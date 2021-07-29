Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermador Groupe : Release of 2021 half year results

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS N°103

July 30, 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Here are the main indicators on the current situation of our group.

2021 HALF YEAR TURNOVER : +39.9%

AT CONSTANT SCOPE : +35.8%

Variation

In thousands of euros

2021

2021

2020

Variation

2021

constant

constant

2021/2020

scope*

scope*

/2020

Total half year - according to IFRS 15

262,749

255,206

187,869

39.9%

35.8%

1st quarter

127,007

121,513

94,952

33.8%

28.0%

2d quarter

135,742

133,693

92,917

46.1%

43.9%

Breakdown by business:

Mecafer and Domac, equipment tools

18,858

18,858

14,824

27.2%

27.2%

Dipra / Rousseau, pumps, technical plumbing

37,831

37,831

28,308

33.6%

33,6%

accessories and taps

Isocel, supply of components to OEM

4,164

4,164

2,975

40.0%

40.0%

Aello, equipment for swimming pools

13,192

13,192

7,800

69.1%

69.1%

Jetly, pumps

32,593

32,593

24,226

34.5%

34.5%

Thermador, central heating and domestic

37,629

37,629

22,817

64.9%

64.9%

water accessories

PBtub

Heating - cooling surfaces

15,632

15,632

11,285

38.5%

38.5%

Thermacome *

and piping systems

11,793

4,250

3,097

280.8%*

37.2%

Axelair, ventilation equipment and accessories

3,396

3,396

3,512

-3.3%

-3.3%

Sferaco, valves, meters and connectors

36,516

36,516

26,334

38.7%

38.7%

Sectoriel, motorised valves

13,649

13,649

10,571

29.1%

29.1%

and air compressors

Distrilabo, measure and control

3,117

3,117

2,224

40.2%

40.2%

FGinox, stainless steel connectors, flanges,

8,587

8,587

6,824

25.8%

25.8%

valves and accessories

Syveco, international

15,515

15,515

13,087

18.6%

18.6%

Sodeco Valves, industrial valves

10,115

10,115

9,791

3.3%

3.3%

Other structures

162

162

194

-16.5%

-16.5%

Variation

2021

constant

scope*

/2019

30.0%

28.7%

31.1%

29.3%

31.1%

36.2%

125.0%

22.9%

69.2%

15.6%

Not available **

2.3%

21.8%

25.6%

Not available **

1.8%

11.4%

7.7%

0.0%

  • 2021 turnover: with acquisition of Thermacome on April 30, 2020 by Thermador Groupe, turnover consolidated since May 1, 2020.
  • Distrilabo and Thermacome were acquired respectively December 31, 2019 and April 30, 2020. 2019 turnover for both entities is not available.

CONSOLIDATED HALF YEARLY SITUATION AT JUNE 30, 2021

Simplified Profit & Loss statement

2021

Variation

Variation 2021

in thousands of euros

2021

2020

constant scope*

constant scope*

2021/2020

first half year

/2020

Turnover (according to IFRS 15)

262,749

255,206

187,869

39.9%

35.8%

Current operating income for the business

39,102

38,522

23,358

67.4%

64.9%

Net profit as a portion of the group

28,240

27,823

16,472

71.4%

68.9%

Detailed accounts are available on our website https://www.thermador-groupe.fr/en/finance-en/regulated-information/

… / …

Head office: Parc d'Activités de Chesnes - 80, rue du Ruisseau - CS 10710 - 38297 SAINT-QUENTIN-FALLAVIER CEDEX - FRANCE

Tel. +33 474 95 63 28 - email: actionnaires@thermador-groupe.fr- Website: www.thermador-groupe.fr

Private limited company with capital of e36,803,396 - 339 159 402 companies register of Vienne - SIRET n°: 339 159 402 00017

BUSINESS

The oldest of our subsidiaries, Thermador, saw a sharp rise in turnover of over €15 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019. Its range of accessories for heat pumps, solid fuel boilers and hydraulic solar panels fits perfectly with the groundswell of interest in improving energy efficiency in buildings, very substantially boosted by the government-fundedMaPrimeRénov scheme and energy saving certificates funded by energy suppliers. Recent statements by the French government hint at good prospects for the next 5 years.

This explains 25% of the organic growth, which is intrinsically good news. Other subsidiaries such as Dipra- Rousseau, Aello, Sferaco, Jetly and Mecafer-Domac are also performing exceptionally well in their respective markets (DIY, swimming pools, construction, HVAC, industry, domestic pumps). The commitment of our teams, the agility of our organisations and the quality of our stocks have probably enabled us to gain some market share during this very chaotic and surprisingly dynamic period.

Unprecedented cost increases, caused by a perfect storm of higher raw material prices and shipping container costs and shortages, have forced us to increase our own prices significantly. This has undoubtedly led to most of our customers making precautionary purchases, which we estimate to be a maximum of one month's sales.

RESULTS AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

As a result of overheating in the economy, the cost ratio fell by 1.7% and the operating margin neared an all-time high. We consider this increase too sudden to be sustainable.

Stock levels have fallen in six months from 173 to 142 days of purchases consumed, far too low for many of our subsidiaries.

At 30 June 2021, our net cash position was €37.4m (excluding IFRS 16) and our bank debt €32.7m, indicating a further strengthening of our financial structure.

PROSPECTS

On the basis of the second half of 2019 and that of 2020, which were both very strong, and taking into account the precautionary purchases of most of our customers, we expect growth to slow sharply in the second half of 2021. Confident in our ability to meet our long-term objectives, we continue to recruit and invest in real estate, IT and logistics. More operationally, our purchasing teams are working hard to rebuild our stocks under the best possible conditions.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE)

Our governance and our social approach are now thoroughly assessed by non-financial analysts. However, our stakeholders are asking us to set more challenging targets in our environmental policy. Accordingly, we are working on measuring our carbon footprint (Scope 3) more accurately in order to put in place an appropriate reduction plan for the next 10 years. A first estimate will be issued before the end of 2021.

To give themselves every chance of being able to fulfil their mission, all Thermador Groupe's corporate executive officers have taken the initiative of getting vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Please register for our live webconferenceof Friday, July 30 at 6pm (CET).

Yours faithfully.

The Chairman

Guillaume Robin

Contact us: actionnaires@thermador-groupe.fr

Disclaimer

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
