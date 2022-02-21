Log in
    THEP   FR0013333432

THERMADOR GROUPE

(THEP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/21 11:35:25 am
99.4 EUR   -0.60%
THERMADOR GROUPE : 2021 annual results

02/21/2022
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS N° 105

February 21, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Our Board of Directors met on February 18 for final closing of the 2021 accounts, which present as follows:

2021 TURNOVER: +23% AND AT CONSTANT SCOPE: +21.1%

In thousands of euros

2021

2021

2020

Variation

Variation 2021

Variation 2021

constant

constant scope*

constant scope*

2021/2020

scope*

/2020

/2019

Total at 31 December - according to IFRS 15

486,500

478,957

395,500

23.0%

21.1%

24.3%

1st quarter

127,007

121,513

94,952

33.8%

28.0%

28.7%

2d quarter

135,742

133,693

92,917

46.1%

43.9%

31.1%

3rd quarter

114,087

114,087

108,206

5.4%

5.4%

16.6%

4th quarter

109,664

109,664

99,425

10.3%

10.3%

19.9%

Breakdown by business:

Mecafer and Domac, equipment tools

36,349

36,349

34,211

6.2%

6.2%

16.8%

Dipra / Rousseau, pumps, technical

70,351

70,351

62,316

12.9%

12.9%

27.9%

plumbing accessories and taps

Isocel, supply of components to OEM

8,630

8,630

6,230

38.5%

38.5%

33.7%

Aello, equipment for swimming pools

19,367

19,367

12,519

54.7%

54.7%

118.3%

Jetly, pumps

55,688

55,688

49,996

11.4%

11.4%

13.2%

Thermador, central heating and domestic

76,164

76,164

49,003

55.4%

55.4%

61.4%

water accessories

PBtub

Heating - cooling surfaces

27,013

27,013

22,158

21.9%

21.9%

10.1%

Thermacome*

and piping systems

22,026

14,483

11,905

85.0%

21.7%

Not available **

Axelair, ventilation

equipment

6,119

6,119

5,978

2.4%

2.4%

6.6%

and accessories

Sferaco, valves, meters and connectors

66,836

66,836

53,431

25.1%

25.1%

18.7%

Sectoriel, motorised valves

26,401

26,401

21,924

20.4%

20.4%

22.1%

and air compressors

Distrilabo, measure and control*

6,068

6,068

5,052

20.1%

20.1%

Not available **

FGinox, stainless steel connectors, flanges,

16,212

16,212

14,491

11.9%

11.9%

1.1%

valves and accessories

Syveco, international

29,520

29,520

25,378

16.3%

16.3%

10.0%

Sodeco Valves, industrial valves

19,427

19,427

20,607

-5.7%

-5.7%

-0.9%

Other structures

329

329

301

9.3%

9.3%

5.1%

  • 2021 turnover: with the acquisition of Thermacome on April 30, 2020 by Thermador Groupe, its sales are consolidated since 1 May 2020.
  • Distrilabo and Thermacome were acquired on December 31, 2019 and April 30, 2020 respectively. Sales data for 2019 are not available.

… / …

Head office: Parc d'Activités de Chesnes - 80, rue du Ruisseau - CS 10710 - 38297 SAINT-QUENTIN-FALLAVIER CEDEX - FRANCE

Tel. +33 474 95 63 28 - email: actionnaires@thermador-groupe.fr- Website: www.thermador-groupe.fr

Private limited company with capital of e36,803,396 - 339 159 402 companies register of Vienne - SIRET n°: 339 159 402 00017

BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND RESULTS

In July 2021, we thought we would have difficulty improving on the achievements of the second half of 2020. And yet, our people have done exactly that, despite a still very complex situation. Many thanks again to them for their work and loyalty, and congratulations on these results.

Over the past year, the large number of energy renovation projects in France accounted for approximately 30% of the Group's growth, boosting our subsidiary Thermador to more than €76 million in turnover. At the same time, inflation passed by our subsidiaries to our customers averaged 4.3%.

Although they grew by a very respectable 11%, our exports struggled to keep up with the pace recorded in France, reducing its share to 16.4% of consolidated turnover. This is partly due to its high exposure to industrial activity in Europe which, despite the economic recovery, has been slowed by tensions regarding the supply of certain raw materials or components and by the difficulty of physically visiting our customers.

Finally, our consolidated turnover stood at €486.5 million, well above our expectations. Likewise, our operating profit increased to 15% and net profit to 10.9%.

OPERATING PROFIT: UP 42.4% AND PORTION OF NET PROFIT ALLOCATED OF THE GROUP UP 46.2%

2021

Variation

Variation

In thousands of euros

2021

constant

2020

2021 constant

2021/2020

scope

scope

Operating profit

73,201

72,621

51,411

42.4%

41.3%

Portion of net profit allocated of the Group

52,899

52,482

36,180

46.2%

45.1%

FINANCIAL SITUATION AND PROSPECTS

Our subsidiaries' purchasing teams remained focused on managing price increases, the scarcity of containers shipped from Asia, plant shutdowns and volume increases in product categories boosted by energy renovation programmes for buildings. This is evidenced by our stock level, which has risen to 201 days of purchases consumed, compared with 142 days at the end of June 2021 and 173 at the end of December 2020.

Our rigorous management of trade receivables and payables have resulted in a slightly lower WCR to that of December 31, 2019 when correlated to turnover, and a particularly healthy financial situation. At December 31, 2021, our cash position was €27.4m, our bank debt €28.2m and our equity after earnings distributions €260.2m.

We have kept to our sustainable development goals of doubling size every 10 years whilst respecting the environment and our stakeholders (see pages 10 & 11 of our 2021 universal registration document). In the short term, we need to take a long, hard look at the extraordinary results described above before resuming a more sustainable growth cycle. This relative caution is important, given the ups and downs of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and the threat of a major ecological crisis. In this respect, our objectives and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are outlined on page 58 of our 2021 universal registration document, which includes our extra-financial performance statement. A summary of our commitments over time to our key indicators appears on page 21 of that document.

DIVIDEND AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At December 2021, institutional investors held 48.5% of the capital, individual shareholders 40.9% and current and retired employees 7%. In line with our distribution policy and confident in our ability to meet the challenges ahead, we propose a dividend of €2, i.e. 34.8% of net profit per share.

Until a new variant of the Covid-19 virus forces us to go digital again for our AGM, it will be held on April 4 at 5pm at Hôtel Dieu in Lyon. We are counting on your presence or your votes to once again exceed the 70% participation rate, a ratio that is now part of our extra-financial objectives.

If possible, we will also organise an information meeting at Salons Hoche in Paris on April 7 at 4pm. Yours faithfully,

The Chairman

Guillaume Robin

Disclaimer

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
