Therma Bright : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JANUARY 31, 2022
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice To Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Therma Bright Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
As at January 31, 2022
As at July 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Inventory (note 3)
Prepaid expenses
Sales taxes recoverable
$
253,679 $ 1,780,847 94,374 51,200 129,050 26,000 116,110 95,463
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Equipment (note 4)
Intangible asset (note 5)
593,213
1,953,510
Total assets
$
74,858 188,079
856,150
$
83,176 205,650 2,242,336
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)
$
1,249,247
$ 887,118
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt (note 7)
1,249,247 887,118
40,000 40,000
Total liabilities
1,289,247 927,118
Equity
Share capital (note 8)
Warrant reserve (note 9)
Share-based payments reserve (note 10)
Equity portion of convertible debentures
18,961,137 18,913,637
3,688,763 3,238,763
6,647,076 5,020,076
Deficit
271,545 (30,001,618)
271,545 (26,128,803)
Total equity
(433,097) 1,315,218
Total equity and liabilities
$
856,150
$ 2,242,336
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent event (note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) "Rob Fia"
Director
(Signed) "Joe Heng"
Director
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Operating expenses
General and administrative Research and development Stock-based compensation expense
$
832
$
7,193
728,815 92,742 330,000 1,151,557
627,149 1,868,495
$
2,972
277,331
346,929
1,177,301 741,611
592,000 1,627,000 3,178,000
Total operating expenses
1,496,480
3,842,424 5,096,912
Loss from operations Other expenses
Loss on foreign exchange
Amortization
(1,144,617)
(1,495,648)
(3,835,231)
(5,093,940)
(3,351) (12,946)
(4,207) (25,820)
(11,694) (12,250)
(25,890) (26,127)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$ (1,160,914)
$ (1,525,675)
$ (3,872,815)
$ (5,132,317)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 11) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
219,526,033
199,002,080
219,506,026
196,607,384
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$ (3,872,815)
$ (5,132,317)
Adjustments for:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,627,000
3,178,000
Warrants issued for consulting
450,000
-
Shares and warrants issued for Orpheus
-
347,000
Amortization
25,890
26,127
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(103,050)
19,297
Inventory
(43,174)
(34,000)
Sales tax recoverable
(20,647)
(64,729)
Amounts payable and other liabilities
409,628
66,005
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,527,168)
(1,594,617)
Investing activities
Purchase of equipment
-
(100,000)
Purchase of intangible asset
-
(200,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
-
(300,000)
Financing activities
From directors received (repaid)
-
(40,798)
Proceeds from shares issued
-
262,625
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
1,312,375
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
992,000
Share issue cost
-
(13,600)
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
2,512,602
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,527,168)
617,985
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,780,847
1,061,767
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
Other information
Non-cash share issuance to settle obligations
$
253,679
$
1,679,752
$
47,500
$
370,000
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Therma Bright Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity / (Deficit) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Share based Equity portion
Share
Shares to
Warrant
capital
be issued
reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance, July 31, 2020
$ 11,059,857
$
1,047,375
$
3,378,218
$
1,985,451
$
271,545
$ (17,518,481) $
223,965
Private placement
302,000
(987,375)
948,000
-
-
-
262,625
Shares issued for debt settlement
370,000
-
-
-
-
-
370,000
Share issue cost
(13,600)
-
-
-
-
-
(13,600)
Shares and warrants issued for Orpheus
175,000
-
172,000
-
-
-
347,000
Stock options exercised
1,990,525
(47,500)
-
(951,025)
-
-
992,000
Warrants exercised
2,153,128
75,000
(915,753)
-
-
-
1,312,375
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
3,178,000
-
-
3,178,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,132,317)
(5,132,317)
Balance, January 31, 2021
$ 16,036,910
$
87,500
$
3,582,465
$
4,212,426
$
271,545
$ (22,650,798) $
1,540,048
Balance, July 31, 2021
$ 18,913,637
$
-
$
3,238,763
$
5,020,076
$
271,545
$ (26,128,803) $
1,315,218
Warrants issued
-
-
450,000
-
-
-
450,000
Shares issued for debt settlement
47,500
-
-
-
-
-
47,500
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
1,627,000
-
-
1,627,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(3,872,815)
(3,872,815)
Balance, January 31, 2022
$ 18,961,137
$
-
$
3,688,763
$
6,647,076
$
271,545
$ (30,001,618) $
(433,097)
payments reserve
of convertible debenture
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
-4-
