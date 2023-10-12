LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS N° 112
October 12, 2023
Dear Shareholder,
Here are the main indicators on the current situation of our group.
TURNOVER AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023: +8.7%
AT CONSTANT SCOPE: +0.8%
In thousands of euros
2023
2023
2022
Variation
Variation
2023 /2022
Constant scope*
2023/2022
Constant scope*
Total at 30 September - according to IFRS 15
454,185
421,175
417,721
8.7%
0.8%
1st quarter
170,513
157,411
142,682
19.5%
10.3%
2nd quarter
153,152
141,955
144,871
5.7%
-2.0%
3rd quarter
130,520
121,809
130,168
0.3%
-6.4%
Breakdown by business:
Mecafer and Domac, equipment and tools
25,311
25,311
27,445
-7.8%
-7.8%
Odrea (Dipra / Rousseau), pumps, technical plumbing
55,817
55,817
54,607
2.2%
2.2%
accessories and taps
Isocel, supply of components to OEMs
7,950
7,950
8,034
-1.0%
-1.0%
Aello, equipment for swimming pools
16,955
16,955
17,760
-4.5%
-4.5%
DPI*, plastic piping for wet and dry networks
33,010
Jetly, pumps, tanks and lifting stations
49,526
49,526
47,061
5.2%
5.2%
Thermador, accessories for central heating
75,605
75,605
73,463
2.9%
2.9%
solar and domestic water
PBtub
Heating - cooling surfaces
21,149
21,149
22,307
-5.2%
-5.2%
Thermacome
and piping systems
15,620
15,620
17,806
-12.3%
-12.3%
Axelair, ventilation equipment and accessories
5,628
5,628
5,563
1.2%
1.2%
Sferaco, valves, meters and connectors
61,496
61,496
57,176
7.6%
7.6%
Sectoriel, motorised valves and air compressors
22,208
22,208
22,383
-0.8%
-0.8%
Distrilabo, measurement and control
5,184
5,184
4,902
5.8%
5.8%
FGinox stainless steel connectors, flanges, valves
12,762
12,762
13,834
-7.7%
-7.7%
and accessories
Syveco, international
27,169
27,169
25,489
6.6%
6.6%
Sodeco valves, industrial valves
18,486
18,486
19,588
-5.6%
-5.6%
Other structures
309
309
303
2.0%
2.0%
* 2023 turnover: with acquisition of DPI on October 31, 2022 by Thermador Groupe. Its turnover is consolidated since November 1st, 2022.
BUSINESS
The downturn that began in Q2 was confirmed in Q3, with turnover down 6.4% at constant scope.
The nine-month rolling average of price increases passed on to customers was 7.2%, lower than our end-of-June estimate of 8.2%. According to our latest forecasts, it could be 6% for 2023 overall, compared to 10.8% in 2022.
The economic slowdown, resulting from the interest rate hikes orchestrated by the ECB to combat inflation, is now affecting most of our markets: construction, public works, industry, swimming pools and DIY.
At this point, of our 17 subsidiaries, only Distrilabo, Jetly, Sferaco and Syveco are reporting a significant increase in turnover.
Although the payment periods for investments eligible for the MaPrimeRénov' scheme seem to be getting shorter for certain actors considered to be playing the game, our customers involved in the sale of energy renovation equipment have generally reduced their orders with our subsidiary Thermador. Mechanically, the markets for solar water heaters and air-to-water heat pumps have suffered a severe slow-down.
STOCK AND WORKING CAPITAL
Our purchasing teams have managed to contain our stock to 195 days of consumed purchases, whereas in October 2022 we recorded 200 days.
So far, we have not seen any significant deterioration in our customers' payment terms.
PROSPECTS
In line with Q3 and our comments on prospects in Letter to Shareholders No. 111, we are forecasting a decline in turnover in Q4 to constant scope and are preparing for a particularly challenging 2024.
We've been through this before and remain confident that we will come out of it stronger than ever.
And this in no way calls into question our dividend policy, which, since 1987, has never seen us reduce the return paid to our shareholders.
EMPLOYEE AND CORPORATE OFFICER SHAREHOLDING
In order to reward the loyalty of all our employees and directors and to increase their participation in the Group's capital, we are currently considering a free share plan which will be submitted to you for approval at our next Annual General Meeting, to be held in Lyon on April 2, 2024. It will be limited to 0.66% of the capital per year for the next 10 years and may be financed by share buy-backs or the creation of new shares, depending on the share price and available cash. The granting of those shares would be subject to a minimum of three months' service, three years' presence in Thermador Groupe following your approval, and the achievement of our collective sustainable development goals as outlined on page 21 of our URD. A maximum of 350 shares could be allocated to any one individual.
COMMUNICATIONS
We will be holding a web conference (in French and English) on October 16 at 6 pm to comment on these results and answer any questions you may have. You can register for the live webcast or the replay on our website: https://www.thermador-groupe.fr/en/videos-en/
On November 28, we will be in Paris (Carrousel du Louvre), hoping to see you at the Investir Day event. You can register now on the event website: https://event.investirday.fr/
Yours faithfully.
The Chairman
Guillaume Robin
To contact us:actionnaires@thermador-groupe.fr
