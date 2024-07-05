Thermador: agreement to acquire three companies

Thermador Groupe has signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Compteur-energie.com, OTMetric and MyMeterInfo, for a total consideration of 3.485 million euros, paid in cash and using shareholders' equity.



These companies bring together expertise in the design and marketing of remote reading systems (IOT) for electricity, water, gas, heating oil and energy meters, designed for professionals", stresses the plumbing equipment distributor.



The transfer of funds and completion of this transaction are scheduled for July 31. An additional price of 200,000 euros will be paid no later than April 30, 2029, in the event of the companies' average earnings before interest and tax for 2024-28 exceeding 517,000 euros.



