THERMADOR GROUPE : 2022 annual results

* 2022 turnover: with acquisition of DPI on October 31, 2022 by Thermador Groupe. Its turnover has been consolidated since November 1st, 2022.

Our Board of Directors met today for final closing of the 2022 accounts, which present as follows:

BUSINESS AND RESULTS

After a year of record sales volumes in 2021, we were expecting a return to normality early 2022. Unfortunately, Russia's invasion of sovereign Ukrainian soil caused a global shockwave, the many and sudden knock-on effects of which are still with us today and will probably be felt for decades to come. Some have directly affected our business.

First of all, this fresh crisis has once again put our staff to the test. We thank them for their agility, commitment, resilience and loyalty.

Secondly, it represents a further catalyst to an existing situation of underlying inflation. We had to pass on a 10.8% price increase to our customers.

On the upside, the end of cheap electricity and the prospect of possible shortages have put savings and frugality centre-stage, especially in the area of energy efficiency in the home. The success of our ranges of solar water heaters, heat pump and solid fuel boiler accessories has not waned and has catapulted our subsidiary Thermador past the €100 million turnover mark.

Finally, the risk of further armed conflicts in areas where we have suppliers will inevitably lead our organisations to seek alternatives, if possible in Europe.

In this general state of turmoil, we seized an opportunity to add public works to our product ranges by acquiring DPI (see page 121 of our Universal Registration Document).

Finally, our consolidated turnover was €554 million, our operating profit 14.2% and our net profit 10.5%.

Operating profit: +8.7% and net profit as a portion of the Group: +11.3%

2022 Variation Variation 2022 In thousands of euros 2022 constant 2021 constant scope / 2022 / 2021 scope 2021 Operating profit 79,592 78,676 73,201 + 8.7 % + 7.5 % Portion of net profit allocated of the Group 58,899 58,253 52,899 + 11.3 % + 10.1 %

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND PROSPECTS

Our stock level decreased to 192 days of purchases consumed, compared to 201 days at the end of December 2021. Our consolidated operating working capital requirement finished the year at 39.7% of sales.

We have taken out two new fixed-rate bank loans totalling €31m over 7 years to finance the acquisition of DPI. As the probability of meeting the conditions required for the payment of an earn-out of €5,160,000 was very high, we made a provision for the full amount.

At December 31, 2022, our cash position was €16m, our bank debt €46.6m and our equity after allocation of profit, €299.7m. Our financial structure remains very sound.

We maintain ten-year targets based on an average annual turnover growth of 7%, respecting the environment and our stakeholders (see pages 10, 11 and 21). For more details, we invite you to read our extra-financial performance statement on page 59.

We go into 2023 with the certainty of having to pass on an average price increase in excess of 4%. For the time being, we cannot assess the extent of the impact of inflation on volumes and on investment. In the construction market, we expect renovation to offset the expected decline in new housing starts. In parallel with the gradual onboarding of DPI, we will focus on possible synergies with the public works sector. In industry and internationally, where our development potential is high, we will seek to grow market share. Finally, we anticipate a difficult year for consumer-facing business as a direct consequence of the decline in purchasing power of the French population.

DIVIDEND AND AGM

In December 2022, institutional investors held 49.1% of the capital, private shareholders 37.8% and our active or retired employees, 7%. We are committed to a policy of distributing dividends to our shareholders, and therefore propose a 4% increase in the dividend to €2.08, or 32.5% of net earnings per share.

Our AGM will be held in Lyon on April 3, 2023 at 5pm at the Théâtre des Célestins. We count on your presence or your votes to once again get past the 73% attendance rate.

We will also organise an information meeting in Paris on April 6, 2023 at 4pm at Salons Hoche.

