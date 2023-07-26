By Sabela Ojea

Thermo Fisher Scientific lowered its guidance for the year after reporting a drop in profit and revenue in the second quarter.

The Waltham, Mass., life-sciences and laboratory equipment company on Tuesday guided for full-year revenue of $43.4 billion to $44.0 billion, down from a prior forecast of $45.3 billion.

The company also expects adjusted earnings per share -- which strips out one-time items -- of $22.28 to $22.72, down from $23.70 previously.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-23 0638ET