THERMADOR GROUPE

(THEP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/26 06:46:09 am
59.6 EUR   +3.83%
Thermador Groupe : Presentation European Midcap Event® - October 2020

10/26/2020 | 06:45am EDT

Specialised distribution

ACCESSORIES AND EQUIPMENT

FOR FLUID CIRCULATION

IN CONSTRUCTION AND INDUSTRY

Speakers :

Guillaume Robin and Patricia Mavigner

EUROPEAN MIDCAP EVENT® PARIS OCTOBER 19 and 20, 2020

SPECIALISED DISTRIBUTION

ACCESSORIES AND EQUIPMENT

FOR FLUID CIRCULATION IN

CONSTRUCTION AND INDUSTRY Midcap Event

October 19 and 20, 2020

Staff

  • Nobody seriously ill
  • Commitment, courage and reactivity from staff
  • Home-working,alternating shifts, holiday leave, furlough (€485,000 or 12% of working time over the first half of the year)
  • A close-knit and supportive management team

2 - PowerPoint presentation

Stakeholders

  • Customers
  • Suppliers
  • Shareholders
  • Public authorities
  • Banks

Crisis communications

  1. Press release: April 3
  2. Letter to shareholders: April 15
  3. Press release: April 27
  4. Press release: May 12
  5. Press release: May 28
  6. Press release: June 9
  7. Publication of turnover: July 16
  8. Publication of results: July 30
  9. Webinar: July 31
  10. Several videoconferences with institutional investors
  11. SFAF meeting: September 10
  12. Lyon Pôle Bourse forum: September 30
  13. Publication of turnover : October 16
  14. Midcap Event: October 19 and 20

PowerPoint presentation - 3

Business

  • Excellent start of the year: growth > 10%
  • A sudden halt at the end of March
  • Catch-upin June (+25%), reaching a high during the last week
  • Q3 turnover up 11.4%
  • Lost ground made up by the end of September (+0.8%).

Trends amongst our customers

• End of August: Fnas -7.3%

Bricobrief +0.1%

March

April

May

June

July

August

Mars

Avril

Mai

Juin

Juillet

Août

Fnas

-25,0%

-54,0%

-19,5%

14,5%

7,0%

17,0%

Bricobrief

-48,0%

-51,3%

23,6%

30,1%

19,9%

12,7%

  • Fnas: a professional syndicate accounting for almost 90% of turnover in the distribution of sanitation, heating, air conditioning and piping system equipment.
  • Bricobrief index: produced by Inoha, the National Union for DIY, gardening and home improvements.

4 - PowerPoint presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:44:01 UTC

