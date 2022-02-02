Thermo Fisher 4Q Sales Rise, Earnings Fall

By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Wednesday posted earnings and sales growth that surpasses analysts' expectations for the quarter, including a contribution from the company's Covid-19 response.

The Waltham, Mass.-based scientific-equipment company recorded fourth-quarter earnings of $4.17 a share, down from $6.24 a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. Net income fell to $1.66 billion, from $2.5 billion.

Adjusted earnings were $6.54 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of $4.93 a share.

Revenue rose to $10.7 billion from $10.55 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.71 billion.

Organic growth from the base business was 8%, Thermo Fisher said. Revenue from the Covid-19 response added $2.45 billion.

