THERMADOR GROUPE : Acquisition de la société Compteur-energie.com

Thermador Groupe specializes in the distribution of materials for the circulation of fluids in the building, public works and industry. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - fluid circuits in the building (45,9%): heating, domestic hot water and ventilation; - fluid circuits in industry (22.9%): manual and motorized valves, fittings, etc.; - domestic pumps (16.3%): watering, swimming pools, lifting, etc.; - large tools for private individuals, professionals and industry (7.7%): air compressors, generators and welding sets; - plastic piping for public works (7.2%). The vast majority of customers are specialist wholesalers, DIY superstores, web merchants and marketplaces. France accounts for 85.4% of net sales.