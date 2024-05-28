Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, and we are driven by a profound Mission - to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. This inspires our colleagues to bring their best every day because we know the work we do improves lives all over the world, as we help our customers diagnose disease, develop new treatments, protect our planet and keep people safe.

As a Mission-driven company, we also understand that our obligation - and our opportunity - goes beyond enabling our customers' success and extends to making the world a better place by supporting our communities, being a good steward of our planet and creating a great work environment for our colleagues.

I'm deeply grateful to our global team for their passion for fulfilling our Mission and delivering on our commitments to society. Together we made a significant impact in 2023.