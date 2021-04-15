Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PPD, Inc.

04/15/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PPD, Inc. ("PPD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PPD shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash for each share of PPD common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $17.4 billion.

If you own PPD, Inc. shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/PPD/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether PPD's board acted in the best interest of PPD's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to PPD's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ppd-inc-301270194.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
05:26pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates PPD, Inc.
PR
03:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Keep Upbeat Momentum into Late Trade
MT
01:12pPPD Inc. Shares Up After News Thermo Fisher Plans to Buy Co.
DJ
10:38aGlobal markets live: Blackrock, Dell, Softbank
09:37aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC  : buying PPD in deal worth $17.4 billion
AQ
09:12aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
07:53aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:37aThermo Fisher Scientific to Buy PPD for $17.4 Billion in Cash
DJ
07:25aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC  : to Acquire PPD For $17.4 Billion In Cash
MT
07:23aThermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 bln PPD acquisition
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ