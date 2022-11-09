Thermo Fisher Scientific : CSR Report

At Thermo Fisher, everything we do is driven by our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. It is our purpose-the heart of who we are as a Company-and it inspires our more than 100,000 colleagues to bring their best every day. As the world leader in serving science, we know we are here to help make the world a better place. I'm very proud of the way we delivered on that responsibility in 2021, and I'm deeply grateful to our global team for making it possible because of the importance of the work we do every day. As we help our customers diagnose diseases, develop new treatments, protect our planet and keep people safe, we're committed to conducting our business the right way. One important aspect of this lies in creating a great work environment for our colleagues. We continue to build a vibrant and inclusive culture that embraces unique perspectives and inspires our team members to achieve their full potential. I'm proud that Thermo Fisher is included on Forbes' list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and that we've received a 100% ranking for LGBTQ+ workplace equality from the Human Rights Campaign for the seventh

Yet, the truest test of our culture is the feedback we receive from our own team, and one way we gather it is through our annual Employee Involvement Survey (EIS). Our 2021 results were our best yet and told us that our colleagues feel very proud of what we do, have confidence in our leadership, are deeply engaged and feel that we create an inclusive environment. Of course, there's always more we can do, and we'll continue to make Thermo Fisher an even better place to work. One of the most wonderful attributes of our Thermo Fisher family is our colleagues' passion for making a difference in their communities. In 2021, we collectively supported more than 100,000 students through our corporate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and colleague-led Community Action Councils (CACs). We also continued to invest in our Foundation for Science, which amplifies our longstanding support for STEM education access. Through the Just Project, we extended our support of free COVID-19 testing at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The Just Project also includes our commitment to hire at least 500 HBCU graduates

while also helping to address inequities in our society. Another powerful example of this is our $25 million impact investment to support Black businesses and communities. Our global responsibility to society also encompasses environmental stewardship, which we bring to life in many ways. We provide technologies that enable scientists to study climate change and help manufacturers monitor emissions to keep air and water clean. We continue to develop greener products so our customers can achieve their sustainability goals. In fact, our fully recyclable paper cooler-packaging that our teams developed in 2019 for our temperature-sensitive life sciences products-has already eliminated the use of enough extruded polystyrene foam to fill 24 Olympic-sized swimming pools. In 2021, we took another significant step by committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, which builds on our near-term carbon reduction targets. Well before that time, we will transition away from