4,212,426 $ 271,545 $ (22,650,798) $ 1,540,048 Balance, July 31, 2021 $ 18,913,637 $ - $ 3,238,763 $ 5,020,076 $ 271,545 $ (26,128,803) $ 1,315,218 Warrants issued - - 450,000 - - - 450,000 Shares issued for debt settlement 47,500 - - - - - 47,500 Stock-based compensation expense - - - 1,627,000 - - 1,627,000 Net loss for the period - - - - - (3,872,815) (3,872,815) Balance, January 31, 2022 $ 18,961,137 $ - $ 3,688,763 $ 6,647,076 $ 271,545 $ (30,001,618) $ (433,097) payments reserve

of convertible debenture

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

-4-