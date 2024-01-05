Thermador : appointment of a Lead Director
In this position, Laurence Paganini will also be responsible for steering the Board's evaluation process, as well as organizing, chairing and moderating meetings of non-executive directors.
The plumbing distributor adds that she may request that the Board of Directors be convened on a specific agenda whose importance or urgency would justify the holding of an extraordinary meeting.
