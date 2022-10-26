Thermo Fisher Scientific 3Q Profit Falls Amid Higher Costs

By Sabela Ojea

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Wednesday posted a decline in profit for the third quarter on the effects of rising costs and lower Covid-19 related sales.

The Waltham, Mass.-based scientific-equipment company said net income fell to $1.50 billion, or $3.79 a share, compared with $1.90 billion, or $4.79 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping one-time items, earnings came in at $5.08 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been forecasting adjusted earnings of $4.81 a share.

Revenue rose 14% to $10.68 billion . Analysts were looking for sales of $$9.90 billion, according to FactSet.

Core organic revenue growth was 14%, Thermo Fisher said. Revenue from Covid-19 tests stood at $440 million, down from $630 million the prior year.

Cost of sales rose to $6.25 billion from $4.53 billion a year earlier, eating 59% of total revenue.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0634ET