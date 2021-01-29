Thermo Fisher Scientific : 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 01/29/2021 | 07:16am EST Send by mail :

Safe Harbor / Non-GAAP Measures Various remarks that we may make in the following presentation about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward- looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future revenue and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, under the caption "Risk Factors," which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings." Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today. During this presentation, we will be referring to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, including adjusted EPS and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher's results of operations and cash flows included in this presentation are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available under the heading "GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation & Financial Package" in the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. 2 Key takeaways As in years past, we executed our growth strategy in 2020 strengthening our position as the world leader in serving science

We played an extraordinary role in supporting the global response to the pandemic:

Supporting COVID-19 testing around the world Enabling the development and production of therapies and vaccines

Resulted in our strongest year of performance in our history:

Delivered approximately 50% organic revenue growth in Q4'20 1 Resulting in approximately 25% organic revenue growth for full year 2020 1 Took actions to accelerate our long-term growth outlook from the 5% - 7% range we entered the year with

Exceptionally well positioned entering 2021:

Base business performance strengthening, and Significant COVID-19 response role and revenue generation

3 1. [As provided on January 11, 2020] Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science $30B 80,000 $1B revenue employees R&D investment Industry-leading scale Unmatched depth of capabilities • Unparalleled commercial reach • Leading innovative technologies • Comprehensive pharma • Unique customer access • Deep applications expertise services offering • Expanding global footprint • Premier productivity partner Powered by our Practical Process Improvement (PPI) Business System 4 Our Mission is our purpose Gold-standard PCR testing Electron microscopy for advanced Vanquish UHPLC QA / QC lab materials analysis Delivering diagnostic tests, Supporting innovative vaccine/therapy development research and development Ensuring the quality and and production to fight of cleaner, more efficient safety of medicines COVID-19 globally power sources We enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer 5 Attractive revenue profile Diverse Customer Base Strong Recurring in Attractive End Markets Revenue Mix Diagnostics Services & Healthcare Pharma 23% 26% & Biotech 41% Industrial Instruments & Applied 22% 15% Academic & Consumables 55% Government 18% Revenue: $28.5B NOTE: Amounts based on LTM through Q3 2020. Percentages are before intercompany eliminations. Industry - Leading Scale in Emerging Markets ROW 3% Asia-Pacific 19% North America 52% Europe 26% Consistently delivering exceptional financial performance Revenue ($B) 11% CAGR $28.5 $10.4 2010 Q3'20 LTM Adjusted EPS 17% CAGR $16.01 $3.43 2010 Q3'20 LTM Free Cash Flow ($B) 17% CAGR $5.7 $1.2 2010 Q3'20 LTM 2020 Goals (as communicated at JPM Conference on January 13, 2020) Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

8 2020 Goals Enable the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

9 Our approach to responding to COVID-19 Set clear guiding

principles Leverage scale and depth of capabilities Drive operational

agility Create an even brighter future Our experienced team established guiding principles to appropriately manage through the pandemic and quickly mobilize our COVID-19 response Rapidly developed and deployed relevant products and services to comprehensively respond to COVID-19 Anticipated meaningful headwinds and executed thoughtful mitigation plans while rapidly scaling up our ability to meet COVID-19 demand Intensely focused on strengthening our competitive position 10 Leveraging scale and depth of capabilities to address COVID-19 Global Testing and Sample Collection 20M+ weekly COVID-19 test kit production capacity Therapies and Vaccines Research Development and Production 250+ COVID-19 related projects1 Essential Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) 7K+ Customers served 11 Proprietary & Confidential 1. COVID-related projects supporting the development and production of therapies and vaccines Executed comprehensive response to COVID-19 Addressed Customer Bottlenecks Acute shortage of global viral transport media (VTM) used to transport samples to laboratories for processing

Won scale contracts in U.S. and U.K.

Built two dedicated facilities to help solve global shortages Impact Permanently strengthened our competitive position COVID-19 qPCR Testing Industry-leading installed base of qPCR instruments

installed base of qPCR instruments Rapidly developed qPCR test (TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit)

COVID-19 Combo Kit) Exponentially increased testing capacity to >20M tests/week

Took a leading role in sample preparation

Broadened testing solutions to enable labs to increase testing capacity Enhanced our competitive position in molecular Impact diagnostics and increased our installed base Therapies & Vaccines Partnering with pharma and biotech to accelerate therapy and vaccine programs

Broad portfolio of best-in-class products and CDMO services to support all therapy and vaccine types

best-in-class products and CDMO services to support all therapy and vaccine types Enabling bioproduction with leading cell culture media, biosciences reagents, purification products, and single use technologies

Entered into long-term partnership with BARDA and in Singapore Expect $1B+ impact Impact in revenue and will benefit from repurposing our expanded capacity 12 Thermo Fisher's COVID-19 response summary Speed at scale: Quickly mobilized to enable the global societal response to the pandemic

Significantly deepened our relationships with customers and governments around the world

Generated >$6B in COVID-19 response revenue in 2020 13 2020 Goals Enable the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

14 High-impact innovation strategy: Resulting in outstanding product launches COVID-19 qPCR Test Mass Spectrometry Cell & Gene Therapy Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit Multiplex real-time PCR diagnostic kit to enable accurate COVID-19 diagnosis Orbitrap Exploris 240 and 120 Market leading performance, versatility and ease-of-use to enable customer success Gibco CTS Rotea Flexible closed cell-processing system, enabling superior process flexibility Electron Microscopy Glacios Cryo-TEM Selectris Imaging Filter Sample screening and high-resolution data World-record resolution enabling the viewing acquisition made easy through automation of precise molecular detail 15 Next-Generation Sequencing Ion Torrent Genexus System First turnkey clinical NGS system to deliver results in a single day Unique customer value proposition End-to-end offering for pharma and biotech Leading Life Sciences offering Leading CDMO services (spanning R&D to bioproduction) Strong track record of growth in Pharma and Biotech $11.6B $2.6B 2010 Q3 2020 LTM We help our customers accelerate innovation and enhance productivity - underpinned by quality 16 1. Average annual organic growth Unique customer value proposition in action: Pharma & biotech Looking for an edge in vaccines, Thermo Fisher plots major expansions across global manufacturing sites in its portfolio 17 Scale in high-growth and emerging markets Our key differentiators Unique depth of product and service offerings

Industry-leading scale

scale Leading commercial infrastructure

Expanding e-commerce platform

e-commerce platform World-class supply-chain capabilities

supply-chain capabilities Localized R&D and manufacturing Driving material impact for the company $5.6B revenue

Strength across the major geographies 20% 15% 2010 Q3 2020 LTM High-growth and emerging region revenue as % of total revenue 2020 highlights Thermo Fisher goes in on a biologics facility in China Thermo Fisher to expand sterile filling capacity with $130M Singapore facility Industry-leading scale and depth create a differentiated experience for our customers 18 2020 Goals Enable the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

19 PPI Business system Drives culture of continuous improvement Impact of PPI: Accelerates organic growth

Expands margins

Enhances cash flow Quality Consistently deliver world-class products and services Productivity Improve operating and process efficiency to strengthen our competitive position Customer Allegiance Exceed expectations to maximize customer success PPI Enabled our comprehensive COVID-19 response 20 2020 Goals Enable the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

21 Deploying capital to create shareholder value 2020 Capital Deployment M&A: CSL ‒ New state of the art biologics drug substance capability

Innoforce Joint Venture - Establish biologics and steriles drug manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China Phitonex - Spectral dye platform that expands multiplexing capabilities in flow cytometry and imaging for protein and cell analysis research CapEx: • Increased net CapEx from $0.9B to ~$1.5B Driving attractive returns and accelerating long-term growth Return of Capital: • Share repurchases: $1.5B • Dividends: $350M (16% YoY increase) Balance Sheet Debt: • Lowered net debt by $1.8B through Q3'2020 22 Investing in industry-leading Biosciences, BioProduction & Pharma Services capabilities Biosciences Revenue: $4B

Strong leadership position in life science reagents and consumables

Investing in global capacity to increase the manufacturing of enzymes and nucleotides used in vaccines BioProduction Revenue: $2B

Strong leadership position in cell culture media and single-use containers

single-use containers Investing to capitalize on the robust growth of biologics and vaccines with rapidly growing purification business Pharma Services Revenue: $4.5B

World's leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with comprehensive end-to-end solution

end-to-end solution Three-pronged investment strategy:

investment strategy: Internal capacity expansions Acquiring world-class facilities from pharma companies Adding new capabilities through acquisitions

Total Company CapEx Investments ~$1,500M $890M 2019 2020E Supporting our customer needs in the short- and long-term 23 2020 Goals (as communicated at JPM Conference on January 13, 2020) Enabled the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

24 We are committed to doing business the right way It starts with our Mission: To enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer Our products, technologies and services benefit the environment and society globally

We take deliberate actions to address sustainability issues today in order to strengthen our business for tomorrow's customers, colleagues and communities

Our approach focuses on areas that are aligned to our strategy and material to our stakeholders Operations Colleagues Communities Environment Leveraging our capabilities to support Providing resources and embracing Making a difference worldwide with Innovating to serve our customers our customers, while conducting our unique perspectives to reach our full an emphasis on inspiring students while actively minimizing our own business and relationships with integrity potential as one global team through STEM education global footprint Strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) 25 We are committed to doing business the right way: 2020 ESG spotlight 30% Greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 Leveraging innovation and our PPI Business System to increase efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint Giving back to the communities where we live and work • Launched $30M Foundation for Science to expand our STEM education programs, especially in underserved communities • Enhanced programs that empower colleagues to support Process optimization Built Environment Efficiency Smart energy sourcing Redesigning operations to lower environmental impact Investing in equipment to make our sites more efficient Expanding use of solar energy social justice issues • Extended collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, creating new educational opportunities, contributing $25M in COVID-19 tests and increasing our commitment to hiring students 26 2020 Goals Enabled the global pandemic response

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to reduce cost, enhance productivity, and quality Deliver the benefits of recently completed acquisitions

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

Extraordinary performance in the most challenging of times 27 2021 Goals: Build on our outstanding momentum Significantly Enabling the Societal Response to the Pandemic

Industry leader in COVID-19 testing Leading role in therapy and vaccine production Create sustainable value from investments initiated in 2020

Revenue - Continue Share Gain Momentum

Another year of high-impact new product launches Leverage our unique customer value proposition by cross selling our total portfolio Continue to leverage our commercial reach in high growth and emerging markets

Margins/Below the Line

Leverage PPI business system to enable operational excellence and speed at scale

Capital Deployment

Maximize the use of our significant cash flow and leverage capacity to continue to fuel the growth trajectory of the business Continue shareholder friendly capital deployment through strategic M&A, share buybacks, and dividends

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Continue to execute on our ESG priorities

28 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

