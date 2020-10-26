Thermador Groupe : Presentation European Midcap Event® - October 2020
Specialised distribution
ACCESSORIES AND EQUIPMENT
FOR FLUID CIRCULATION
IN CONSTRUCTION AND INDUSTRY
Speakers :
Guillaume Robin and Patricia Mavigner
Staff
Nobody seriously ill
Commitment, courage and reactivity from staff
Home-working,alternating shifts, holiday leave, furlough (€485,000 or 12% of working time over the first half of the year)
A close-knit and supportive management team
Stakeholders
Customers
Suppliers
Shareholders
Public authorities
Banks
Crisis communications
Press release: April 3
Letter to shareholders: April 15
Press release: April 27
Press release: May 12
Press release: May 28
Press release: June 9
Publication of turnover: July 16
Publication of results: July 30
Webinar: July 31
Several videoconferences with institutional investors
SFAF meeting: September 10
Lyon Pôle Bourse forum: September 30
Publication of turnover : October 16
Midcap Event: October 19 and 20
Business
Excellent start of the year: growth > 10%
A sudden halt at the end of March
Catch-upin June (+25%), reaching a high during the last week
Q3 turnover up 11.4%
Lost ground made up by the end of September (+0.8%).
Trends amongst our customers
• End of August: Fnas -7.3%
Bricobrief +0.1%
March
April
May
June
July
August
Mars
Avril
Mai
Juin
Juillet
Août
Fnas
-25,0%
-54,0%
-19,5%
14,5%
7,0%
17,0%
Bricobrief
-48,0%
-51,3%
23,6%
30,1%
19,9%
12,7%
Fnas: a professional syndicate accounting for almost 90% of turnover in the distribution of sanitation, heating, air conditioning and piping system equipment.
Bricobrief index: produced by Inoha, the National Union for DIY, gardening and home improvements.
Sales 2020
391 M
462 M
462 M
Net income 2020
35,0 M
41,3 M
41,3 M
Net Debt 2020
14,7 M
17,3 M
17,3 M
P/E ratio 2020
15,0x
Yield 2020
3,55%
Capitalization
528 M
625 M
624 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,39x
EV / Sales 2021
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
88,2%
