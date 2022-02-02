Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermo Fisher 4Q Sales Rise, Earnings Fall

02/02/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman


Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Wednesday posted earnings and sales growth that surpasses analysts' expectations for the quarter, including a contribution from the company's Covid-19 response.

The Waltham, Mass.-based scientific-equipment company recorded fourth-quarter earnings of $4.17 a share, down from $6.24 a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. Net income fell to $1.66 billion, from $2.5 billion.

Adjusted earnings were $6.54 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of $4.93 a share.

Revenue rose to $10.7 billion from $10.55 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.71 billion.

Organic growth from the base business was 8%, Thermo Fisher said. Revenue from the Covid-19 response added $2.45 billion.


Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 0630ET

All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
06:19aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Q4 GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation & Financial Information
PU
06:19aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:18aTHERMO FISHER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stock -3-
DJ
06:13aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
06:12aThermo Fisher Scientific Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EPS Drop, Revenue Rises
MT
06:02aEarnings Flash (TMO) THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Posts Q4 Revenue $10.7B, vs. Street Est o..
MT
06:02aEarnings Flash (TMO) THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Reports Q4 EPS $6.54, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
06:01aThermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
PR
01/27Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns Top Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality for Seventh Cons..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37 562 M - -
Net income 2021 7 791 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 594,31 $
Average target price 683,95 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.93%234 187
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.68%205 412
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-20.26%102 352
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-11.49%73 467
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-16.35%67 659
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.99%61 987