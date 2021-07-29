Thermador Groupe : Release of 2021 half year results

BUSINESS

The oldest of our subsidiaries, Thermador, saw a sharp rise in turnover of over €15 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019. Its range of accessories for heat pumps, solid fuel boilers and hydraulic solar panels fits perfectly with the groundswell of interest in improving energy efficiency in buildings, very substantially boosted by the government-fundedMaPrimeRénov scheme and energy saving certificates funded by energy suppliers. Recent statements by the French government hint at good prospects for the next 5 years.

This explains 25% of the organic growth, which is intrinsically good news. Other subsidiaries such as Dipra- Rousseau, Aello, Sferaco, Jetly and Mecafer-Domac are also performing exceptionally well in their respective markets (DIY, swimming pools, construction, HVAC, industry, domestic pumps). The commitment of our teams, the agility of our organisations and the quality of our stocks have probably enabled us to gain some market share during this very chaotic and surprisingly dynamic period.

Unprecedented cost increases, caused by a perfect storm of higher raw material prices and shipping container costs and shortages, have forced us to increase our own prices significantly. This has undoubtedly led to most of our customers making precautionary purchases, which we estimate to be a maximum of one month's sales.

RESULTS AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

As a result of overheating in the economy, the cost ratio fell by 1.7% and the operating margin neared an all-time high. We consider this increase too sudden to be sustainable.

Stock levels have fallen in six months from 173 to 142 days of purchases consumed, far too low for many of our subsidiaries.

At 30 June 2021, our net cash position was €37.4m (excluding IFRS 16) and our bank debt €32.7m, indicating a further strengthening of our financial structure.

PROSPECTS

On the basis of the second half of 2019 and that of 2020, which were both very strong, and taking into account the precautionary purchases of most of our customers, we expect growth to slow sharply in the second half of 2021. Confident in our ability to meet our long-term objectives, we continue to recruit and invest in real estate, IT and logistics. More operationally, our purchasing teams are working hard to rebuild our stocks under the best possible conditions.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE)

Our governance and our social approach are now thoroughly assessed by non-financial analysts. However, our stakeholders are asking us to set more challenging targets in our environmental policy. Accordingly, we are working on measuring our carbon footprint (Scope 3) more accurately in order to put in place an appropriate reduction plan for the next 10 years. A first estimate will be issued before the end of 2021.

To give themselves every chance of being able to fulfil their mission, all Thermador Groupe's corporate executive officers have taken the initiative of getting vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Please register for our live webconferenceof Friday, July 30 at 6pm (CET).

Yours faithfully.

The Chairman

Guillaume Robin