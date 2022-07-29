Thermador Groupe : 2022 HALF YEARLY STATEMENTS

Private limited company with capital of €36,803,396
Head office: SAINT-QUENTIN-FALLAVIER (France / Isère).
80 rue du Ruisseau.
339 159 402 companies register of Vienne
I. - Financial statement June 30, 2022
(in thousands of euros)
Assets
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
31/12/2021
Non-current assets:
Goodwill
56 317
56 317
56 317
Intangible assets
8 767
9 471
9 129
Tangible assets:
78 995
70 290
75 003
Land
10 870
10 870
10 869
Buildings
45 710
45 318
46 310
Other tangible assets
8 936
6 270
6 185
Tangible assets in progress
7 572
4 480
7 128
Right of use in rental contracts
5 907
3 352
4 511
Financial investments
410
364
356
Deferred tax assets
1 324
1 402
1 281
Total non-current assets
145 813
137 844
142 086
Current assets:
Stock (goods)
184 314
116 831
171 218
Trade notes and accounts receivable
118 108
111 503
81 502
Current tax assets
565
308
87
Deferred tax assets
564
455
469
Other receivables
15 531
14 372
13 766
Financial instruments
590
243
Cash and cash equivalent
3 546
37 104
27 379
Total current assets
323 218
280 816
294 421
Total assets
469 031
418 660
436 507
29/07/2022
2022 Half-Yearly statements
Page 2 of 31
Liabilities
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
31/12/2021
Equity :
Share capital and reserves
101 403
94 304
94 305
Consolidated reserves
159 234
130 933
131 262
Portion of net profit allocated to the group
30 825
28 240
52 899
Minority interests
161
173
170
Total shareholders' equity
291 623
253 650
278 636
Non-current liabilities:
Loans and long-term financial debt
9 814
19 183
12 659
Rental obligations over one year
4 615
2 366
3 452
Deferred tax liabilities
3 439
3 564
3 514
Provisions for end-of-career commitment
4 134
4 595
3 930
Total non-current liabilities
22 002
29 708
23 555
Current liabilities:
Current provisions
602
591
602
Rental obligations under one year
1 272
1 006
1 065
Short-term loans
18 749
344
2 390
Current portion of loans and financial long-term debt
9 388
13 185
13 180
Accounts payable
78 718
73 962
74 781
Equipment supply accounts payable
2 296
1 874
2 651
Current tax liabilities
2 116
4 613
5 806
Tax and social charges debt
24 882
21 896
16 410
Other liabilities
17 383
17 831
17 431
Total current liabilities
155 406
135 302
134 316
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
469 031
418 660
436 507
29/07/2022
2022 Half-Yearly statements
Page 3 of 31
II. - Global consolidated profit statement June 30, 2022 (in thousands of euros)
Consolidated profit and loss account
1st half 2022
1st half 2021
FY 2021
Net turnover
287 553
262 749
486500
Other income from activity
402
313
752
Purchases consumed
-187 669
-169 147
-311 237
Personnel charges
-29 721
-27 777
-52 657
External costs
-22 174
-20 192
-38 224
Taxes
-2 768
-2 709
-4 002
Depreciation and amortisation
-2 991
-2 819
-5 796
Depreciation and amortisation - IFRS 16 impacts
-755
-632
-1 303
Increase in provisions
-363
-495
-214
Other earnings, other operating expenditure
-203
-189
-618
Operating profit
41 311
39 102
73 201
Change in the fair value of financial instruments
Cash earnings and equivalent
39
-10
2
Gross cost of debt
-153
-87
-189
Financial charges - IFRS 16 impacts
-38
-15
-32
Taxes
-10 343
-10 746
-20 082
Net profit
30 816
28 244
52 900
Net profit as a portion of the group
30 825
28 240
52 899
Net profit attributable to minority interests
-9
4
1
Net profit as a portion of the group per share in euros *
3,35
3,07
5,75
Net profit per share after dilution in euros **
3,18
2,91
5,45
Earnings per share are calculated on 9,197,849 shares, 9,200,849 shares from which we have deducted the 3,000 treasury shares held on June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
Earnings per share after dilution are calculated on 9,697,849 shares, i.e., existing shares minus 3,000 treasury shares plus 500,000 shares corresponding to authorised non-issued capital of €2,000,000.
Statement of other elements of net overall consolidated profit
1st half 2022
1st half 2021
FY 2021
Net profit
30 816
28 244
52 900
Other elements of overall profit:
Actuarial discrepancy on end-of-career commitment provision
222
Operations on treasury shares
-158
- 158
Fair value of financial instruments
495
725
493
Total overall profit
31 311
28 811
53 457
Total overall profit - Portion of the group
31 320
28 807
53 456
Total overall profit allocated to minority interests
-9
4
1
29/07/2022
2022 Half-Yearly statements
Page 4 of 31
III. - Cash flow statement June 30, 2022 (in thousands of euros)
Cash flow statement
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
31/12/2021
Consolidated net profit
30 816
28 244
52 900
Plus, or minus latent gains due to fair value variations
Purchase of own shares - IFRS 2 impact
68
58
Plus or minus net depreciation expense and provisions
3 195
2 975
5 965
Plus or minus depreciation allowance - IFRS 16 impacts
755
632
1 303
Plus financial charges - IFRS 16 impacts
38
15
32
Capital gains or losses from disposals
-38
29
14
Cash flow from operations after net financial cost and taxes
34 834
31 895
60 272
Taxes
10 343
10 746
20 082
Cash flow from operations before net financial cost and taxes
45 177
42 641
80 354
Taxes paid
-10 764
-11 025
-20 262
Cash flow from operations before net financial cost and after
34 413
31 616
60 092
taxes
Change in operating working capital
-43 149
-
3 943
-
31 589
- Of which, trade receivables variation
-36 606
-
38 362
-
8 361
- Of which, stock variations
-13 096
2 710
-
51 677
- Of which, accounts payable variations
3 937
21 202
22 021
- Of which, other receivables variations
-2 243
-
3 233
-
2 406
- Of which, other debt variations
4 859
13 740
8 834
Net cash flow from operating activities
-8 736
27 673
28 503
Net cash flow from operations of change in scope
Disbursements related to acquisitions of tangible and intangible fixed
-5 289
-6 018
-12 221
assets
Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial
6
assets
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
44
75
91
Owing to assets suppliers (variation)
-355
-749
28
Net cash flow from investments
-5 600
-
6 692
-
12 096
Free cash flow
-14 336
20 981
16 407
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
-18 396
-16 743
-16 743
Loans subscriptions
Increase in capital
Flows on operations on treasury shares
0
-158
- 158
IFRS 16 financing flows
-812
-602
- 1 291
Loan repayments
-6 648
-6 649
-13 157
Net cash flow from financing activities
-25 856
-24 152
- 31 349
Net cash flow variation
- 40 192
- 3 171
- 14 942
Opening cash
24 989
39 931
39 931
Closing cash
- 15 203
36 760
24 989
'Opening cash' and 'Closing cash' reflect the difference between a positive cash position and short-term loans. On June 30, 2022 the positive cash position was €3,546,000 and short-term bank loans €18,749,000.
29/07/2022
2022 Half-Yearly statements
Page 5 of 31
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.