Thermador: FMR LLC exceeds 5% threshold

December 07, 2023

On December 5, FMR LLC, the holding company of Fidelity Investments, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Thermador Groupe, following the acquisition of shares on the market.



The declarant stated that it held 463,753 Thermador Groupe shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 5.04% of the capital and voting rights of this wholesale plumbing equipment distributor.



