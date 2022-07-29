Log in
    THEP   FR0013333432

THERMADOR GROUPE

(THEP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-07-29 am EDT
82.20 EUR   -1.20%
11:13aTHERMADOR GROUPE : 2022 half yearly statements
PU
07/28THERMADOR GROUPE : Release of 2022 half year results
PU
07/15THERMADOR GROUPE : Publication of 2022 half year turnover
PU
Thermador Groupe : 2022 HALF YEARLY STATEMENTS

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
THERMADOR GROUPE

Private limited company with capital of €36,803,396

Head office: SAINT-QUENTIN-FALLAVIER (France / Isère).

80 rue du Ruisseau.

339 159 402 companies register of Vienne

I. - Financial statement June 30, 2022

(in thousands of euros)

Assets

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

Non-current assets:

Goodwill

56 317

56 317

56 317

Intangible assets

8 767

9 471

9 129

Tangible assets:

78 995

70 290

75 003

Land

10 870

10 870

10 869

Buildings

45 710

45 318

46 310

Other tangible assets

8 936

6 270

6 185

Tangible assets in progress

7 572

4 480

7 128

Right of use in rental contracts

5 907

3 352

4 511

Financial investments

410

364

356

Deferred tax assets

1 324

1 402

1 281

Total non-current assets

145 813

137 844

142 086

Current assets:

Stock (goods)

184 314

116 831

171 218

Trade notes and accounts receivable

118 108

111 503

81 502

Current tax assets

565

308

87

Deferred tax assets

564

455

469

Other receivables

15 531

14 372

13 766

Financial instruments

590

243

Cash and cash equivalent

3 546

37 104

27 379

Total current assets

323 218

280 816

294 421

Total assets

469 031

418 660

436 507

29/07/2022

2022 Half-Yearly statements

Page 2 of 31

Liabilities

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

Equity :

Share capital and reserves

101 403

94 304

94 305

Consolidated reserves

159 234

130 933

131 262

Portion of net profit allocated to the group

30 825

28 240

52 899

Minority interests

161

173

170

Total shareholders' equity

291 623

253 650

278 636

Non-current liabilities:

Loans and long-term financial debt

9 814

19 183

12 659

Rental obligations over one year

4 615

2 366

3 452

Deferred tax liabilities

3 439

3 564

3 514

Provisions for end-of-career commitment

4 134

4 595

3 930

Total non-current liabilities

22 002

29 708

23 555

Current liabilities:

Current provisions

602

591

602

Rental obligations under one year

1 272

1 006

1 065

Short-term loans

18 749

344

2 390

Current portion of loans and financial long-term debt

9 388

13 185

13 180

Accounts payable

78 718

73 962

74 781

Equipment supply accounts payable

2 296

1 874

2 651

Current tax liabilities

2 116

4 613

5 806

Tax and social charges debt

24 882

21 896

16 410

Other liabilities

17 383

17 831

17 431

Total current liabilities

155 406

135 302

134 316

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

469 031

418 660

436 507

29/07/2022

2022 Half-Yearly statements

Page 3 of 31

II. - Global consolidated profit statement June 30, 2022 (in thousands of euros)

Consolidated profit and loss account

1st half 2022

1st half 2021

FY 2021

Net turnover

287 553

262 749

486500

Other income from activity

402

313

752

Purchases consumed

-187 669

-169 147

-311 237

Personnel charges

-29 721

-27 777

-52 657

External costs

-22 174

-20 192

-38 224

Taxes

-2 768

-2 709

-4 002

Depreciation and amortisation

-2 991

-2 819

-5 796

Depreciation and amortisation - IFRS 16 impacts

-755

-632

-1 303

Increase in provisions

-363

-495

-214

Other earnings, other operating expenditure

-203

-189

-618

Operating profit

41 311

39 102

73 201

Change in the fair value of financial instruments

Cash earnings and equivalent

39

-10

2

Gross cost of debt

-153

-87

-189

Financial charges - IFRS 16 impacts

-38

-15

-32

Taxes

-10 343

-10 746

-20 082

Net profit

30 816

28 244

52 900

Net profit as a portion of the group

30 825

28 240

52 899

Net profit attributable to minority interests

-9

4

1

Net profit as a portion of the group per share in euros *

3,35

3,07

5,75

Net profit per share after dilution in euros **

3,18

2,91

5,45

  • Earnings per share are calculated on 9,197,849 shares, 9,200,849 shares from which we have deducted the 3,000 treasury shares held on June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
  • Earnings per share after dilution are calculated on 9,697,849 shares, i.e., existing shares minus 3,000 treasury shares plus 500,000 shares corresponding to authorised non-issued capital of €2,000,000.

Statement of other elements of net overall consolidated profit

1st half 2022

1st half 2021

FY 2021

Net profit

30 816

28 244

52 900

Other elements of overall profit:

Actuarial discrepancy on end-of-career commitment provision

222

Operations on treasury shares

-158

- 158

Fair value of financial instruments

495

725

493

Total overall profit

31 311

28 811

53 457

Total overall profit - Portion of the group

31 320

28 807

53 456

Total overall profit allocated to minority interests

-9

4

1

29/07/2022

2022 Half-Yearly statements

Page 4 of 31

III. - Cash flow statement June 30, 2022 (in thousands of euros)

Cash flow statement

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

31/12/2021

Consolidated net profit

30 816

28 244

52 900

Plus, or minus latent gains due to fair value variations

Purchase of own shares - IFRS 2 impact

68

58

Plus or minus net depreciation expense and provisions

3 195

2 975

5 965

Plus or minus depreciation allowance - IFRS 16 impacts

755

632

1 303

Plus financial charges - IFRS 16 impacts

38

15

32

Capital gains or losses from disposals

-38

29

14

Cash flow from operations after net financial cost and taxes

34 834

31 895

60 272

Taxes

10 343

10 746

20 082

Cash flow from operations before net financial cost and taxes

45 177

42 641

80 354

Taxes paid

-10 764

-11 025

-20 262

Cash flow from operations before net financial cost and after

34 413

31 616

60 092

taxes

Change in operating working capital

-43 149

-

3 943

-

31 589

- Of which, trade receivables variation

-36 606

-

38 362

-

8 361

- Of which, stock variations

-13 096

2 710

-

51 677

- Of which, accounts payable variations

3 937

21 202

22 021

- Of which, other receivables variations

-2 243

-

3 233

-

2 406

- Of which, other debt variations

4 859

13 740

8 834

Net cash flow from operating activities

-8 736

27 673

28 503

Net cash flow from operations of change in scope

Disbursements related to acquisitions of tangible and intangible fixed

-5 289

-6 018

-12 221

assets

Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial

6

assets

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

44

75

91

Owing to assets suppliers (variation)

-355

-749

28

Net cash flow from investments

-5 600

-

6 692

-

12 096

Free cash flow

-14 336

20 981

16 407

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company

-18 396

-16 743

-16 743

Loans subscriptions

Increase in capital

Flows on operations on treasury shares

0

-158

- 158

IFRS 16 financing flows

-812

-602

- 1 291

Loan repayments

-6 648

-6 649

-13 157

Net cash flow from financing activities

-25 856

-24 152

- 31 349

Net cash flow variation

- 40 192

- 3 171

- 14 942

Opening cash

24 989

39 931

39 931

Closing cash

- 15 203

36 760

24 989

'Opening cash' and 'Closing cash' reflect the difference between a positive cash position and short-term loans. On June 30, 2022 the positive cash position was €3,546,000 and short-term bank loans €18,749,000.

29/07/2022

2022 Half-Yearly statements

Page 5 of 31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
