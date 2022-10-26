Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
514.62 USD   +1.90%
06:35aThermo Fisher Scientific 3Q Profit Falls Amid Higher Costs
DJ
06:21aThermo Fisher Scientific Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Climbs
MT
06:11aThermo Fisher : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific 3Q Profit Falls Amid Higher Costs

10/26/2022 | 06:35am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Wednesday posted a decline in profit for the third quarter on the effects of rising costs and lower Covid-19 related sales.

The Waltham, Mass.-based scientific-equipment company said net income fell to $1.50 billion, or $3.79 a share, compared with $1.90 billion, or $4.79 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping one-time items, earnings came in at $5.08 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been forecasting adjusted earnings of $4.81 a share.

Revenue rose 14% to $10.68 billion . Analysts were looking for sales of $$9.90 billion, according to FactSet.

Core organic revenue growth was 14%, Thermo Fisher said. Revenue from Covid-19 tests stood at $440 million, down from $630 million the prior year.

Cost of sales rose to $6.25 billion from $4.53 billion a year earlier, eating 59% of total revenue.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0634ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 197 M - -
Net income 2022 6 919 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 514,62 $
Average target price 649,19 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.87%201 622
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.45%183 352
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.80%84 060
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.53%59 126
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-33.85%53 129
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.62%52 194