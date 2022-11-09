Thermo Fisher Scientific : CSR Report

Our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report reflects our commitment to society and our stakeholders and details our progress on relevant environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. The content of this report is presented in line with our CSR strategy, which is focused on four key pillars: Operations, Colleagues, Communities and Environment.
This publication covers Thermo Fisher Scientific's CSR programs, achievements and performance for our fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2021. On December 8, 2021, the Company acquired PPD, Inc., a leading global provider of clinical research services to the pharma and biotech industry. Unless otherwise noted, PPD data is not included in the scope of this report.
To prepare this report, we considered internationally recognized standards, guidelines and frameworks and have included a reference index for each of the following: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Value Reporting Foundation's SASB Standards for
Medical Equipment and Devices, and the Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In line with our commitment to transparency, we are continuously working to enhance our reporting and disclosure. See Appendices 1 through 5 for more information.
To provide further visibility to all our stakeholders, this year we have incorporated additions and changes to our reporting content and structure. Our governance information can now be found in the section Our CSR commitment, where we also cover sustainable finance. We have added a section titled Data summary, which presents our consolidated key performance indicators for our fiscal year 2021. For select environmental performance metrics, Bureau Veritas has provided independent external assurance. Assured data is marked as such in the Data summary, and a copy of the Assurance Statement provides details of the assurance scope, standards used, work undertaken and conclusions.
For questions or comments regarding this report or Thermo Fisher's CSR approach, please contact us at responsibility@thermofisher.com.
2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report thermofisher.com/csr
Letter from our CEO
At Thermo Fisher, everything we do is driven by our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. It is our purpose-the heart of who we are as a Company-and it inspires our more than 100,000 colleagues to bring their best every day. As the world leader in serving science, we know we are here to help make the world a better place.
I'm very proud of the way we delivered on that responsibility in 2021, and I'm deeply grateful to our global team for making it possible because of the importance of the work we do every day. As we help our customers diagnose diseases, develop new treatments, protect our planet and keep people safe, we're committed to conducting our business the right way. One important aspect of this lies in creating a great work environment for our colleagues.
We continue to build a vibrant and inclusive culture that embraces unique perspectives and inspires our team members to achieve their full potential. I'm proud that Thermo Fisher is included on Forbes' list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and that we've received a 100% ranking for LGBTQ+ workplace equality from the Human Rights Campaign for the seventh
Yet, the truest test of our culture is the feedback we receive from our own team, and one way we gather it is through our annual Employee Involvement Survey (EIS). Our 2021 results were our best yet and told us that our colleagues feel very proud of what we do, have confidence in our leadership, are deeply engaged and feel that we create an inclusive environment. Of course, there's always more we can do, and we'll continue to make Thermo Fisher an even better place to work.
One of the most wonderful attributes of our Thermo Fisher family is our colleagues' passion for making a difference in their communities. In 2021, we collectively supported more than 100,000 students through our corporate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and colleague-led Community Action Councils (CACs).
We also continued to invest in our Foundation for Science, which amplifies our longstanding support for STEM education access. Through the Just Project, we extended our support of free COVID-19 testing at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The Just Project also includes our commitment to hire at least 500 HBCU graduates
while also helping to address inequities in our society. Another powerful example of this is our $25 million impact investment to support Black businesses and communities.
Our global responsibility to society also encompasses environmental stewardship, which we bring to life in many ways.
We provide technologies that enable scientists to study climate change and help manufacturers monitor emissions to keep air and water clean.
We continue to develop greener products so our customers can achieve their sustainability goals. In fact, our fully recyclable paper cooler-packaging that our teams developed in 2019 for our temperature-sensitive life sciences products-has already eliminated the use of enough extruded polystyrene foam to fill 24 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
In 2021, we took another significant step by committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, which builds on our near-term carbon reduction targets. Well before that time, we will transition away from
fossil fuels and accelerate our use of new renewable electricity sources. Our Germering, Germany site is setting the example of how we will achieve this goal. Their use of renewables has resulted in zero emissions from the site's infrastructure.
To continue providing greater visibility to these priorities and our performance, we are actively enhancing the external disclosures for our ESG activities. To further advance our ESG strategy, we published a Sustainable Financing Framework that outlines how we support global health equity, social justice, eco- friendly scientific discovery and protecting the environment.
I'm very proud of the progress our Company is making. Not only are these actions benefitting society, but they are strengthening our Company and making us a better partner for all of our stakeholders.
I encourage you to read more about our contributions in this report, and I invite you to join us on this journey.
consecutive year. And once again, Fortune has named us one of the World's Most Admired Companies.
through 2023, strengthening diversity and inclusion (D&I) within our Company
Marc N. Casper
Chairman, President and CEO
2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report thermofisher.com/csr
Our Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Our global team of more than 100,0001 dedicated colleagues helps our customers discover new therapies and medicines, protect the environment, make sure our food is safe and advance science through thousands of other bold projects that improve millions of lives.
Our Mission in action
We bring our Mission to life in the work we do to make a difference for our customers and for society.
The following are examples of our Mission in action.
We enable healthier outcomes, including through a public-private partnership accelerating research that can fill the unmet medical needs of an estimated 3002 million people who suffer from rare diseases globally.
We support a cleaner world, including through technologies that support the development of more efficient and powerful batteries that have the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry.
We build safer communities, including through our personal radiation detectors, which protect security teams and first responders so they can keep the public safe from radiation incidents.
Our values
Thermo Fisher's 4i Values make up the foundation of our culture and guide our colleagues' interactions- with our customers, suppliers and partners, communities and with each other.
Integrity
Intensity
Innovation
Involvement
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 19:00:04 UTC.