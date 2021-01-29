Thermo Fisher Scientific : 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Marc N. Casper
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer January 11, 2021
The world leader in serving science
2
Key takeaways
As in years past, we executed our growth strategy in 2020 strengthening our position as the world leader in serving science
We played an extraordinary role in supporting the global response to the pandemic:
Supporting COVID-19 testing around the world
Enabling the development and production of therapies and vaccines
Resulted in our strongest year of performance in our history:
Delivered approximately 50% organic revenue growth in Q4'20 1
Resulting in approximately 25% organic revenue growth for full year 2020 1
Took actions to accelerate our long-term growth outlook from the 5% - 7% range we entered the year with
Exceptionally well positioned entering 2021:
Base business performance strengthening, and
Significant COVID-19 response role and revenue generation
3 1. [As provided on January 11, 2020]
Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science
$30B
80,000
$1B
revenue
employees
R&D investment
Industry-leading scale
Unmatched depth of capabilities
• Unparalleled commercial reach
• Leading innovative technologies
• Comprehensive pharma
• Unique customer access
• Deep applications expertise
services offering
• Expanding global footprint
• Premier productivity partner
Powered by our Practical Process Improvement (PPI) Business System
4
Our Mission is our purpose
Gold-standard PCR testing
Electron microscopy for advanced
Vanquish UHPLC QA / QC lab
materials analysis
Delivering diagnostic tests,
Supporting innovative
vaccine/therapy development
research and development
Ensuring the quality and
and production to fight
of cleaner, more efficient
safety of medicines
COVID-19 globally
power sources
We enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer
5
Attractive revenue profile
Diverse Customer Base
Strong Recurring
in Attractive End Markets
Revenue Mix
Diagnostics
Services
& Healthcare
Pharma
23%
26%
& Biotech
41%
Industrial
Instruments
& Applied
22%
15% Academic &
Consumables
55%
Government
18%
Revenue: $28.5B
NOTE: Amounts based on LTM through Q3 2020. Percentages are before intercompany eliminations.
Industry - Leading Scale in
Emerging Markets
ROW
3%
Asia-Pacific
19%
North
America
52%
Europe
26%
Consistently delivering exceptional financial performance
Revenue ($B)
11% CAGR
$28.5
$10.4
2010
Q3'20 LTM
Adjusted EPS
17% CAGR
$16.01
$3.43
2010
Q3'20 LTM
Free Cash Flow ($B)
17% CAGR
2020 Goals (as communicated at JPM Conference on January 13, 2020)
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
8
2020 Goals
Enable the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
9
Our approach to responding to COVID-19
Set clear guiding
principles
Leverage scale and depth of capabilities
Drive operational
agility
Create an even brighter future
Our experienced team established guiding principles to appropriately manage through the pandemic and quickly mobilize our COVID-19 response
Rapidly developed and deployed relevant products and services to comprehensively respond to COVID-19
Anticipated meaningful headwinds and executed thoughtful mitigation plans while rapidly scaling up our ability to meet COVID-19 demand
Intensely focused on strengthening our competitive position
Leveraging scale and depth of capabilities to address COVID-19
Global Testing and Sample Collection
20M+
weekly
COVID-19 test kit production capacity
Therapies and Vaccines
Research
Development
and Production
250+
COVID-19
related
projects
1
Essential
Personal Protection
Equipment (PPE)
7K+
Customers
served
11 Proprietary & Confidential
1. COVID-related projects supporting the development and production of therapies and vaccines
Executed comprehensive response to COVID-19
Addressed Customer
Bottlenecks
Acute shortage of global viral transport media (VTM) used to transport samples to laboratories for processing
Won scale contracts in U.S. and U.K.
Built two dedicated facilities to help solve global shortages
Impact
Permanently strengthened
our competitive position
COVID-19 qPCR Testing
Industry-leadinginstalled base of qPCR instruments
Rapidly developed qPCR test (TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit)
Exponentially increased testing capacity to >20M tests/week
Took a leading role in sample preparation
Broadened testing solutions to enable labs to increase testing capacity
Enhanced our competitive position in molecular
Impact diagnostics and increased our installed base
Therapies & Vaccines
Partnering with pharma and biotech to accelerate therapy and vaccine programs
Broad portfolio of best-in-class products and CDMO services to support all therapy and vaccine types
Enabling bioproduction with leading cell culture media, biosciences reagents, purification products, and single use technologies
Entered into long-term partnership with BARDA and in Singapore
Expect $1B+ impact
Impact in revenue and will benefit from repurposing
our expanded capacity
Thermo Fisher's COVID-19 response summary
Speed at scale: Quickly mobilized to enable the global societal response to the pandemic
Significantly deepened our relationships with customers and governments around the world
Generated >$6B in COVID-19 response revenue in 2020
13
2020 Goals
Enable the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
14
High-impact innovation strategy: Resulting in outstanding product launches
COVID-19 qPCR Test
Mass Spectrometry
Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit
Multiplex real-time PCR diagnostic kit to enable accurate COVID-19 diagnosis
Orbitrap Exploris 240 and 120
Market leading performance, versatility and ease-of-use to enable customer success
Gibco CTS Rotea
Flexible closed cell-processing system, enabling superior process flexibility
Electron Microscopy
Glacios Cryo-TEM
Selectris Imaging Filter
Sample screening and high-resolution data
World-record resolution enabling the viewing
acquisition made easy through automation
of precise molecular detail
15
Next-Generation Sequencing
Ion Torrent Genexus System
First turnkey clinical NGS system to deliver results in a single day
Unique customer value proposition
End-to-end offering for pharma and biotech
Leading Life Sciences offering
Leading CDMO services
(spanning R&D to bioproduction)
Strong track record of growth
in Pharma and Biotech
$11.6B
$2.6B
2010
Q3 2020 LTM
We help our customers accelerate innovation and enhance productivity -
underpinned by quality
16 1. Average annual organic growth
Unique customer value proposition in action: Pharma & biotech
Looking for an edge in vaccines, Thermo Fisher plots major expansions across global manufacturing sites in its portfolio
Scale in high-growth and emerging markets
Our key differentiators
Unique depth of product and service offerings
Industry-leadingscale
Leading commercial infrastructure
Expanding e-commerce platform
World-classsupply-chain capabilities
Localized R&D and manufacturing
Driving material impact
for the company
$5.6B revenue
Strength across the major geographies
High-growth and emerging region
revenue as % of total revenue
2020 highlights
Thermo Fisher goes in on a biologics facility in China
Thermo Fisher to expand sterile filling capacity with $130M Singapore facility
Industry-leading scale and depth create a differentiated experience for our customers
18
2020 Goals
Enable the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
19
Drives culture of continuous improvement
Impact of PPI:
Accelerates organic growth
Expands margins
Enhances cash flow
Quality
Consistently deliver world-class products and services
Productivity
Improve operating and process efficiency to strengthen our competitive position
Customer Allegiance
Exceed expectations to maximize customer success
PPI Enabled our comprehensive COVID-19 response
20
2020 Goals
Enable the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
21
Deploying capital to create shareholder value
2020 Capital Deployment
M&A:
CSL ‒ New state of the art biologics drug substance capability
Innoforce Joint Venture - Establish biologics and steriles drug
manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China
Phitonex - Spectral dye platform that expands multiplexing capabilities in flow cytometry and imaging for protein and cell analysis research
CapEx:
• Increased net CapEx from $0.9B to ~$1.5B
Driving attractive returns and accelerating long-term growth
Return of Capital:
• Share repurchases: $1.5B
• Dividends: $350M (16% YoY increase)
Balance Sheet
Debt:
• Lowered net debt by $1.8B through Q3'2020
22
Investing in industry-leading Biosciences, BioProduction & Pharma Services capabilities
Biosciences
Revenue: $4B
Strong leadership position in life science reagents and consumables
Investing in global capacity to increase the manufacturing of enzymes and nucleotides used in vaccines
BioProduction
Revenue: $2B
Strong leadership position in cell culture media and single-use containers
Investing to capitalize on the robust growth of biologics and vaccines with rapidly growing purification business
Pharma Services
Revenue: $4.5B
World's leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with comprehensive end-to-end solution
Three-prongedinvestment strategy:
Internal capacity expansions
Acquiring world-class facilities from pharma companies
Adding new capabilities through acquisitions
Total Company CapEx Investments
~$1,500M
$890M
Supporting our customer needs in the short- and long-term
23
2020 Goals (as communicated at JPM Conference on January 13, 2020)
Enabled the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
24
We are committed to doing business the right way
It starts with our Mission:
To enable our
customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer
Our products, technologies and services benefit the environment and society globally
We take deliberate actions to address sustainability issues today in order to strengthen our business for tomorrow's customers, colleagues and communities
Our approach focuses on areas that are aligned to our strategy and material to our stakeholders
Operations
Colleagues
Communities
Environment
Leveraging our capabilities to support
Providing resources and embracing
Making a difference worldwide with
Innovating to serve our customers
our customers, while conducting our
unique perspectives to reach our full
an emphasis on inspiring students
while actively minimizing our own
business and relationships with integrity
potential as one global team
through STEM education
global footprint
Strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG)
25
We are committed to doing business the right way: 2020 ESG spotlight
30%
Greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030
Leveraging innovation and our PPI Business System to increase efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint
Giving back to the communities
where we live and work
•
Launched $30M Foundation for Science to expand our
STEM education programs, especially in underserved
communities
•
Enhanced programs that empower colleagues to support
Process optimization
Built
Environment
Efficiency
Smart energy sourcing
Redesigning operations to lower environmental impact
Investing in equipment to make our sites more efficient
Expanding use of solar energy
social justice issues
• Extended collaboration with
Historically Black Colleges and
Universities, creating new
educational opportunities,
contributing $25M in COVID-19
tests and increasing our
commitment to hiring students
2020 Goals
Enabled the global pandemic response
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality
Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
Extraordinary performance in the most challenging of times
27
2021 Goals: Build on our outstanding momentum
Significantly Enabling the Societal Response to the Pandemic
Industry leader in COVID-19 testing
Leading role in therapy and vaccine production
Create sustainable value from investments initiated in 2020
Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum
Another year of high-impact new product launches
Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio
Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets
Margins/Below the Line
Leverage PPI business system to enable operational excellence and speed at scale
Capital Deployment
Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business
Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Continue to execute on our ESG priorities
28
