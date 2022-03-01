Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Continues Collaboration to Support Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Development

03/01/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thermo Fisher Scientific Continues Collaboration to Support Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Developments

Thermo Fisher and Symphogen extend their collaboration using innovative and efficient workflows to improve data confidence, aiding the creation of new cancer treatments

SAN JOSE, Calif., (March 1, 2022) - Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Symphogen, an affiliate of and the antibody center of excellence within the international pharmaceutical company Servier, announce the continuation of their collaboration to provide biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories with innovative tools and streamlined workflows for efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins.

Since the collaboration began in 2018, Symphogen has adopted new and innovative instruments and software to improve data quality and processes to develop, test and routinely implement platform workflows for intact and native mass analysis of therapeutic monoclonal antibody (mAb) mixtures. Most recently, the implementation of the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX Mass Detector allows for the highest level of data confidence and an efficient workflow, with seamless method transfer from development instruments. This new system adds to Symphogen's range of High-Resolution Accurate Mass (HRAM) mass spectrometry technologies, including the Thermo Scientific Q Exactive Plus Orbitrap Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) system and the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 240 and 480 Mass Spectrometers. These systems will be controlled using the Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software, allowing secure, remote operations and data processing from anywhere in the world, providing working flexibility and improved data protection.

"The extension of our collaborative relationship with Symphogen demonstrates our continued commitment to solve tangible scientific challenges within the biopharmaceutical industry," said Eric Grumbach, director biopharma, pharma business, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "Further investment in this collaboration enables critical insights that feed directly into the development of new analytical tools, providing meaningful impact to the characterization of complex biotherapeutics."

Dan Bach Kristensen, principal investigator, Symphogen, said, "Mass spectrometry is playing an increasingly important role in biopharmaceutical development at Symphogen, as exemplified in 2021, when we analyzed over 10,000 biopharmaceutical samples by intact mass analysis on our Orbitrap mass spectrometers. A multitude of separation techniques are now routinely hyphenated to our mass spectrometers, providing unrivalled insight into product quality, from early discovery to late-stage clinical development."

For more information about Thermo Fisher's chromatography and mass spectrometry workflows for biopharmaceutical characterization, please visit www.thermofisher.com/biopharma. To learn more about the collaboration between Thermo Fisher and Symphogen, please visit www.thermofisher.com/symphogen.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Janice Foley
BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

jfoley@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at media.relations@thermofisher.com.

Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
10:29aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Continues Collaboration to Support Biopharmaceutical Discovery ..
PU
02/28Thermo Fisher Scientific Files Mixed Shelf
MT
02/24THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/24THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/24Thermo Fisher Scientific Raises Dividend by 15% to $0.30/Share; Payable on April 14 to ..
MT
02/23Moderna Taps Thermo Fisher For Long-Term Manufacturing Of mRNA-based Vaccines, Therapie..
MT
02/23Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board
BU
02/23Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Elects Ruby Chandy to Board of Directors
CI
02/23Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/23Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 14, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 144 M - -
Net income 2022 7 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 544,00 $
Average target price 683,53 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.60%212 808
DANAHER CORPORATION-16.60%196 300
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-19.20%103 864
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-12.67%72 393
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.26%70 030
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.98%63 018