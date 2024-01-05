Thermador : appointment of a Lead Director

Thermador Groupe announces the appointment of Laurence Paganini as Lead Director. In this capacity, she will fulfil specific missions, such as preventing and helping to manage potential conflicts of interest within the Board of Directors.



In this position, Laurence Paganini will also be responsible for steering the Board's evaluation process, as well as organizing, chairing and moderating meetings of non-executive directors.



The plumbing distributor adds that she may request that the Board of Directors be convened on a specific agenda whose importance or urgency would justify the holding of an extraordinary meeting.



