    THEP   FR0013333432

THERMADOR GROUPE

(THEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
83.10 EUR   -1.89%
01:53pTHERMADOR GROUPE : Acquisition of the business of AFY
PU
04/19Thermador Groupe Starts Talks To Acquire Steel Products Maker AFY
MT
04/19THERMADOR GROUPE : Project to acquire the business of the company AFY
PU
Thermador Groupe : Acquisition of the business of AFY

07/04/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Press release

Saint-Quentin-Fallavier - July 4, 2022 - 5.45 pm

Acquisition of the business of AFY

Further to the exclusive negotiation period announced on April 19, 2022, Thermador Groupe subsidiary Sferaco, along with Mr Alain Jagnoux, have completed the acquisition of the business and stock of AFY, a company based in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, in a cash deal worth €1.5m. The acquisition was finalised on July 1, 2022. AFY's 8 employees have joined the Sferaco team.

AFY sells a targeted range of cast iron and steel fittings, steel flanges and valves to specialised wholesalers, which perfectly complement and bolster Sferaco's construction and industrial product ranges. In 2021, the company generated sales of €4m and an EBITDA of €0.4m. Its net cash position at December 31, 2021 was €0.7m.

Disclaimer

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 17:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 517 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2022 54,5 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net cash 2022 30,9 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 779 M 810 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart THERMADOR GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Thermador Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMADOR GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 84,70 €
Average target price 105,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Robin Chairman, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Karine Gaudin Independent Director
Laurence Verdickt Independent Director
Olivier Villemonte de la Clergerie Independent Director
Laurence Paganini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMADOR GROUPE-16.63%810
ATLAS COPCO AB-40.88%42 154
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.71%31 972
FANUC CORPORATION-13.64%29 870
SANDVIK AB-34.28%20 134
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.08%19 668