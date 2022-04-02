Therma Bright : QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three and Six months Ended January 31, 2022

Dated: April 1, 2022

Introduction

The following Interim Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of Therma Bright Inc. (the "Company" or "Therma") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last annual management's discussion & analysis, being the Management's Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. This MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.

This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the years ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the six months ended January 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as at April 1, 2022 unless otherwise indicated.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Therma Bright's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.thermabright.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three and Six months Ended January 31, 2022

Dated: April 1, 2022

statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement.

Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors For fiscal 2022 the Company's operating expenses are estimated to be $75,000 per month for recurring corporate operating costs The Company has anticipated all material costs; the operating activities of the Company for the twelve-month period ending January 31, 2023, and the costs associated therewith, will be consistent with the Company's current expectations. Unforeseen costs to the Company will arise; any particular operating costs increase or decrease from the date of the estimation; changes in economic conditions ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 virus. The Company will be required to raise additional capital in order to meet its ongoing operating expenses and complete its planned research and development on all of its current devices for the twelve-month period ending January 31, 2023 The research and development activities of the Company for the twelve-month period ending January 31, 2023 and the costs associated therewith, will be consistent with the Company's current expectations; debt and equity markets, exchange and interest rates and other applicable economic conditions are favourable to Therma Bright. Changes in debt and equity markets; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; increases in cost of research and development; regulatory and governmental compliance and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic conditions ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 virus. The Company's ability to obtain and protect the Company's intellectual property rights and not infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Patents and other intellectual property rights will be obtained for viable device manufactures; patents and other intellectual property rights obtained will not infringe on others. Therma Bright will not be able to obtain appropriate patents and other intellectual property rights for viable pain relieve devices; patents and other intellectual property rights obtained will be contested by third parties; no proof that acquiring a patent will make the product more competitive. The Company's ability to source markets which have demand for its products and successfully supply those markets in order to generate sales. The segment of the market for the Company's products and /or potential products, as well as technologies, will continue to exist and expand. The Company's products will be commercially viable, and it will successfully compete with other thermal therapy technology devices. The anticipated market for the Company's products and /or potential products, as well as technologies, will not continue to exist and expand for a variety of reasons, including competition from other products and the degree of commercial viability of the potential product.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Therma Bright's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three and Six months Ended January 31, 2022

Dated: April 1, 2022

underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Therma Bright's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Description of Business

Therma Bright Inc. is a publicly traded company graduated to TSXV from the NEX and changed its name from The Jenex Corporation to Therma Bright Inc. as part of re-branding and trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). The Company is focused on a variety of products in the medical and healthcare space including rapid COVID testing products, medical devices for pain management, devices to improve circulation and devices for the cosmeceutical industry. The Company holds patents pending and the trademarks for Therozap™ and the trademark InterceptCS™ along with regulatory approvals for its breakthrough thermal therapy technology. The Company's cosmeceutical technology uses heat and light energy to deliver effective, topical, pain free skin care.

Therma Bright is the developer of the AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is a progressive medical diagnostic and device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive, and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

Most recently the Company entered the rapid COVID testing market with its AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test which is in the clinical testing phase of development.

Outlook and Overall Performance

On September 14, 2021, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "TBRIF" , The Company also announced it successfully completed and submitted additional research and documentation requested by the FDA. Therma Bright has since received an acknowledgement letter from the FDA for the information submitted for the EUA submission. The information has been formally logged into the FDA system and is under review.

November 12, 2021, the Company announced that it will begin its U.S. clinical performance study with the receipt of Institutional Review Board's (IRB) conditional approval. The clinical performance study, per U.S.

THERMA BRIGHT INC.

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three and Six months Ended January 31, 2022

Dated: April 1, 2022

Food & Drug Administration guidance, will being immediately at three (3) U.S.-based clinics. The results will complement the Brazilian clinical study and other requested test data that have been submitted to the FDA.

On November 24, 2021, the Company launched its eCommerce site -https://www.benepod.com

On December 1, 2021, the Company announced it has signed an agreement with a contract manufacturer to produce a weekly minimum of 500,000 AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Tests in order to meet the new U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Guidance on production of diagnostic tests (molecular and antigen) for point-of-care (POC) and at-home use.

On December 16, 2021, the Company announced it confirm that antibodies incorporated in its AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test have been tested and can successfully detect the new, highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron B.1.1.529 variant.

On January 31, 2022, the Company announced has completed the U.S. Clinical Performance Study's subject recruitment effort and awaits final RT-PCR results to match against each test subject's AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test results.

On February 15, 2022 the Company announced, its AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test for Point of Care (PoC) has successfully exceeded U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) requirements for both Positive Percent Agreement (PPA) and Negative Percent Agreement (NPA).

ACUVID™U.S. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE STUDY RESULTS

Percent Agreement Percentage PPA (Positive Percent Agreement) 80.3% NPA (Negative Percent Agreement) 98.0%

On February 18, 2022, the Company issued for gross proceeds of $6,000,000, 20,000,000 Common Shares and Warrants at a purchase price of CAD$0.30 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.375 per Common Share at any time on or prior to February 18, 2027.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement. H.C. Wainwright & Co. (or its designees) received (i) a cash commission of $480,000 (equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) and (ii) 1,600,000 compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). The Agent Warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.375 per Common Share at any time on or before February 18, 2027.

On February 23, 2022, the Company announced, that on February 4, 2022 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowed a U.S. patent application (US 15/787,599) which covers a device that can apply heat and antimicrobial treatment through a detachable applicator surface comprising copper or silver to provide heat conductivity and a source of antimicrobial agent. The device also includes a light source. This U.S. patent applies to both Therma Bright's InterceptCS™Cold Sore Prevention Device and TherOZap™Insect Bite Relief Device.

